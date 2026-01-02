The Ministry of Interior has confirmed its capabilities in combating drug and poison traffickers by employing "surprise preemptive strikes"; which have thwarted all the plans they devised to inundate society with deadly toxins. The security forces have been able to nip these attempts in the bud before they reached the homeland.

The Kingdom is making diligent efforts to combat drugs of all kinds and to mitigate their harms and dangers to individuals and society. To enhance this goal, Saudi Arabia follows a strategy of preemptive strikes against smuggling gangs, working to monitor their movements, uncover their plans and tricks in smuggling, before directing strikes against them. Hardly a day goes by without the security authorities announcing the arrest of drug traffickers in various regions, imposing the prescribed penalties against them.

The professional capabilities and distinguished security work of the Ministry of Interior sectors have evolved to confront drug traffickers, reaching their hideouts abroad and confronting them with "surprise preemptive strikes," which have succeeded in thwarting all criminal plans to flood the homeland with drugs.

The professionalism of the Ministry of Interior and its security sectors has succeeded in curbing the ambitions of traffickers and promoters, delivering painful blows to drug smuggling networks that target the security of the Kingdom and its youth with drugs, as part of the ongoing war on toxins, cutting off the path for every corruptor and promoter who seeks to tamper with their minds.

Confrontation and Awareness Campaigns

The Kingdom employs innovative means and modern mechanisms to detect drug shipments before they enter Saudi territory; by providing information about the traffickers, their hideouts, their targets, and their tricks. It collaborates in its war on drugs with many sources and countries to combat the entry of narcotic substances, and has significantly increased penalties for drug users and dealers.

Detection of toxins in flour

In recent days, anti-drug officers recorded an exceptional scene in their war against drug traffickers when they delivered a strong preemptive strike by seizing about 47 million amphetamine pills and arresting their recipients at the dry port in Riyadh. Despite the traffickers hiding the shipment in flour containers, the vigilance of the anti-drug security forces, along with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, revealed their desperate attempts, catching them off guard; confirming that the Kingdom's war against drugs is strong and ongoing with no end in sight.

Perhaps the efforts of smuggling networks to bring large quantities of drugs into the Kingdom provide conclusive evidence of targeting Saudi youth and the country's security. The Kingdom bets on the awareness of society in facing this scourge and reporting any smuggling or promotion operations that target the community and its resources.

Continuous Positive Cooperation

The security spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier General Talal Shalhoub, revealed that the continuous security monitoring of criminal network activities, based on information provided by the Ministry of Interior represented by the General Directorate for Drug Control, led to the Omani authorities thwarting two attempts to smuggle more than 200 kilograms of narcotic substances.

Brigadier General Shalhoub noted the positive and ongoing cooperation between the Saudi and Omani sides in the field of drug control, affirming that this coordination reflects the depth of the security partnership between the two countries and effectively contributes to combating transnational organized crime.

No leniency with traffickers

The General Directorate for Drug Control carried out a connected and simultaneous security operation, and the security spokesman for the directorate confirmed that they managed to arrest six residents of Pakistani nationality while receiving 71 kilograms of methamphetamine (shabu) in the Riyadh region.

Brigadier General Talal Shalhoub emphasized that the Kingdom is determined to pursue anyone targeting its security and stability through drug promotion or trafficking, stressing that the security authorities will continue to thwart these attempts and arrest those involved without leniency.

The security spokesman called on citizens and residents to report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking or promotion, confirming that all reports are handled with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the informant, and that community cooperation is a fundamental pillar in protecting the homeland from the scourge of drugs.

Intelligence Information Exchange

Iraqi authorities thwarted an attempt by one of the drug production and trafficking networks to smuggle about seven million pills of the narcotic substance amphetamine hidden in a shipment of children's toys and ironing tables, based on information provided by the Saudi Ministry of Interior represented by the General Directorate for Drug Control to its counterpart in the Republic of Iraq.

In another operation, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior seized about one ton and 100 kilograms of Captagon pills coming from Syria via Iraq, announcing that the General Directorate for Drug Control in Saudi Arabia had provided the Iraqi Drug Administration with intelligence information to thwart the smuggling of a quantity of drugs from Syria through Turkey.

Thwarting an attempt in Dammam

The General Directorate for Drug Control thwarted an attempt to smuggle about 11,108,998 pills of the narcotic substance amphetamine hidden in a shipment of foodstuffs at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

The General Directorate for Drug Control arrested the recipients in the Eastern Province; one a resident of Jordanian nationality and the other a citizen, as part of the security efforts to monitor drug trafficking and promotion networks that target the security of the Kingdom and its youth.

Drug Offenders 49%

The Director of Public Security revealed that the number of prisoners detained for drug-related cases before the "War on Drugs" campaign represented 49% of the total, adding, "This percentage increased after the campaign to more than 65%."

He indicated that the security campaign against drugs since its launch has formed a central leadership in the Ministry of Interior, and security committees in all regions of the Kingdom, enhancing capabilities to uncover the criminal methods of smuggling and promoting toxins, and will continue to reach the hideouts of promoters and traffickers.

The Director of Public Security praised the Kingdom's enormous technical capabilities in the rapid response of security authorities to the hideouts of traffickers and promoters, leading to their arrest, noting that criminal offenses linked to drug-related causes have decreased.

"Shabu" Mandatory for Detention

The Attorney General confirmed the inclusion of all criminal descriptions related to the substance methamphetamine (shabu) as major crimes subject to detention. This is part of national efforts to combat drugs and limit their spread, due to the severe harm the substance poses to community health and security, causing serious psychological and behavioral disturbances that contribute to rising crime and violence rates, necessitating the treatment of this scourge as a major crime subject to detention to deal with it firmly in accordance with deterrent legislation and decisions.

The criminal descriptions referred to in the decision include: the crime of shabu use and related crimes, such as possession, smuggling, bringing, receiving, possession, delivery, purchase, or transportation, if the intent is for use or personal consumption, in addition to the crime of attempting to manufacture shabu.