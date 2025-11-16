توعد الفنان بدر الشعيبي بمقاضاة المسيئين له عبر مواقع التواصل الإجتماعي بعدما أعلن عقد قرانه على سبأ الرشيدي.

وكتب الشعيبي عبر حسابه الرسمي على إكس: «‏إذا هالمره ماشتغلت على راسكم قضايا وخليت أهلكم يتفشلون منكم بالمحاكم ماطلع بدر. عطينا اليهال ويه وايد.. وموعبالك ما تنصاد سواء بالكويت وبرا الكويت بكل مكان لأنه مصخت».

وشارك الشعيبي في 12 نوفمبر جمهوره صوراً من عقد قرانه، ورافقت الإعلان مباركات من متابعيه الذين تمنوا له دوام السعادة والفرح.

ويعد زواج الشعيبي من سبأ الزواج الثالث لبدر، حيث تزوج أول مرة من «شوق بو راشد» في 2013، وأنجب ابنته الأولى «حور» في 2016، قبل أن يعلن انفصاله عن زوجته في العام نفسه.

ولاحقاً ارتبط بالمحامية شوق البلوشي في 2017، وأنجبا 3 بنات (فردوس، وداليا، وحياة)، قبل أن ينفصلا العام الماضي.