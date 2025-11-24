The Egyptian artist Mustafa Kamel, the head of the Musicians' Syndicate in Egypt, appeared during a live broadcast on the "Facebook" platform, revealing the corruption and negligence occurring among some members of the Syndicate Council and the lack of commitment within the council.

New Decisions

Mustafa Kamel emphasized that continuing to work in this manner is impossible, and that the volume of daily files requires constant attendance and ongoing effort from everyone.

Restoring Financial and Administrative Discipline

Mustafa Kamel clarified that since taking office as the head of the syndicate, he has focused on managing the interests of the members and restoring financial and administrative discipline to the syndicate, as well as recovering previously embezzled funds, asserting that he rejects any conspiracies or attempts to obstruct work within the council.

Transparency and Confronting Conspiracies

The head of the syndicate stressed that all meetings of the Syndicate Council will be broadcast live for transparency before the General Assembly and state authorities, and that those who cannot commit to their responsibilities may resign.

Kamel explained that he will protect the syndicate and will not allow anyone to attempt to destroy it or return to previous corruption, stating: "I am killing myself with work, and I refuse any conspiracies or side calls that hinder work within the council."