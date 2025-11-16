The artist Badr Al-Shuaibi has vowed to sue those who insult him on social media after announcing his marriage to Saba Al-Rasheedi.

Al-Shuaibi wrote on his official account on X: "If this time you don't face lawsuits and let your families be embarrassed by you in court, then Badr hasn't shown up. We gave the kids a lot... and it doesn't matter if you get caught whether in Kuwait or outside Kuwait everywhere because it's gotten out of hand."

On November 12, Al-Shuaibi shared photos from his marriage contract with his audience, and the announcement was accompanied by congratulations from his followers who wished him lasting happiness and joy.

Al-Shuaibi's marriage to Saba is his third marriage, as he first married "Shoug Bou Rashid" in 2013, and they had their first daughter "Hoor" in 2016, before he announced his separation from his wife the same year.

Later, he was linked to lawyer Shoug Al-Balooshi in 2017, and they had three daughters (Firdaws, Dalia, and Hayat), before separating last year.