The New Cairo Criminal Court resumes today (Tuesday) inside the Fifth Settlement Courts Complex, the trial sessions of the producer Sarah Khalifa and 27 other defendants, after the Public Prosecution charged them with forming an organized criminal gang to bring in chemical substances used in drug manufacturing for the purpose of trafficking, in addition to possessing firearms and ammunition without a license.

The previous sessions witnessed striking scenes that brought the case back to the forefront of public opinion, after producer Sarah Khalifa appeared in a state of collapse inside the cage, asserting her innocence while crying and sobbing loudly in front of the court panel, while family members attempted to calm her during the session break.

During the hearing of the defendants' statements, one of them surprised the court by saying: "I am 25 years old and I have never smoked a cigarette," in an attempt to deny any connection to activities related to the manufacturing or distribution of narcotic substances.

A police officer's testimony also stirred controversy inside the courtroom after he refused to review the new evidence and images presented by the defense team, insisting on his previous statements recorded in the investigation report. The defendant's defense requested to hold a closed session in the deliberation room to discuss the technical and digital evidence related to the case.

Producer Sarah Khalifa and the other defendants face severe penalties that could reach life imprisonment, according to the penalties prescribed for drug manufacturing and trafficking crimes. The defendant is also subject to a separate investigation related to the charge of drug use, which carries a penalty of up to three years in prison under Egyptian law.

The Public Prosecution had referred 28 defendants to the Criminal Court, confirming in its statement that investigations revealed an organized criminal network that brought chemical substances from abroad and then used them to synthesize narcotic substances inside a residential property that was used as a storage and manufacturing site. The total amount of drugs and raw materials seized was approximately 750 kilograms.

The prosecution relied on the testimonies of 20 witnesses in its referral decision, along with digital and visual evidence that included conversations, images, and videos that it claimed documented the gang's activities. The urgent decisions also included freezing the defendants' assets, revealing the secrecy of their bank accounts, and placing fugitive defendants on travel ban lists, while continuing to detain the remaining defendants pending the case.