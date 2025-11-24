خرج الفنان المصري مصطفى كامل، نقيب المهن الموسيقية في مصر، خلال بث مباشر على منصة «فيسبوك» كاشفاً الفساد والتقصير الذي يحدث من بعض أعضاء مجلس النقابة وغياب الالتزام داخل المجلس.
قرارات جديدة
وشدد مصطفى كامل على أن استمرار العمل بهذه الطريقة غير ممكن، وأن حجم الملفات اليومية يتطلب حضوراً دائماً وجهداً مستمراً من الجميع.
إعادة الانضباط المالي والإداري
أوضح مصطفى كامل أنه منذ توليه منصب النقيب، ركز على إدارة مصالح الأعضاء وإعادة الانضباط المالي والإداري للنقابة، واسترداد الأموال المنهوبة سابقاً، مؤكدًا أنه يرفض أي مؤامرات أو محاولات لإعاقة العمل داخل المجلس.
الشفافية ومواجهة المؤامرات
شدد النقيب على أن جميع اجتماعات مجلس النقابة ستكون بثاً مباشراً للشفافية أمام الجمعية العمومية وأجهزة الدولة، وأن من لا يستطيع الالتزام بالمسؤولية يمكنه الاستقالة.
وأوضح كامل أنه سيحمي النقابة ولن يسمح لأي شخص بمحاولة هدمها أو العودة للفساد السابق، قائلاً: «أنا بموّت نفسي في الشغل، وأرفض لأي مؤامرات أو مكالمات جانبية تعرقل العمل داخل المجلس».
The Egyptian artist Mustafa Kamel, the head of the Musicians' Syndicate in Egypt, appeared during a live broadcast on the "Facebook" platform, revealing the corruption and negligence occurring among some members of the Syndicate Council and the lack of commitment within the council.
New Decisions
Mustafa Kamel emphasized that continuing to work in this manner is impossible, and that the volume of daily files requires constant attendance and ongoing effort from everyone.
Restoring Financial and Administrative Discipline
Mustafa Kamel clarified that since taking office as the head of the syndicate, he has focused on managing the interests of the members and restoring financial and administrative discipline to the syndicate, as well as recovering previously embezzled funds, asserting that he rejects any conspiracies or attempts to obstruct work within the council.
Transparency and Confronting Conspiracies
The head of the syndicate stressed that all meetings of the Syndicate Council will be broadcast live for transparency before the General Assembly and state authorities, and that those who cannot commit to their responsibilities may resign.
Kamel explained that he will protect the syndicate and will not allow anyone to attempt to destroy it or return to previous corruption, stating: "I am killing myself with work, and I refuse any conspiracies or side calls that hinder work within the council."