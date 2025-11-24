خرج الفنان المصري مصطفى كامل، نقيب المهن الموسيقية في مصر، خلال بث مباشر على منصة «فيسبوك» كاشفاً الفساد والتقصير الذي يحدث من بعض أعضاء مجلس النقابة وغياب الالتزام داخل المجلس.

قرارات جديدة

وشدد مصطفى كامل على أن استمرار العمل بهذه الطريقة غير ممكن، وأن حجم الملفات اليومية يتطلب حضوراً دائماً وجهداً مستمراً من الجميع.

إعادة الانضباط المالي والإداري

أوضح مصطفى كامل أنه منذ توليه منصب النقيب، ركز على إدارة مصالح الأعضاء وإعادة الانضباط المالي والإداري للنقابة، واسترداد الأموال المنهوبة سابقاً، مؤكدًا أنه يرفض أي مؤامرات أو محاولات لإعاقة العمل داخل المجلس.

الشفافية ومواجهة المؤامرات

شدد النقيب على أن جميع اجتماعات مجلس النقابة ستكون بثاً مباشراً للشفافية أمام الجمعية العمومية وأجهزة الدولة، وأن من لا يستطيع الالتزام بالمسؤولية يمكنه الاستقالة.

وأوضح كامل أنه سيحمي النقابة ولن يسمح لأي شخص بمحاولة هدمها أو العودة للفساد السابق، قائلاً: «أنا بموّت نفسي في الشغل، وأرفض لأي مؤامرات أو مكالمات جانبية تعرقل العمل داخل المجلس».