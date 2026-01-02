أكدت وزارة الداخلية على قدراتها في التصدّي لمهربي المخدرات والسموم ومواجهتهم باتباع «الضربات الاستباقية المباغتة»؛ ما أفسد كل المخططات التي حاكوها لإغراق المجتمع بالسموم القاتلة، واستطاعت أجهزة الأمن وأد هذه المحاولات في مهدها قبل وصولها إلى الوطن.
وتبذل المملكة جهوداً حثيثة في مكافحة المخدرات بجميع أنواعها، والحد من أضرارها وخطورتها على الفرد والمجتمع. ولتعزيز هذا الهدف، تتبع السعودية إستراتيجية الضربات الاستباقية لعصابات التهريب، وتعمل على رصد تحركاتهم، وكشف خططهم وألاعيبهم في التهريب، قبل توجيه الضربات لهم. ولا يكاد يمر يوم واحد إلا وتعلن الجهات الأمنية القبض على مهربي مخدرات في المناطق كافة، وتوقِع بحقهم العقوبات المقررة.
وتطورت القدرات الاحترافية والعمل الأمني المميز لقطاعات وزارة الداخلية في التصدي لمهربي المخدرات، لتصل إلى أوكارهم في الخارج ومواجهتهم بـ«الضربات الاستباقية المباغتة»، التي نجحت في إفساد كل المخططات الإجرامية لإغراق الوطن بالمخدرات.
وأفلحت احترافية وزارة الداخلية وقطاعاتها الأمنية في كبح جماح المهربين والمروجين وتوجيه ضربات موجعة لشبكات تهريب المخدرات التي تستهدف أمن المملكة وشبابها بالمخدرات، ضمن الحرب المستمرة على السموم، وقطع الطريق على كل مفسد ومروج العبث بعقولهم.
المواجهة وحملات التوعية
تستخدم المملكة وسائل مبتكرة وآليات حديثة لكشف شحنات المخدرات، قبل دخولها الأراضي السعودية؛ من خلال توفير معلومات عن المهربين وأوكارهم وأهدافهم وطرق حيلهم، وتتعاون في سبيل حربها على المخدرات مع العديد من المصادر والدول من أجل مكافحة دخول المواد المخدرة، كما غلظت العقوبات على متعاطي وتجار المخدرات بشكل كبير.
كشف السموم في الطحين
في الأيام الأخيرة، سجّل رجال مكافحة المخدرات مشهداً استثنائياً في حربهم ضد تجار المخدرات، عندما وجهوا لهم ضربة استباقية قوية، بضبط نحو 47 مليون قرص إمفيتامين والقبض على مستقبليها في الميناء الجاف بمنطقة الرياض، ورغم قيام المهربين بإخفاء الشحنة في حاويات طحين، لكن يقظة رجال الأمن بمكافحة المخدرات ومعهم هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك كشفت عن محاولاتهم اليائسة، فكانت لهم بالمرصاد؛ ما يؤكد أن حرب المملكة ضد المخدرات قوية ومستمرة لا نهاية لها.
ولعل في سعي شبكات التهريب لإدخال كميات كبيرة من المخدرات إلى المملكة دليلاً قاطعاً على استهداف الشباب السعوديين وأمن البلاد، وتراهن المملكة على وعي المجتمع في مواجهة الآفة، والإبلاغ عن أي عمليات تهريب أو ترويج تستهدف المجتمع ومقدراته.
تعاون إيجابي مستمر
كشف المتحدث الأمني لوزارة الداخلية العميد طلال شلهوب، أن المتابعة الأمنية المستمرة لنشاط الشبكات الإجرامية، وبناءً على معلومات قدمتها وزارة الداخلية ممثلةً بالمديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات، إلى الجهة النظيرة في سلطنة عُمان، أسفرت عن تمكّن السلطات العُمانية من إحباط محاولتَي تهريب أكثر من 200 كيلوغرام من المواد المخدرة.
ونوّه العميد ابن شلهوب بالتعاون الإيجابي والمستمر بين الجانبين السعودي والعُماني في مجال مكافحة المخدرات، مؤكداً أن هذا التنسيق يعكس عمق الشراكة الأمنية بين البلدين، ويُسهم بفاعلية في التصدي للجريمة المنظمة العابرة للحدود.
لا تهاون مع المهربين
نفذت المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات عملية أمنية متصلة ومتزامنة، وأكد المتحدث الأمني للمديرية انهم تمكنوا من القبض على ستة مقيمين من الجنسية الباكستانية أثناء تلقيهم 71 كيلوغراماً من مادة الميثامفيتامين المخدر (الشبو) في منطقة الرياض.
وأكد العميد طلال شلهوب أن المملكة ماضية في ملاحقة كل من يستهدف أمنها واستقرارها من خلال ترويج أو تهريب المخدرات، مشدداً على أن الجهات الأمنية ستواصل إحباط هذه المحاولات والقبض على المتورطين فيها دون تهاون.
