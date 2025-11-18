The Gulf Cinema Festival in Muscat honored the Kuwaiti artist Saad Al-Faraj and the Saudi artist Abdul Mohsen Al-Nemr, in recognition of their distinguished artistic careers.

Al-Faraj offered a special salute to Al-Nemr as he took the stage to receive his award.

Al-Nemr shared this occasion with his audience through his social media accounts, writing a comment that said: "On a night characterized by a harvest of a different kind, the honor I received at the Gulf Cinema Festival 2025, held in the beloved city of Muscat in the Sultanate of Oman, amidst a wonderful group of creative artists and companions of the experience."

Artistic Distinction

Abdul Mohsen Al-Nemr is considered one of the most active stars in the Gulf, participating in dramatic works in recent years. During 2024 and 2025, he starred in seven dramatic works, and he also participated in cinematic projects in the past period, most notably the film "Hajan," which is considered one of the important films released in 2024.