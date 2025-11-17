نفت الفنانة المصرية هند عاكف زواجها من المطرب الشعبي الراحل إسماعيل الليثي، واصفة الأخبار التي تناقلتها مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أخيراً حول هذه العلاقة المزعومة بالشائعات.

وأعربت عن استيائها الشديد من أكاذيب تزعم بأن الراحل إسماعيل الليثي تنازل عن نصف تركته لها قبل رحيله.

وقالت هند في تصريحات إعلامية «كيف يتنازل عن تركته لي، وزوجته وبناته موجودات؟». وأوضحت أن العلاقة بينها وبين الليثي لم تتجاوز الصداقة، وهو ما جعلها تتواجد في عزائه، وتقدّم المواساة لأسرته وزوجته، معقبة على انتشار تلك الشائعات المسيئة التي تخص سمعتها، رغم عدم ظهورهما معاً في أي مناسبة على حد قولها.

وأشارت هند عاكف إلى أن هناك حملة ممنهجة لتشويه صورتها والنيل من سمعتها، ففي كل مرة تظهر فيها بالمناسبات الرسمية والعامة تُفاجَأ بالشائعات والانتقادات اللاذعة، التي وصفتها بـ«السخيفة» من بعض رواد منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

واختتمت الفنانة حديثها بأنها كلفت مستشارها القانوني أشرف فرحات باتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية كافة ضد مروجي الشائعات، خصوصاً تلك التي تخص علاقتها بالراحل إسماعيل الليثي؛ لأنها تخص سمعتها.