ودعا المتحدث الأمني المواطنين والمقيمين إلى الإبلاغ عن أي نشاطات مشبوهة تتعلق بتهريب أو ترويج المخدرات، مؤكداً أن جميع البلاغات تُعالج بسرية تامة، دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ، وأن تعاون المجتمع يُعد ركيزة أساسية في حماية الوطن من آفة المخدرات.
تبادل المعلومات الاستخباراتية
أحبطت السلطات العراقية محاولة إحدى شبكات إنتاج وتهريب المخدرات، تهريب نحو سبعة ملايين قرص من مادة الإمفيتامين المخدر مخبأة في شحنة بضائع ألعاب أطفال وطاولات كيّ ملابس، بناءً على معلومات قدمتها وزارة الداخلية السعودية ممثلة في المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات للجهاز النظير في جمهورية العراق.
وفي عملية أخرى، ضبطت وزارة الداخلية العراقية نحو طن و100 كيلوغرام من حبوب الكبتاغون قادمة من سورية عبر العراق، وأعلنت أن المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات في السعودية زودت إدارة المخدرات العراقية بمعلومات استخباراتية لإحباط تهريب كمية المخدرات من سورية عبر تركيا.
إحباط محاولة في الدمام
أحبطت المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات محاولة تهريب نحو 11,108,998 قرصاً من مادة الإمفيتامين المخدر مخبأة في شحنة مواد غذائية بميناء الملك عبدالعزيز في الدمام، وذلك بالتنسيق مع هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك.
وقبضت المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات على مستقبليها في المنطقة الشرقية؛ وهما مقيم من الجنسية الأردنية ومواطن، وذلك في إطار الجهود الأمنية لمتابعة شبكات تهريب وترويج المخدرات التي تستهدف أمن المملكة وشبابها.
موقوفو المخدرات %49
كشف مدير الأمن العام أن عدد المساجين الموقوفين بقضايا مرتبطة بالمخدرات قبل حملة «الحرب على المخدرات»، يمثلون 49% من المجموع العام، مضيفاً، «ارتفعت هذه النسبة بعد الحملة لأكثر من 65%».
وبيّن أن الحملة الأمنية لمكافحة المخدرات منذ انطلاقها، شكلت قيادة مركزية في وزارة الداخلية، ولجاناً أمنية في جميع مناطق المملكة، وعززت القدرات لكشف الأساليب الإجرامية لتهريب وترويج السموم، وستستمر للوصول إلى أوكار المروجين والمهربين.
وأشاد مدير الأمن العام بقدرات المملكة التقنية الهائلة في سرعة وصول الجهات الأمنية لأوكار المهربين والمروجين، والقبض عليهم، مشيراً إلى أن الجرائم الجنائية المرتبطة أسبابها بقضايا المخدرات قد انخفضت.
«الشبو» موجبة للتوقيف
أكد النائب العام إدراج جميع الأوصاف الجرمية المتصلة بمادة الميثامفيتامين (الشبو) من الجرائم الكبيرة الموجبة للتوقيف. وذلك في إطار الجهود الوطنية لمكافحة المخدرات والحد من انتشارها، ولما تشكله المادة من أضرار جسيمة على صحة المجتمع وأمنه، مسببةً اضطرابات نفسية وسلوكية خطيرة، تسهم في ارتفاع معدلات الجريمة والعنف، مما يستدعي التعامل مع هذه الآفة كجريمة كبيرة موجبة للتوقيف للتعامل معها بحزم وفق تشريعات وقرارات رادعة.
ويُقصد بالأوصاف الجرمية المشار لها في القرار: جريمة تعاطي الشبو والجرائم المتصلة به، كالحيازة أو التهريب أو الجلب أو التلقي أو الإحراز أو التسلم أو الشراء أو النقل، حال كان القصد منها التعاطي أو الاستعمال الشخصي، إضافةً إلى جريمة الشروع في تصنيع الشبو.
The Ministry of Interior has confirmed its capabilities in combating drug and poison traffickers by employing "surprise preemptive strikes"; which have thwarted all the plans they devised to inundate society with deadly toxins. The security forces have been able to nip these attempts in the bud before they reached the homeland.
The Kingdom is making diligent efforts to combat drugs of all kinds and to mitigate their harms and dangers to individuals and society. To enhance this goal, Saudi Arabia follows a strategy of preemptive strikes against smuggling gangs, working to monitor their movements, uncover their plans and tricks in smuggling, before directing strikes against them. Hardly a day goes by without the security authorities announcing the arrest of drug traffickers in various regions, imposing the prescribed penalties against them.
The professional capabilities and distinguished security work of the Ministry of Interior sectors have evolved to confront drug traffickers, reaching their hideouts abroad and confronting them with "surprise preemptive strikes," which have succeeded in thwarting all criminal plans to flood the homeland with drugs.
