The comedic writer Dan Magrath passed away at the age of 61 after suffering a stroke.

His sister, Gail Magrath Garabadian, announced the news of his death in a Facebook post, confirming the family's heartbreak over his loss.

Magrath, an Emmy Award winner, was one of the prominent writers for the famous animated series The Simpsons.

The late writer began his career at Harvard University through The Harvard Lampoon magazine before transitioning to television writing. Magrath received his first Emmy nomination in 1992 for his work on Saturday Night Live (SNL), but he won the award in 1997 for the episode "Homer’s Phobia" from The Simpsons, which received widespread acclaim.

Magrath wrote over 50 episodes of The Simpsons, including famous and beloved episodes, and although he joked that he was "fired twice" during his long career, he also served as a producer for more than 20 episodes.

His talent was not limited to The Simpsons; he contributed to many other notable works such as Gravity Falls, King of the Hill, and SNL, and he worked on developing series like Sammy.