The Egyptian artist Angham commented on the acute health crisis she faced last August, which required a treatment trip to Germany, as she was suspected of having cancer, noting that she "lived days of terror."

She said in media statements during the press conference she held on the sidelines of her concert at the Khorfakkan Amphitheater in the Emirate of Sharjah: "I was in an unprecedented crisis both physically and mentally, and without the unconditional support and love that you find in every Arab country you visit, I would not have been able to overcome that crisis."

She added: "The psychological element was extremely important in my recovery journey after returning to Egypt from Germany; I felt a real fear from millions towards me, which gave me strength and determination in an extraordinary way."

Angham underwent a surgery described as "delicate," during which a fatty cyst and part of her pancreas were removed, amidst a health crisis that captured public attention.