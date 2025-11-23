طلاق ينهي حكاية كريم محمود عبدالعزيز ودينا الشربيني في «طلقني»

أطلقت الشركة المنتجة الإعلان الدعائي لفيلم «طلقني»، الذي يجمع في بطولته الفنان كريم محمود عبدالعزيز والفنانة دينا الشربيني، تمهيداً لطرحه في دور العرض السينمائي خلال الفترة القادمة، في أجواء تمزج بين الكوميديا والتوتر الأسري.
طلاق من أول مشهد
يفتتح «التريللر» بمشهد حاسم يظهر فيه كريم محمود عبدالعزيز وهو يطلق دينا الشربيني ضمن أحداث الفيلم، في استجابة مباشرة لطلبها بالانفصال، ورغم كونها صاحبة المبادرة بطلب الطلاق، إلا أن ملامح الاستياء تبدو واضحة عليها، ما يفتح الباب أمام تصاعد درامي للأحداث.
خلافات مالية تزيد الاحتقان
ويستعرض الإعلان عدداً من الخلافات المالية بين الزوجين، تتفجر أثناء إجراءات الطلاق وترتيبات ما بعد الانفصال، لتضيف مزيداً من التوتر والصراع بين الشخصيتين الرئيسيتين، قبل أن ينتهي «التريللر» بتأكيد وقوع الطلاق بينهما.
تعاون ثانٍ بين كريم ودينا
يشهد فيلم «طلقني» التعاون الثاني بين كريم محمود عبدالعزيز ودينا الشربيني، بعد مشاركتهما سويّاً في فيلم «الهنا اللي أنا فيه»، الذي عُرض في ديسمبر الماضي، ليعود الثنائي هذه المرة في تجربة جديدة تحمل طابعاً اجتماعياً كوميدياً.
عرض سينمائي في ديسمبر
ومن المقرر طرح فيلم «طلقني» في دور السينما المختلفة خلال ديسمبر القادم في مصر، ليكون ضمن قائمة الأعمال السينمائية المنتظرة في نهاية العام.
أبطال وصنّاع العمل
يشارك في بطولة الفيلم إلى جانب كريم محمود عبدالعزيز ودينا الشربيني، كل من حاتم صلاح، دنيا سامي، محمود حافظ، ياسمين رحمي، وغيرهم من الفنانين، والعمل من تأليف أيمن بهجت قمر، وإخراج خالد مرعي.
The production company has launched the promotional advertisement for the film "Divorce Me," which stars actor Karim Mahmoud Abdelaziz and actress Dina El Sherbiny, in preparation for its release in cinemas during the upcoming period, in an atmosphere that blends comedy with family tension.
Divorce from the First Scene
The "trailer" opens with a decisive scene showing Karim Mahmoud Abdelaziz as he divorces Dina El Sherbiny within the events of the film, in direct response to her request for separation. Although she is the one initiating the divorce, her displeasure is clearly visible, which paves the way for a dramatic escalation of events.
Financial Disputes Increase Tension
The advertisement showcases several financial disputes between the couple that erupt during the divorce proceedings and post-separation arrangements, adding more tension and conflict between the two main characters, before the "trailer" concludes with the confirmation of their divorce.
Second Collaboration Between Karim and Dina
The film "Divorce Me" marks the second collaboration between Karim Mahmoud Abdelaziz and Dina El Sherbiny, after their joint participation in the film "The Happiness I'm In," which was released last December. This time, the duo returns in a new experience that carries a social comedy flavor.
Cinematic Release in December
The film "Divorce Me" is scheduled to be released in various cinemas in Egypt during the upcoming December, making it one of the anticipated cinematic works at the end of the year.
Cast and Crew
Alongside Karim Mahmoud Abdelaziz and Dina El Sherbiny, the film features actors Hatem Salah, Donia Sami, Mahmoud Hafez, Yasmin Rahmi, and others. The work is written by Ayman Bahgat Qamar and directed by Khaled Meri.