كرم مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي في دورته الـ46 التي انطلقت مساء أمس في دار الأوبرا المصرية، الفنان خالد النبوي بجائزة فاتن حمامة للتميز؛ تقديرا لمسيرته الفنية وإسهاماته البارزة في السينما المصرية، كما منح المهرجان المخرج محمد عبدالعزيز جائزة الهرم الذهبي لإنجاز العمر.
وأهدى النبوي الجائزة إلى والديه الراحلين، وزوجته وأبنائه، وأساتذته الذين كان لهم دور كبير في مسيرته، معربا عن امتنانه العميق للجيل السابق من الفنانين الذين شكلوا مصدر إلهام له، مؤكدا فضل أساتذته الذين منحوه الفرص الأولى، مخصصا الشكر للمخرج يوسف شاهين وأستاذه الكبير صلاح أبو سيف، إضافة إلى المخرج محمد عبدالعزيز الذي منحه أول دور في فيلم «ليلة عسل».
كما وجه نصيحة للأجيال الجديدة من الفنانين قائلا: «كونوا مختلفين، وإذا وجدتم أنفسكم وحيدين في مسيرتكم، اعملوا كل يوم بنفس الجهد دون انتظار التقدير».
واختتم النبوي كلمته بالإشارة إلى دور الفن في تسليط الضوء على القضايا الإنسانية، مستشهدا بالنضال الفلسطيني كأحد أبرز القصص التي تعكس قيمة الحياة على الأرض.
من جانبه، أعرب المخرج محمد عبدالعزيز عن سعادته البالغة بتكريمه تقديرا لمسيرته السينمائية والأكاديمية، مؤكدا أن التكريم يمنحه ثقة ويعكس تقدير الجمهور لما قدمه طوال السنوات الماضية.
The Cairo International Film Festival honored artist Khaled Nabawy with the Faten Hamama Award for Excellence during its 46th edition, which kicked off last night at the Egyptian Opera House, in recognition of his artistic career and significant contributions to Egyptian cinema. The festival also awarded director Mohamed Abdel Aziz the Golden Pyramid Award for Lifetime Achievement.
Nabawy dedicated the award to his late parents, his wife and children, and his teachers who played a significant role in his career, expressing his deep gratitude to the previous generation of artists who inspired him. He emphasized the importance of his teachers who provided him with his first opportunities, specifically thanking director Youssef Chahine and his great mentor Salah Abu Seif, in addition to director Mohamed Abdel Aziz who gave him his first role in the film "Honey Night."
He also offered advice to the new generations of artists, saying: "Be different, and if you find yourselves alone in your journey, work every day with the same effort without waiting for appreciation."
Nabawy concluded his speech by highlighting the role of art in shedding light on humanitarian issues, citing the Palestinian struggle as one of the most prominent stories that reflect the value of life on earth.
For his part, director Mohamed Abdel Aziz expressed his immense happiness at being honored in recognition of his cinematic and academic career, affirming that the honor gives him confidence and reflects the audience's appreciation for what he has contributed over the past years.