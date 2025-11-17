توفي الكاتب الكوميدي دان ماغراث، عن عمر 61 عاماً، بعد إصابته بجلطة دماغية.
وأعلنت شقيقته غايل ماغراث غاراباديان، خبر وفاته عبر منشور على فيسبوك، مؤكدة انهيار العائلة حزناً على فقدانه.
ويعد ماغراث الحائز على جائزة إيمي أحد أبرز كتاب مسلسل الرسوم المتحركة الشهير The Simpsons.
بدأ الكاتب الراحل مسيرته في جامعة هارفارد عبر مجلة The Harvard Lampoon، قبل أن ينتقل إلى عالم الكتابة التلفزيونية. حصل ماغراثفي 1992 على أول ترشيح لجائزة إيمي عن عمله في Saturday Night Live (SNL)، لكنه فاز بالجائزة عام 1997 عن حلقة «Homer’s Phobia» من مسلسل «ذا سيمبسونز»، والتي لاقت إشادة واسعة.
كتب ماغراث أكثر من 50 حلقة من مسلسل «ذا سيمبسونز»، بما في ذلك حلقات شهيرة ومحبوبةورغم أنه كان يمازح بأنه «طُرد مرتين» خلال مسيرته الطويلة مع العمل، فقد شارك أيضاً كمنتج لأكثر من 20 حلقة.
لم تقتصر موهبته على «ذا سيمبسونز»، بل أسهم في كتابة العديد من الأعمال البارزة الأخرى مثل Gravity Falls, King of the Hill, وSNL، كما عمل على تطوير مسلسلات مثل Sammy.
The comedic writer Dan Magrath passed away at the age of 61 after suffering a stroke.
His sister, Gail Magrath Garabadian, announced the news of his death in a Facebook post, confirming the family's heartbreak over his loss.
Magrath, an Emmy Award winner, was one of the prominent writers for the famous animated series The Simpsons.
The late writer began his career at Harvard University through The Harvard Lampoon magazine before transitioning to television writing. Magrath received his first Emmy nomination in 1992 for his work on Saturday Night Live (SNL), but he won the award in 1997 for the episode "Homer’s Phobia" from The Simpsons, which received widespread acclaim.
Magrath wrote over 50 episodes of The Simpsons, including famous and beloved episodes, and although he joked that he was "fired twice" during his long career, he also served as a producer for more than 20 episodes.
His talent was not limited to The Simpsons; he contributed to many other notable works such as Gravity Falls, King of the Hill, and SNL, and he worked on developing series like Sammy.