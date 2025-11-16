علّقت الفنانة المصرية أنغام،على الأزمة الصحية الحادة التي تعرضت لها في أغسطس الماضي واستلزمت رحلة علاجية إلى ألمانيا، كونها كانت تعاني من اشتباه بإصابتها بالسرطان، مشيرة إلى أنها «عاشت أياماً من الرعب».

وقالت في تصريحات إعلامية بالمؤتمر الصحفي الذي عقدته على هامش حفلها في مدرج خورفكان بإمارة الشارقة: «كنت في أزمة غير مسبوقة جسمانيا ونفسيا ولولا الدعم والمحبة غير المشروطة التي تجدها في كل بلد عربي تحل به، ما كان يمكن أن تتجاوز تلك الأزمة».

وأضافت: «العنصر النفسي كان مهماً للغاية في رحلة التعافي بعد عودتي إلى مصر من ألمانيا، فقد شعرت بخوف حقيقي لدى الملايين تجاهي وهو ما منحني قوة وعزيمة بشكل غير طبيعي».

وأجرت أنغام عملية جراحية وُصفت بـ«الدقيقة» استأصلت فيها كيسا دهنيا وجزءاً من البنكرياس، وسط أزمة صحية تصدرت اهتمامات الرأي العام.