The Syrian artist Riam Kfarna confirmed that the participation of Syrian artists in the current edition of the Riyadh Season is a special event, noting that their presence enriches the artistic scene due to their extensive theatrical experience. She told "Okaz": "Syrians are pioneers in theater, and may God honor us."

She hopes to collaborate with Egyptian stars

Riam revealed in her conversation with "Okaz" her desire to collaborate with several Egyptian stars, including Yousra, Asser Yassin, Mahmoud Hamida, Sawsan Badr, Mona Zaki, and Menna Shalaby, emphasizing that Egyptian cinema and drama remain an important destination for Arab artists.

Appreciation from the Saudi audience

The Syrian artist expressed her gratitude to the Saudi audience for their continuous support, saying: "I receive the most beautiful comments and the best feedback from them, and I have a large fan base there, and I hope to participate soon in a Saudi project."

Shooting a series with Ahmed Zaher

Regarding her new works, Kfarna revealed behind-the-scenes details of her participation in her second series in Egypt, "L'aba wa Qalbat Bi Jidd," where she portrays a different character alongside artist Ahmed Zaher, directed by Hatem Metwally, noting that this experience represents an important milestone in her career.

Her first experiences in Egypt

Riam had previously embarked on her first acting experience in Egyptian drama through the series "Sila Rahim," which aired during Ramadan 2024, featuring Iyad Nassar, Yousra El Lozy, Asmaa Abu El Yazid, and Mohamed Gomaa, written by Mohamed Hisham Obeya and directed by Tamer Nadi.