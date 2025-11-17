أطلقت نيابة قصر النيل، اليوم (الإثنين)، سراح الفنان المصري الشاب شادي ألفونس، إثر ضبطه وبحوزته كمية من مخدر الماريغوانا.

وكشفت التحريات الأولية في واقعة ضبط الفنان ألفونس أنه كان يستقل سيارة بميدان التحرير، وحينما قامت دورية أمنية بتفتيشها، عثرت بداخلها على 5 غرامات من مخدر الماريغوانا في المقعد الخلفي.

وأكد التحقيق المبدئي اعتراف ألفونس بحيازته المخدر وملكيته للسيارة التي كان يستقلها، وأنه كان يقوم بتوصيل زوجته إلى الميدان للتقديم على وظيفة.

وتم القبض عليه واقتياده إلى قسم الشرطة للتحقيق معه في الواقعة واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية، قبل أن يعرض على النيابة التي أطلقت سراحه.