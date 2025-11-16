شهدت ثالث جلسات محاكمة الإعلامية المصرية سارة خليفة، و27 متهماً في القضية المعروفة إعلاميًا بـ«المخدرات الكبرى»، أحداثاً غير مألوفة بعد تغيّب شهود الإثبات في القضية.

وظهرت خليفة داخل قفص الاتهام في مقر المحكمة بالقاهرة الجديدة في حالة ارتباك وانفعال، مؤكدة براءتها لهيئة المحكمة، بينما وقف أحد أفراد أسرتها إلى جوارها محاولًا تهدئتها.

وطالب دفاع المتهمين بالاطلاع على دفتر أحوال إدارة مكافحة المخدرات، باعتباره مستندًا جوهريًا في كشف ملابسات الواقعة.

وأشار إلى أن مراجعة الدفتر قد تُظهر تفاصيل مهمة حول توقيت الضبط والتحركات الأمنية، ما قد يغيّر مسار القضية بشكل جذري ويكشف حقيقة ما جرى في الساعات السابقة للقبض على المتهمين.

بينما طالب دفاع المتهمة الرابعة والمتهم السابع، بإعادة النظر في دفتر أحوال القضية، كونه مكتوبًا بيد كاتب واحد، وطلب من المحكمة فتح تحقيق بواقع التزوير في دفتر الأحوال.

ولم يكتفِ الدفاع بهذه الطلبات، بل أضاف إليها استدعاء الضباط الموقعين على الدفتر وكُتاب الدفتر، إضافة إلى دفتر تحركات السيارة المستخدمة في الواقعة أثناء الضبط.

وكان من المقرر أن يحضر خلال الجلسة، 10 أشخاص من شهود الإثبات في القضية، والذين استدعتهم المحكمة بطلب رسمي، لكنهم لم يستجيبوا لقرار المحكمة ما دفعها إلى تغريم كل منهم 300 جنيه، قبل أن تؤجّل جلسة محاكمة المتهمين إلى الغد.

تقرير المعمل الكيميائي

وأثبت تقرير المعمل الكيميائي الخاص بقضية «المخدرات الكبرى»، بأن المواد المضبوطة تحتوي على مخدرات مختلفة، بما في ذلك مشتقات مادة «اندازول كاربوكساميد» المدرجة بالجدول الأول لقانون المخدرات، بالإضافة إلى مادة الحشيش وبعض المواد الكيميائية المستخدمة في تصنيع المخدرات.

كما أظهرت التحاليل وجود آثار لمخدرات أخرى على أدوات ومعدات تم ضبطها في مكان التحضير، ما يؤكد استخدامها في تصنيع المواد المخدرة.

ويواجه المتهمون في القضية، بمن فيهم الإعلامية سارة خليفة، تهماً تتعلق بالاتجار وتصنيع المخدرات، في حين تواجه سارة أيضاً تهمة تعاطي المخدرات، وفقاً للقانون المصري.