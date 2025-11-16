فجّر الفنان خالد منقاح مفاجأة لافتة خلال ظهوره في برنامج بودكاست الملز، بعدما كشف كواليس غير معلنة رافقت دخول الممثلة ريماس منصور إلى عالم التمثيل، وكيف تحوّلت مصادفة عابرة إلى خطوة غيّرت حياتها بالكامل.

وبحسب رواية الفنان خالد منقاح، بدأ كل شيء داخل أحد المراسي البحرية في جدة، حيث التقاها للمرة الأولى بينما كانت تعمل موظفة هناك. إلا أن اللقاء العابر تحوّل سريعاً إلى فرصة حقيقية بعدما رشّحها للمشاركة في مسلسل طاش ما طاش، الذي كان أول ظهور لها أمام الجمهور.

لكن اللحظة الفاصلة (كما يؤكد منقاح) جاءت حين واجهت ريماس منصور خيارين لا ثالث لهما: البقاء في وظيفتها المستقرة أو خوض مغامرة التمثيل. وخلال نقاش عاطفي مؤثر، وضعت ثقتها الكاملة فيه قائلة إن مستقبلها ومستقبل والدتها في ذمته.

ويروي الفنان خالد منقاح أنه دفعها لاتخاذ القرار الجريء مؤكداً لها أن الخير سيأتي، قبل أن تنطلق فعلاً في مسار جديد حقق لها عائداً مالياً مساوياً لراتب خمس سنوات من وظيفتها السابقة، ما جعل تلك اللحظة بمثابة نقطة التحول الكبرى في مشوارها الفني.