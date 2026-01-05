نشرت الفنانة الكويتية إلهام الفضالة، صورًا من تواجدها في مكة المكرمة لأداء مناسك «العمرة»، وذلك بعد أيام من صدور حكم ببراءتها من تهمة بث أخبار زائفة في قضية أمن دولة.
وظهرت الفضالة مرتدية ملابس الإحرام البيضاء، وهي تلتقط صورًا وسط المعتمرين.
وأطلقت محكمة الجنايات الكويتية سراح سبيل إلهام الفضالة دون كفالة، وذلك بعد إنكارها التهم الموجهة إليها بنشر أخبار كاذبة عبر مقطع صوتي.
Kuwaiti artist Ilham Al-Fadala shared photos from her presence in Mecca to perform the rituals of "Umrah," just days after a ruling acquitted her of the charge of spreading false news in a state security case.
Al-Fadala appeared wearing white Ihram clothing, taking pictures among the pilgrims.
The Kuwaiti Criminal Court released Ilham Al-Fadala without bail, after she denied the charges against her of spreading false news through an audio clip.