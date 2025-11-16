The third session of the trial of Egyptian media figure Sarah Khalifa and 27 defendants in the case known in the media as "the major drugs case" witnessed unusual events after the absence of witnesses for the prosecution in the case.

Khalifa appeared in the defendants' cage at the court in New Cairo in a state of confusion and agitation, asserting her innocence to the court, while a family member stood beside her trying to calm her down.

The defense for the defendants requested to review the records of the Drug Enforcement Administration, considering it a crucial document in revealing the circumstances of the incident.

They indicated that reviewing the records might reveal important details about the timing of the arrests and security movements, which could radically change the course of the case and uncover the truth of what occurred in the hours leading up to the arrest of the defendants.

Meanwhile, the defense for the fourth defendant and the seventh defendant requested a reconsideration of the case records, as it was written by a single clerk, and asked the court to open an investigation into the forgery in the records.

The defense did not stop at these requests but also added to them the summoning of the officers who signed the records and the clerks of the records, in addition to the movement log of the vehicle used in the incident during the arrest.

It was scheduled for 10 witnesses for the prosecution in the case to attend the session, who were summoned by the court through an official request, but they did not respond to the court's decision, prompting it to fine each of them 300 Egyptian pounds before adjourning the trial session of the defendants until tomorrow.

Chemical Laboratory Report

The chemical laboratory report related to the "major drugs case" confirmed that the seized materials contained various drugs, including derivatives of the substance "Indazol Carbocamide," which is listed in Schedule I of the drug laws, in addition to hashish and some chemicals used in drug manufacturing.

The analyses also showed traces of other drugs on tools and equipment seized at the preparation site, confirming their use in the manufacture of narcotic substances.

The defendants in the case, including media figure Sarah Khalifa, face charges related to drug trafficking and manufacturing, while Sarah also faces a charge of drug use, according to Egyptian law.