The professionalism of the Ministry of Interior and its security sectors has succeeded in curbing the ambitions of traffickers and promoters, delivering painful blows to drug smuggling networks that target the security of the Kingdom and its youth with drugs, as part of the ongoing war on toxins, cutting off the path for every corruptor and promoter who seeks to tamper with their minds.
Confrontation and Awareness Campaigns
The Kingdom employs innovative means and modern mechanisms to detect drug shipments before they enter Saudi territory; by providing information about the traffickers, their hideouts, their targets, and their tricks. It collaborates in its war on drugs with many sources and countries to combat the entry of narcotic substances, and has significantly increased penalties for drug users and dealers.
Detection of toxins in flour
In recent days, anti-drug officers recorded an exceptional scene in their war against drug traffickers when they delivered a strong preemptive strike by seizing about 47 million amphetamine pills and arresting their recipients at the dry port in Riyadh. Despite the traffickers hiding the shipment in flour containers, the vigilance of the anti-drug security forces, along with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, revealed their desperate attempts, catching them off guard; confirming that the Kingdom's war against drugs is strong and ongoing with no end in sight.
Perhaps the efforts of smuggling networks to bring large quantities of drugs into the Kingdom provide conclusive evidence of targeting Saudi youth and the country's security. The Kingdom bets on the awareness of society in facing this scourge and reporting any smuggling or promotion operations that target the community and its resources.
Continuous Positive Cooperation
The security spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier General Talal Shalhoub, revealed that the continuous security monitoring of criminal network activities, based on information provided by the Ministry of Interior represented by the General Directorate for Drug Control, led to the Omani authorities thwarting two attempts to smuggle more than 200 kilograms of narcotic substances.
Brigadier General Shalhoub noted the positive and ongoing cooperation between the Saudi and Omani sides in the field of drug control, affirming that this coordination reflects the depth of the security partnership between the two countries and effectively contributes to combating transnational organized crime.
No leniency with traffickers
The General Directorate for Drug Control carried out a connected and simultaneous security operation, and the security spokesman for the directorate confirmed that they managed to arrest six residents of Pakistani nationality while receiving 71 kilograms of methamphetamine (shabu) in the Riyadh region.
Brigadier General Talal Shalhoub emphasized that the Kingdom is determined to pursue anyone targeting its security and stability through drug promotion or trafficking, stressing that the security authorities will continue to thwart these attempts and arrest those involved without leniency.
The security spokesman called on citizens and residents to report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking or promotion, confirming that all reports are handled with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the informant, and that community cooperation is a fundamental pillar in protecting the homeland from the scourge of drugs.
Intelligence Information Exchange
Iraqi authorities thwarted an attempt by one of the drug production and trafficking networks to smuggle about seven million pills of the narcotic substance amphetamine hidden in a shipment of children's toys and ironing tables, based on information provided by the Saudi Ministry of Interior represented by the General Directorate for Drug Control to its counterpart in the Republic of Iraq.
In another operation, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior seized about one ton and 100 kilograms of Captagon pills coming from Syria via Iraq, announcing that the General Directorate for Drug Control in Saudi Arabia had provided the Iraqi Drug Administration with intelligence information to thwart the smuggling of a quantity of drugs from Syria through Turkey.
Thwarting an attempt in Dammam
The General Directorate for Drug Control thwarted an attempt to smuggle about 11,108,998 pills of the narcotic substance amphetamine hidden in a shipment of foodstuffs at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.
The General Directorate for Drug Control arrested the recipients in the Eastern Province; one a resident of Jordanian nationality and the other a citizen, as part of the security efforts to monitor drug trafficking and promotion networks that target the security of the Kingdom and its youth.
Drug Offenders 49%
The Director of Public Security revealed that the number of prisoners detained for drug-related cases before the "War on Drugs" campaign represented 49% of the total, adding, "This percentage increased after the campaign to more than 65%."
He indicated that the security campaign against drugs since its launch has formed a central leadership in the Ministry of Interior, and security committees in all regions of the Kingdom, enhancing capabilities to uncover the criminal methods of smuggling and promoting toxins, and will continue to reach the hideouts of promoters and traffickers.
The Director of Public Security praised the Kingdom's enormous technical capabilities in the rapid response of security authorities to the hideouts of traffickers and promoters, leading to their arrest, noting that criminal offenses linked to drug-related causes have decreased.
"Shabu" Mandatory for Detention
The Attorney General confirmed the inclusion of all criminal descriptions related to the substance methamphetamine (shabu) as major crimes subject to detention. This is part of national efforts to combat drugs and limit their spread, due to the severe harm the substance poses to community health and security, causing serious psychological and behavioral disturbances that contribute to rising crime and violence rates, necessitating the treatment of this scourge as a major crime subject to detention to deal with it firmly in accordance with deterrent legislation and decisions.
The criminal descriptions referred to in the decision include: the crime of shabu use and related crimes, such as possession, smuggling, bringing, receiving, possession, delivery, purchase, or transportation, if the intent is for use or personal consumption, in addition to the crime of attempting to manufacture shabu.