تستأنف محكمة جنايات القاهرة الجديدة، اليوم (الثلاثاء) داخل مجمع محاكم التجمع الخامس، جلسات محاكمة المنتجة الفنية سارة خليفة و27 متهمًا آخرين، بعد أن نسبت إليهم النيابة العامة اتهامات بتأليف تشكيل عصابي منظّم لجلب مواد كيماوية تُستخدم في تصنيع المخدرات بقصد الإتجار، إلى جانب إحراز أسلحة نارية وذخائر دون ترخيص.

وشهدت الجلسات الماضية مشاهد لافتة أعادت القضية إلى واجهة الرأي العام، بعدما ظهرت المنتجة سارة خليفة في حالة انهيار داخل القفص، مؤكدة براءتها وهي تبكي وتجهش بصوت مرتفع أمام هيئة المحكمة، بينما حاول أفراد من أسرتها تهدئتها خلال استراحة الجلسة.

وخلال الاستماع إلى أقوال المتهمين، فاجأ أحدهم هيئة المحكمة قائلاً: «عندي 25 سنة وعُمري ما شربت سيجارة»، في محاولة لنفي صلته بأي نشاط يتعلق بتصنيع أو توزيع المواد المخدرة.

كما أثار ضابط التحريات جدلًا داخل القاعة بعدما رفض الاطلاع على الأدلة والصور الجديدة التي قدمها فريق الدفاع، متمسكًا بأقواله السابقة الواردة في محضر التحقيق. وطالب دفاع المتهمة بعقد جلسة سرية داخل غرفة المداولة لمناقشة الأدلة الفنية والرقمية المرتبطة بالقضية.

وتواجه المنتجة سارة خليفة والمتهمون الآخرون أحكامًا مشددة قد تصل إلى السجن المؤبد، وفق العقوبات المقررة لجرائم تصنيع والاتجار في المواد المخدرة. كما تخضع المتهمة لتحقيق منفصل يتعلق بتهمة تعاطي المخدرات، التي تصل عقوبتها طبقًا للقانون المصري إلى الحبس ثلاث سنوات.

وكانت النيابة العامة قد أحالت 28 متهمًا إلى محكمة الجنايات، مؤكدة في بيانها أن التحقيقات كشفت شبكة إجرامية منظّمة جلبت مواد كيميائية من خارج البلاد، ثم استخدمتها في تخليق مواد مخدرة داخل عقار سكني اتُّخذ مقرًا للتخزين والتصنيع. وقد بلغ إجمالي ما ضُبط من مخدرات ومواد خام نحو 750 كيلوغرامًا.

واعتمدت النيابة في قرار الإحالة على شهادات 20 شاهدًا إلى جانب أدلة رقمية ومرئية تضمنت محادثات وصورًا ومقاطع فيديو قالت إنها توثق نشاط العصابة. كما شملت القرارات العاجلة التحفظ على أموال المتهمين، والكشف عن سرية حساباتهم البنكية، وإدراج متهمين هاربين على قوائم المنع من السفر، مع استمرار حبس باقي المتهمين على ذمة القضية.