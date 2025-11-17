توفي الكاتب الكوميدي دان ماغراث، عن عمر 61 عاماً، بعد إصابته بجلطة دماغية.

وأعلنت شقيقته غايل ماغراث غاراباديان، خبر وفاته عبر منشور على فيسبوك، مؤكدة انهيار العائلة حزناً على فقدانه.

ويعد ماغراث الحائز على جائزة إيمي أحد أبرز كتاب مسلسل الرسوم المتحركة الشهير The Simpsons.

بدأ الكاتب الراحل مسيرته في جامعة هارفارد عبر مجلة The Harvard Lampoon، قبل أن ينتقل إلى عالم الكتابة التلفزيونية. حصل ماغراثفي 1992 على أول ترشيح لجائزة إيمي عن عمله في Saturday Night Live (SNL)، لكنه فاز بالجائزة عام 1997 عن حلقة «Homer’s Phobia» من مسلسل «ذا سيمبسونز»، والتي لاقت إشادة واسعة.

كتب ماغراث أكثر من 50 حلقة من مسلسل «ذا سيمبسونز»، بما في ذلك حلقات شهيرة ومحبوبةورغم أنه كان يمازح بأنه «طُرد مرتين» خلال مسيرته الطويلة مع العمل، فقد شارك أيضاً كمنتج لأكثر من 20 حلقة.

لم تقتصر موهبته على «ذا سيمبسونز»، بل أسهم في كتابة العديد من الأعمال البارزة الأخرى مثل Gravity Falls, King of the Hill, وSNL، كما عمل على تطوير مسلسلات مثل Sammy.