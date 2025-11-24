ضمن مبادرة الشريك الأدبي لهيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة، وبالشراكة مع صالون ضاد الثقافي، أقيمت ليلة أمس (الأحد) أمسية أدبية للأديب القاص عبدالله ساعد المالكي في مقهى كوب بمدينة جدة، للحديث عن تجربته الإبداعية الملفتة، التي تتخذ في أغلبها من فضاء القرية حنيناً للفردوس المفقود، وإن كانت المدينة حاضرة بالتوازي في تجربته كما يؤكد، فمجال الكتابة ـ يضيف ـ إنسانية محضة، تتشكل هويتها وعلامتها الفارقة بحسب معطيات الفضاء التي تبني أفقها الخاص.

المالكي بين فضاءين في أمسيته القصصية !

بدأت الأمسية بقراءة لمقدمة الأمسية القاصة أمل عطية، تناولت بالتحليل مجمل تجربة القاص المالكي الإبداعية.

ثم تلا ذلك حديث للمحتفى به حول تجربته الكتابية والإنسانية. ولعل أهم ما أشار إليه أن نصوصه إنسانية خالصة يتدفق إحساسها الحنيني بنزعته الحالمة في ظل الاغتراب المعاكس، بأمل ألاّ ينطفئ الحلم، وأن يظل محور الوجود وجوهره الحيّ.

المالكي بين فضاءين في أمسيته القصصية !

وقرأ نصوصاً من مجموعته القصصية الجديدة، تنوعت بين عالم القرية وفضاء المدينة. قبل أن تعود مديرة اللقاء القاصة أمل عطية لطرح العديد من الأسئلة الإضافية، التي سعت من خلالها لإضفاء الممكنات التحليلية لقراءة تجربة القاص الإبداعية، وكون أن تجريب القاص يقوم على مستويين واضحين، (فضاء القرية وفضاء المدينة) وما ينتج خلال هذه العملية الإبداعية من نصوص لا تفقد هويتها وخصوصيتها. الأمر الذي أثار تفاعل ومداخلات الحضور بالنقاش المثري حول ما يمكن أن تشكله الكتابة من انتصار للفردوس المفقود (القرية الفاضلة) أمام عنف المحو المستمر الذي صار بمثابة المبدأ الاختباري لشيء لم يعد موجوداً ولكنه كامن ببراءته الأولى في وجدان كل من عاشه.