تستأنف محكمة جنايات القاهرة الجديدة، اليوم (الثلاثاء) داخل مجمع محاكم التجمع الخامس، جلسات محاكمة المنتجة الفنية سارة خليفة و27 متهمًا آخرين، بعد أن نسبت إليهم النيابة العامة اتهامات بتأليف تشكيل عصابي منظّم لجلب مواد كيماوية تُستخدم في تصنيع المخدرات بقصد الإتجار، إلى جانب إحراز أسلحة نارية وذخائر دون ترخيص.
وشهدت الجلسات الماضية مشاهد لافتة أعادت القضية إلى واجهة الرأي العام، بعدما ظهرت المنتجة سارة خليفة في حالة انهيار داخل القفص، مؤكدة براءتها وهي تبكي وتجهش بصوت مرتفع أمام هيئة المحكمة، بينما حاول أفراد من أسرتها تهدئتها خلال استراحة الجلسة.
وخلال الاستماع إلى أقوال المتهمين، فاجأ أحدهم هيئة المحكمة قائلاً: «عندي 25 سنة وعُمري ما شربت سيجارة»، في محاولة لنفي صلته بأي نشاط يتعلق بتصنيع أو توزيع المواد المخدرة.
كما أثار ضابط التحريات جدلًا داخل القاعة بعدما رفض الاطلاع على الأدلة والصور الجديدة التي قدمها فريق الدفاع، متمسكًا بأقواله السابقة الواردة في محضر التحقيق. وطالب دفاع المتهمة بعقد جلسة سرية داخل غرفة المداولة لمناقشة الأدلة الفنية والرقمية المرتبطة بالقضية.
وتواجه المنتجة سارة خليفة والمتهمون الآخرون أحكامًا مشددة قد تصل إلى السجن المؤبد، وفق العقوبات المقررة لجرائم تصنيع والاتجار في المواد المخدرة. كما تخضع المتهمة لتحقيق منفصل يتعلق بتهمة تعاطي المخدرات، التي تصل عقوبتها طبقًا للقانون المصري إلى الحبس ثلاث سنوات.
وكانت النيابة العامة قد أحالت 28 متهمًا إلى محكمة الجنايات، مؤكدة في بيانها أن التحقيقات كشفت شبكة إجرامية منظّمة جلبت مواد كيميائية من خارج البلاد، ثم استخدمتها في تخليق مواد مخدرة داخل عقار سكني اتُّخذ مقرًا للتخزين والتصنيع. وقد بلغ إجمالي ما ضُبط من مخدرات ومواد خام نحو 750 كيلوغرامًا.
واعتمدت النيابة في قرار الإحالة على شهادات 20 شاهدًا إلى جانب أدلة رقمية ومرئية تضمنت محادثات وصورًا ومقاطع فيديو قالت إنها توثق نشاط العصابة. كما شملت القرارات العاجلة التحفظ على أموال المتهمين، والكشف عن سرية حساباتهم البنكية، وإدراج متهمين هاربين على قوائم المنع من السفر، مع استمرار حبس باقي المتهمين على ذمة القضية.
The New Cairo Criminal Court resumes today (Tuesday) inside the Fifth Settlement Courts Complex, the trial sessions of the producer Sarah Khalifa and 27 other defendants, after the Public Prosecution charged them with forming an organized criminal gang to bring in chemical substances used in drug manufacturing for the purpose of trafficking, in addition to possessing firearms and ammunition without a license.
The previous sessions witnessed striking scenes that brought the case back to the forefront of public opinion, after producer Sarah Khalifa appeared in a state of collapse inside the cage, asserting her innocence while crying and sobbing loudly in front of the court panel, while family members attempted to calm her during the session break.
During the hearing of the defendants' statements, one of them surprised the court by saying: "I am 25 years old and I have never smoked a cigarette," in an attempt to deny any connection to activities related to the manufacturing or distribution of narcotic substances.
A police officer's testimony also stirred controversy inside the courtroom after he refused to review the new evidence and images presented by the defense team, insisting on his previous statements recorded in the investigation report. The defendant's defense requested to hold a closed session in the deliberation room to discuss the technical and digital evidence related to the case.
Producer Sarah Khalifa and the other defendants face severe penalties that could reach life imprisonment, according to the penalties prescribed for drug manufacturing and trafficking crimes. The defendant is also subject to a separate investigation related to the charge of drug use, which carries a penalty of up to three years in prison under Egyptian law.
The Public Prosecution had referred 28 defendants to the Criminal Court, confirming in its statement that investigations revealed an organized criminal network that brought chemical substances from abroad and then used them to synthesize narcotic substances inside a residential property that was used as a storage and manufacturing site. The total amount of drugs and raw materials seized was approximately 750 kilograms.
The prosecution relied on the testimonies of 20 witnesses in its referral decision, along with digital and visual evidence that included conversations, images, and videos that it claimed documented the gang's activities. The urgent decisions also included freezing the defendants' assets, revealing the secrecy of their bank accounts, and placing fugitive defendants on travel ban lists, while continuing to detain the remaining defendants pending the case.