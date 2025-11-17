The Egyptian artist Hind Akef has denied her marriage to the late popular singer Ismail El-Laythi, describing the news circulated on social media recently about this alleged relationship as rumors.

She expressed her deep dissatisfaction with the lies claiming that the late Ismail El-Laythi bequeathed half of his estate to her before his passing.

Hind stated in media remarks, "How could he bequeath his estate to me while his wife and daughters are present?" She clarified that her relationship with El-Laythi did not go beyond friendship, which is why she attended his funeral to offer condolences to his family and wife, commenting on the spread of those harmful rumors that affect her reputation, despite their not appearing together at any event, according to her.

Hind Akef pointed out that there is a systematic campaign to tarnish her image and undermine her reputation, as every time she appears at official and public events, she is surprised by rumors and harsh criticisms, which she described as "silly" from some social media users.

The artist concluded her remarks by stating that she has tasked her legal advisor, Ashraf Farhat, with taking all legal actions against the promoters of the rumors, especially those concerning her relationship with the late Ismail El-Laythi, as they pertain to her reputation.