أكدت وزارة الداخلية على قدراتها في التصدّي لمهربي المخدرات والسموم ومواجهتهم باتباع «الضربات الاستباقية المباغتة»؛ ما أفسد كل المخططات التي حاكوها لإغراق المجتمع بالسموم القاتلة، واستطاعت أجهزة الأمن وأد هذه المحاولات في مهدها قبل وصولها إلى الوطن.

وتبذل المملكة جهوداً حثيثة في مكافحة المخدرات بجميع أنواعها، والحد من أضرارها وخطورتها على الفرد والمجتمع. ولتعزيز هذا الهدف، تتبع السعودية إستراتيجية الضربات الاستباقية لعصابات التهريب، وتعمل على رصد تحركاتهم، وكشف خططهم وألاعيبهم في التهريب، قبل توجيه الضربات لهم. ولا يكاد يمر يوم واحد إلا وتعلن الجهات الأمنية القبض على مهربي مخدرات في المناطق كافة، وتوقِع بحقهم العقوبات المقررة.

وتطورت القدرات الاحترافية والعمل الأمني المميز لقطاعات وزارة الداخلية في التصدي لمهربي المخدرات، لتصل إلى أوكارهم في الخارج ومواجهتهم بـ«الضربات الاستباقية المباغتة»، التي نجحت في إفساد كل المخططات الإجرامية لإغراق الوطن بالمخدرات.

وأفلحت احترافية وزارة الداخلية وقطاعاتها الأمنية في كبح جماح المهربين والمروجين وتوجيه ضربات موجعة لشبكات تهريب المخدرات التي تستهدف أمن المملكة وشبابها بالمخدرات، ضمن الحرب المستمرة على السموم، وقطع الطريق على كل مفسد ومروج العبث بعقولهم.

المواجهة وحملات التوعية

تستخدم المملكة وسائل مبتكرة وآليات حديثة لكشف شحنات المخدرات، قبل دخولها الأراضي السعودية؛ من خلال توفير معلومات عن المهربين وأوكارهم وأهدافهم وطرق حيلهم، وتتعاون في سبيل حربها على المخدرات مع العديد من المصادر والدول من أجل مكافحة دخول المواد المخدرة، كما غلظت العقوبات على متعاطي وتجار المخدرات بشكل كبير.

كشف السموم في الطحين

في الأيام الأخيرة، سجّل رجال مكافحة المخدرات مشهداً استثنائياً في حربهم ضد تجار المخدرات، عندما وجهوا لهم ضربة استباقية قوية، بضبط نحو 47 مليون قرص إمفيتامين والقبض على مستقبليها في الميناء الجاف بمنطقة الرياض، ورغم قيام المهربين بإخفاء الشحنة في حاويات طحين، لكن يقظة رجال الأمن بمكافحة المخدرات ومعهم هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك كشفت عن محاولاتهم اليائسة، فكانت لهم بالمرصاد؛ ما يؤكد أن حرب المملكة ضد المخدرات قوية ومستمرة لا نهاية لها.

ولعل في سعي شبكات التهريب لإدخال كميات كبيرة من المخدرات إلى المملكة دليلاً قاطعاً على استهداف الشباب السعوديين وأمن البلاد، وتراهن المملكة على وعي المجتمع في مواجهة الآفة، والإبلاغ عن أي عمليات تهريب أو ترويج تستهدف المجتمع ومقدراته.

تعاون إيجابي مستمر

كشف المتحدث الأمني لوزارة الداخلية العميد طلال شلهوب، أن المتابعة الأمنية المستمرة لنشاط الشبكات الإجرامية، وبناءً على معلومات قدمتها وزارة الداخلية ممثلةً بالمديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات، إلى الجهة النظيرة في سلطنة عُمان، أسفرت عن تمكّن السلطات العُمانية من إحباط محاولتَي تهريب أكثر من 200 كيلوغرام من المواد المخدرة.

ونوّه العميد ابن شلهوب بالتعاون الإيجابي والمستمر بين الجانبين السعودي والعُماني في مجال مكافحة المخدرات، مؤكداً أن هذا التنسيق يعكس عمق الشراكة الأمنية بين البلدين، ويُسهم بفاعلية في التصدي للجريمة المنظمة العابرة للحدود.

