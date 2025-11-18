كرم مهرجان السينما الخليجية في مسقط الفنانين الكويتي سعد الفرج والسعودي عبدالمحسن النمر، تقديراً لمسيرتهما الفنية المميزة.

وقدم الفرج تحية خاصة للنمر لحظة صعوده على خشبة المسرح لاستلام تكريمه.

وشارك النمر جمهوره هذه المناسبة عبر حساباته الاجتماعية وكتب تعليقا قال فيه: «في ليلةٍ يميزها حصاد من نوعٍ مختلف، تكريم زادني شرفا في مهرجان السينما الخليجية 2025، والمقام في مدينة مسقط بسلطنة عمان الحبيبة، وسط مجموعة رائعة من الفنانين المبدعين ورفقاء التجربة».

تميز فني

ويعتبر عبدالمحسن النمرمن أكثر نجوم الخليج نشاطا ومشاركة في الأعمال الدرامية في السنوات الأخيرة، فخلال عامي 2024 و2025 شارك في بطولة سبعة أعمال درامية، كما شارك في أعمال سينمائية في الفترة الماضية، أبرزها فيلم «هجان» الذي يعتبر من الأفلام المهمة التي عرضت في 2024.