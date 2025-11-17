نفت الفنانة المصرية هند عاكف زواجها من المطرب الشعبي الراحل إسماعيل الليثي، واصفة الأخبار التي تناقلتها مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أخيراً حول هذه العلاقة المزعومة بالشائعات.
وأعربت عن استيائها الشديد من أكاذيب تزعم بأن الراحل إسماعيل الليثي تنازل عن نصف تركته لها قبل رحيله.
وقالت هند في تصريحات إعلامية «كيف يتنازل عن تركته لي، وزوجته وبناته موجودات؟». وأوضحت أن العلاقة بينها وبين الليثي لم تتجاوز الصداقة، وهو ما جعلها تتواجد في عزائه، وتقدّم المواساة لأسرته وزوجته، معقبة على انتشار تلك الشائعات المسيئة التي تخص سمعتها، رغم عدم ظهورهما معاً في أي مناسبة على حد قولها.
وأشارت هند عاكف إلى أن هناك حملة ممنهجة لتشويه صورتها والنيل من سمعتها، ففي كل مرة تظهر فيها بالمناسبات الرسمية والعامة تُفاجَأ بالشائعات والانتقادات اللاذعة، التي وصفتها بـ«السخيفة» من بعض رواد منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
واختتمت الفنانة حديثها بأنها كلفت مستشارها القانوني أشرف فرحات باتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية كافة ضد مروجي الشائعات، خصوصاً تلك التي تخص علاقتها بالراحل إسماعيل الليثي؛ لأنها تخص سمعتها.
The Egyptian artist Hind Akef has denied her marriage to the late popular singer Ismail El-Laythi, describing the news circulated on social media recently about this alleged relationship as rumors.
She expressed her deep dissatisfaction with the lies claiming that the late Ismail El-Laythi bequeathed half of his estate to her before his passing.
Hind stated in media remarks, "How could he bequeath his estate to me while his wife and daughters are present?" She clarified that her relationship with El-Laythi did not go beyond friendship, which is why she attended his funeral to offer condolences to his family and wife, commenting on the spread of those harmful rumors that affect her reputation, despite their not appearing together at any event, according to her.
Hind Akef pointed out that there is a systematic campaign to tarnish her image and undermine her reputation, as every time she appears at official and public events, she is surprised by rumors and harsh criticisms, which she described as "silly" from some social media users.
The artist concluded her remarks by stating that she has tasked her legal advisor, Ashraf Farhat, with taking all legal actions against the promoters of the rumors, especially those concerning her relationship with the late Ismail El-Laythi, as they pertain to her reputation.