لا تهاون مع المهربين

نفذت المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات عملية أمنية متصلة ومتزامنة، وأكد المتحدث الأمني للمديرية انهم تمكنوا من القبض على ستة مقيمين من الجنسية الباكستانية أثناء تلقيهم 71 كيلوغراماً من مادة الميثامفيتامين المخدر (الشبو) في منطقة الرياض.

وأكد العميد طلال شلهوب أن المملكة ماضية في ملاحقة كل من يستهدف أمنها واستقرارها من خلال ترويج أو تهريب المخدرات، مشدداً على أن الجهات الأمنية ستواصل إحباط هذه المحاولات والقبض على المتورطين فيها دون تهاون.

ودعا المتحدث الأمني المواطنين والمقيمين إلى الإبلاغ عن أي نشاطات مشبوهة تتعلق بتهريب أو ترويج المخدرات، مؤكداً أن جميع البلاغات تُعالج بسرية تامة، دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ، وأن تعاون المجتمع يُعد ركيزة أساسية في حماية الوطن من آفة المخدرات.

تبادل المعلومات الاستخباراتية

أحبطت السلطات العراقية محاولة إحدى شبكات إنتاج وتهريب المخدرات، تهريب نحو سبعة ملايين قرص من مادة الإمفيتامين المخدر مخبأة في شحنة بضائع ألعاب أطفال وطاولات كيّ ملابس، بناءً على معلومات قدمتها وزارة الداخلية السعودية ممثلة في المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات للجهاز النظير في جمهورية العراق.

وفي عملية أخرى، ضبطت وزارة الداخلية العراقية نحو طن و100 كيلوغرام من حبوب الكبتاغون قادمة من سورية عبر العراق، وأعلنت أن المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات في السعودية زودت إدارة المخدرات العراقية بمعلومات استخباراتية لإحباط تهريب كمية المخدرات من سورية عبر تركيا.

إحباط محاولة في الدمام

أحبطت المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات محاولة تهريب نحو 11,108,998 قرصاً من مادة الإمفيتامين المخدر مخبأة في شحنة مواد غذائية بميناء الملك عبدالعزيز في الدمام، وذلك بالتنسيق مع هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك.

وقبضت المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات على مستقبليها في المنطقة الشرقية؛ وهما مقيم من الجنسية الأردنية ومواطن، وذلك في إطار الجهود الأمنية لمتابعة شبكات تهريب وترويج المخدرات التي تستهدف أمن المملكة وشبابها.

موقوفو المخدرات %49

كشف مدير الأمن العام أن عدد المساجين الموقوفين بقضايا مرتبطة بالمخدرات قبل حملة «الحرب على المخدرات»، يمثلون 49% من المجموع العام، مضيفاً، «ارتفعت هذه النسبة بعد الحملة لأكثر من 65%».

وبيّن أن الحملة الأمنية لمكافحة المخدرات منذ انطلاقها، شكلت قيادة مركزية في وزارة الداخلية، ولجاناً أمنية في جميع مناطق المملكة، وعززت القدرات لكشف الأساليب الإجرامية لتهريب وترويج السموم، وستستمر للوصول إلى أوكار المروجين والمهربين.

وأشاد مدير الأمن العام بقدرات المملكة التقنية الهائلة في سرعة وصول الجهات الأمنية لأوكار المهربين والمروجين، والقبض عليهم، مشيراً إلى أن الجرائم الجنائية المرتبطة أسبابها بقضايا المخدرات قد انخفضت.

«الشبو» موجبة للتوقيف

أكد النائب العام إدراج جميع الأوصاف الجرمية المتصلة بمادة الميثامفيتامين (الشبو) من الجرائم الكبيرة الموجبة للتوقيف. وذلك في إطار الجهود الوطنية لمكافحة المخدرات والحد من انتشارها، ولما تشكله المادة من أضرار جسيمة على صحة المجتمع وأمنه، مسببةً اضطرابات نفسية وسلوكية خطيرة، تسهم في ارتفاع معدلات الجريمة والعنف، مما يستدعي التعامل مع هذه الآفة كجريمة كبيرة موجبة للتوقيف للتعامل معها بحزم وفق تشريعات وقرارات رادعة.

ويُقصد بالأوصاف الجرمية المشار لها في القرار: جريمة تعاطي الشبو والجرائم المتصلة به، كالحيازة أو التهريب أو الجلب أو التلقي أو الإحراز أو التسلم أو الشراء أو النقل، حال كان القصد منها التعاطي أو الاستعمال الشخصي، إضافةً إلى جريمة الشروع في تصنيع الشبو.