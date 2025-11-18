كرم مهرجان السينما الخليجية في مسقط الفنانين الكويتي سعد الفرج والسعودي عبدالمحسن النمر، تقديراً لمسيرتهما الفنية المميزة.
وقدم الفرج تحية خاصة للنمر لحظة صعوده على خشبة المسرح لاستلام تكريمه.
وشارك النمر جمهوره هذه المناسبة عبر حساباته الاجتماعية وكتب تعليقا قال فيه: «في ليلةٍ يميزها حصاد من نوعٍ مختلف، تكريم زادني شرفا في مهرجان السينما الخليجية 2025، والمقام في مدينة مسقط بسلطنة عمان الحبيبة، وسط مجموعة رائعة من الفنانين المبدعين ورفقاء التجربة».
تميز فني
ويعتبر عبدالمحسن النمرمن أكثر نجوم الخليج نشاطا ومشاركة في الأعمال الدرامية في السنوات الأخيرة، فخلال عامي 2024 و2025 شارك في بطولة سبعة أعمال درامية، كما شارك في أعمال سينمائية في الفترة الماضية، أبرزها فيلم «هجان» الذي يعتبر من الأفلام المهمة التي عرضت في 2024.
The Gulf Cinema Festival in Muscat honored the Kuwaiti artist Saad Al-Faraj and the Saudi artist Abdul Mohsen Al-Nemr, in recognition of their distinguished artistic careers.
Al-Faraj offered a special salute to Al-Nemr as he took the stage to receive his award.
Al-Nemr shared this occasion with his audience through his social media accounts, writing a comment that said: "On a night characterized by a harvest of a different kind, the honor I received at the Gulf Cinema Festival 2025, held in the beloved city of Muscat in the Sultanate of Oman, amidst a wonderful group of creative artists and companions of the experience."
Artistic Distinction
Abdul Mohsen Al-Nemr is considered one of the most active stars in the Gulf, participating in dramatic works in recent years. During 2024 and 2025, he starred in seven dramatic works, and he also participated in cinematic projects in the past period, most notably the film "Hajan," which is considered one of the important films released in 2024.