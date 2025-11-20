لا يزال الفنان المصري تامر حسني داخل أحد المستشفيات الخاصة بالعاصمة الألمانية برلين، بعدما أجرى عملية جراحية دقيقة لاستئصال جزء من كليته.

وكشف مصدر مقرب من الفنان تامر حسني، في تصريحات إعلامية، بأن الفريق الطبي المعالج للفنان المصري طلب منه البقاء في المستشفى بعد إجراء الجراحة لحين خروج نتيجة تحليل الجزء الذي تم استئصاله من الكلى، للاطمئنان بشكل كامل أن حالته لا تستدعي أية تدخلات جراحية أو إجراءات علاجية أخرى.

وأضاف: سيمكث تامر في المستشفى لمدة 10 أيام أو أسبوعين على الأكثر، وبعدها سيسمح له بمغادرة المستشفى في حالة أن نتيجة تلك التحاليل سلبية، يقضي بعدها فترة من النقاهة بمنزله بالقاهرة تمتد إلى شهر كامل، لذلك فقد أجل فريق عمله كافة الارتباطات الفنية خلال نوفمبر الجاري وديسمبر القادم سواء كانت حفلات غنائية أو أعمالا فنية.