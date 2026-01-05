نشرت الفنانة الكويتية إلهام الفضالة، صورًا من تواجدها في مكة المكرمة لأداء مناسك «العمرة»، وذلك بعد أيام من صدور حكم ببراءتها من تهمة بث أخبار زائفة في قضية أمن دولة.

وظهرت الفضالة مرتدية ملابس الإحرام البيضاء، وهي تلتقط صورًا وسط المعتمرين.

وأطلقت محكمة الجنايات الكويتية سراح سبيل إلهام الفضالة دون كفالة، وذلك بعد إنكارها التهم الموجهة إليها بنشر أخبار كاذبة عبر مقطع صوتي.