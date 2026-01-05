Kuwaiti artist Ilham Al-Fadala shared photos from her presence in Mecca to perform the rituals of "Umrah," just days after a ruling acquitted her of the charge of spreading false news in a state security case.

Al-Fadala appeared wearing white Ihram clothing, taking pictures among the pilgrims.

The Kuwaiti Criminal Court released Ilham Al-Fadala without bail, after she denied the charges against her of spreading false news through an audio clip.