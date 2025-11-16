The artist Khalid Mnaqah made a remarkable surprise during his appearance on the Al-Malz podcast, revealing undisclosed details surrounding actress Rimas Mansour's entry into the world of acting, and how a fleeting coincidence turned into a step that completely changed her life.

According to Khalid Mnaqah's account, it all started at one of the marinas in Jeddah, where he met her for the first time while she was working as an employee there. However, the brief encounter quickly turned into a real opportunity when he recommended her to participate in the series "Tash Ma Tash," which was her first appearance in front of the audience.

But the pivotal moment (as Mnaqah confirms) came when Rimas Mansour faced two choices with no third option: to stay in her stable job or to embark on the adventure of acting. During an emotional and impactful discussion, she placed her complete trust in him, saying that her future and her mother's future were in his hands.

Khalid Mnaqah recounts that he encouraged her to make the bold decision, assuring her that good things would come, before she actually embarked on a new path that provided her with a financial return equivalent to five years' salary from her previous job, making that moment a major turning point in her artistic journey.