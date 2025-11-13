The Cairo International Film Festival honored artist Khaled Nabawy with the Faten Hamama Award for Excellence during its 46th edition, which kicked off last night at the Egyptian Opera House, in recognition of his artistic career and significant contributions to Egyptian cinema. The festival also awarded director Mohamed Abdel Aziz the Golden Pyramid Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Nabawy dedicated the award to his late parents, his wife and children, and his teachers who played a significant role in his career, expressing his deep gratitude to the previous generation of artists who inspired him. He emphasized the importance of his teachers who provided him with his first opportunities, specifically thanking director Youssef Chahine and his great mentor Salah Abu Seif, in addition to director Mohamed Abdel Aziz who gave him his first role in the film "Honey Night."

He also offered advice to the new generations of artists, saying: "Be different, and if you find yourselves alone in your journey, work every day with the same effort without waiting for appreciation."

Nabawy concluded his speech by highlighting the role of art in shedding light on humanitarian issues, citing the Palestinian struggle as one of the most prominent stories that reflect the value of life on earth.

For his part, director Mohamed Abdel Aziz expressed his immense happiness at being honored in recognition of his cinematic and academic career, affirming that the honor gives him confidence and reflects the audience's appreciation for what he has contributed over the past years.