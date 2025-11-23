أطلقت الشركة المنتجة الإعلان الدعائي لفيلم «طلقني»، الذي يجمع في بطولته الفنان كريم محمود عبدالعزيز والفنانة دينا الشربيني، تمهيداً لطرحه في دور العرض السينمائي خلال الفترة القادمة، في أجواء تمزج بين الكوميديا والتوتر الأسري.

طلاق من أول مشهد

يفتتح «التريللر» بمشهد حاسم يظهر فيه كريم محمود عبدالعزيز وهو يطلق دينا الشربيني ضمن أحداث الفيلم، في استجابة مباشرة لطلبها بالانفصال، ورغم كونها صاحبة المبادرة بطلب الطلاق، إلا أن ملامح الاستياء تبدو واضحة عليها، ما يفتح الباب أمام تصاعد درامي للأحداث.

خلافات مالية تزيد الاحتقان

ويستعرض الإعلان عدداً من الخلافات المالية بين الزوجين، تتفجر أثناء إجراءات الطلاق وترتيبات ما بعد الانفصال، لتضيف مزيداً من التوتر والصراع بين الشخصيتين الرئيسيتين، قبل أن ينتهي «التريللر» بتأكيد وقوع الطلاق بينهما.

طلاق ينهي حكاية كريم محمود عبدالعزيز ودينا الشربيني في «طلقني»

تعاون ثانٍ بين كريم ودينا

يشهد فيلم «طلقني» التعاون الثاني بين كريم محمود عبدالعزيز ودينا الشربيني، بعد مشاركتهما سويّاً في فيلم «الهنا اللي أنا فيه»، الذي عُرض في ديسمبر الماضي، ليعود الثنائي هذه المرة في تجربة جديدة تحمل طابعاً اجتماعياً كوميدياً.

عرض سينمائي في ديسمبر

ومن المقرر طرح فيلم «طلقني» في دور السينما المختلفة خلال ديسمبر القادم في مصر، ليكون ضمن قائمة الأعمال السينمائية المنتظرة في نهاية العام.

أبطال وصنّاع العمل

يشارك في بطولة الفيلم إلى جانب كريم محمود عبدالعزيز ودينا الشربيني، كل من حاتم صلاح، دنيا سامي، محمود حافظ، ياسمين رحمي، وغيرهم من الفنانين، والعمل من تأليف أيمن بهجت قمر، وإخراج خالد مرعي.