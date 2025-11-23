طلاق ينهي حكاية كريم محمود عبدالعزيز ودينا الشربيني في «طلقني»

The production company has launched the promotional advertisement for the film "Divorce Me," which stars actor Karim Mahmoud Abdelaziz and actress Dina El Sherbiny, in preparation for its release in cinemas during the upcoming period, in an atmosphere that blends comedy with family tension.

Divorce from the First Scene

The "trailer" opens with a decisive scene showing Karim Mahmoud Abdelaziz as he divorces Dina El Sherbiny within the events of the film, in direct response to her request for separation. Although she is the one initiating the divorce, her displeasure is clearly visible, which paves the way for a dramatic escalation of events.

Financial Disputes Increase Tension

The advertisement showcases several financial disputes between the couple that erupt during the divorce proceedings and post-separation arrangements, adding more tension and conflict between the two main characters, before the "trailer" concludes with the confirmation of their divorce.

Second Collaboration Between Karim and Dina

The film "Divorce Me" marks the second collaboration between Karim Mahmoud Abdelaziz and Dina El Sherbiny, after their joint participation in the film "The Happiness I'm In," which was released last December. This time, the duo returns in a new experience that carries a social comedy flavor.

Cinematic Release in December

The film "Divorce Me" is scheduled to be released in various cinemas in Egypt during the upcoming December, making it one of the anticipated cinematic works at the end of the year.

Cast and Crew

Alongside Karim Mahmoud Abdelaziz and Dina El Sherbiny, the film features actors Hatem Salah, Donia Sami, Mahmoud Hafez, Yasmin Rahmi, and others. The work is written by Ayman Bahgat Qamar and directed by Khaled Meri.