أطلقت نيابة قصر النيل، اليوم (الإثنين)، سراح الفنان المصري الشاب شادي ألفونس، إثر ضبطه وبحوزته كمية من مخدر الماريغوانا.
وكشفت التحريات الأولية في واقعة ضبط الفنان ألفونس أنه كان يستقل سيارة بميدان التحرير، وحينما قامت دورية أمنية بتفتيشها، عثرت بداخلها على 5 غرامات من مخدر الماريغوانا في المقعد الخلفي.
وأكد التحقيق المبدئي اعتراف ألفونس بحيازته المخدر وملكيته للسيارة التي كان يستقلها، وأنه كان يقوم بتوصيل زوجته إلى الميدان للتقديم على وظيفة.
وتم القبض عليه واقتياده إلى قسم الشرطة للتحقيق معه في الواقعة واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية، قبل أن يعرض على النيابة التي أطلقت سراحه.
The Public Prosecution of Qasr Al-Nil released the young Egyptian artist Shady Alphonse today (Monday) after he was caught in possession of a quantity of marijuana.
Initial investigations into the incident involving artist Alphonse revealed that he was driving a car in Tahrir Square, and when a security patrol inspected it, they found 5 grams of marijuana in the back seat.
The preliminary investigation confirmed Alphonse's admission of possessing the drug and owning the car he was driving, stating that he was taking his wife to the square to apply for a job.
He was arrested and taken to the police station for questioning regarding the incident and for legal procedures, before being presented to the prosecution, which released him.