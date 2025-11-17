The Public Prosecution of Qasr Al-Nil released the young Egyptian artist Shady Alphonse today (Monday) after he was caught in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Initial investigations into the incident involving artist Alphonse revealed that he was driving a car in Tahrir Square, and when a security patrol inspected it, they found 5 grams of marijuana in the back seat.

The preliminary investigation confirmed Alphonse's admission of possessing the drug and owning the car he was driving, stating that he was taking his wife to the square to apply for a job.

He was arrested and taken to the police station for questioning regarding the incident and for legal procedures, before being presented to the prosecution, which released him.