The Egyptian artist Tamer Hosny is still in a private hospital in the German capital, Berlin, after undergoing a delicate surgical operation to remove part of his kidney.

A close source to the artist Tamer Hosny revealed in media statements that the medical team treating the Egyptian artist requested him to stay in the hospital after the surgery until the results of the analysis of the removed kidney part are out, to ensure completely that his condition does not require any further surgical interventions or other treatment procedures.

He added: Tamer will stay in the hospital for 10 days or a maximum of two weeks, after which he will be allowed to leave the hospital if the results of those tests are negative. He will then spend a recovery period at his home in Cairo lasting a full month, which is why his team has postponed all artistic commitments during November and December, whether they are concerts or artistic works.