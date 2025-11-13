كرم مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي في دورته الـ46 التي انطلقت مساء أمس في دار الأوبرا المصرية، الفنان خالد النبوي بجائزة فاتن حمامة للتميز؛ تقديرا لمسيرته الفنية وإسهاماته البارزة في السينما المصرية، كما منح المهرجان المخرج محمد عبدالعزيز جائزة الهرم الذهبي لإنجاز العمر.

وأهدى النبوي الجائزة إلى والديه الراحلين، وزوجته وأبنائه، وأساتذته الذين كان لهم دور كبير في مسيرته، معربا عن امتنانه العميق للجيل السابق من الفنانين الذين شكلوا مصدر إلهام له، مؤكدا فضل أساتذته الذين منحوه الفرص الأولى، مخصصا الشكر للمخرج يوسف شاهين وأستاذه الكبير صلاح أبو سيف، إضافة إلى المخرج محمد عبدالعزيز الذي منحه أول دور في فيلم «ليلة عسل».

كما وجه نصيحة للأجيال الجديدة من الفنانين قائلا: «كونوا مختلفين، وإذا وجدتم أنفسكم وحيدين في مسيرتكم، اعملوا كل يوم بنفس الجهد دون انتظار التقدير».

واختتم النبوي كلمته بالإشارة إلى دور الفن في تسليط الضوء على القضايا الإنسانية، مستشهدا بالنضال الفلسطيني كأحد أبرز القصص التي تعكس قيمة الحياة على الأرض.

من جانبه، أعرب المخرج محمد عبدالعزيز عن سعادته البالغة بتكريمه تقديرا لمسيرته السينمائية والأكاديمية، مؤكدا أن التكريم يمنحه ثقة ويعكس تقدير الجمهور لما قدمه طوال السنوات الماضية.