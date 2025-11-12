أكدت الفنانة السورية ريام كفارنة أن مشاركة الفنانين السوريين في النسخة الحالية من موسم الرياض تعد حدثاً مميزاً، مشيرة إلى أن وجودهم يثري المشهد الفني لما يمتلكونه من خبرات مسرحية كبيرة. وقالت لـ«عكاظ»: «السوريون رواد في المسرح، ويا رب يشرفونا».

تتمنى التعاون مع نجوم مصر

كشفت ريام في حديثها لـ«عكاظ» عن رغبتها في التعاون مع عدد من النجوم المصريين، منهم يسرا، آسر ياسين، محمود حميدة، سوسن بدر، منى زكي، منة شلبي، مؤكدة أن السينما والدراما المصرية ما زالت وجهة مهمة للفنان العربي.

تقدير الجمهور السعودي

وأعربت الفنانة السورية عن امتنانها للجمهور السعودي الذي يقدم لها دعماً متواصلاً، قائلة: «أتلقى منهم أجمل التعليقات وأفضل ردود الفعل، ولدي قاعدة كبيرة من المعجبين هناك، وأتمنى أن أشارك قريباً في عمل سعودي».

تصوير مسلسل مع أحمد زاهر

وفي ما يتعلق بأعمالها الجديدة، كشفت كفارنة عن كواليس مشاركتها في مسلسلها الثاني بمصر «لعبة وقلبت بجد»، حيث تجسد شخصية مختلفة إلى جانب الفنان أحمد زاهر، من إخراج حاتم متولي، مشيرة إلى أن التجربة تمثل محطة مهمة في مسيرتها.

أولى تجاربها في مصر

وكانت ريام قد خاضت أولى تجاربها التمثيلية في الدراما المصرية من خلال مسلسل «صلة رحم» الذي عرض في موسم رمضان 2024، بمشاركة إياد نصار، يسرا اللوزي، أسماء أبو اليزيد، محمد جمعة، من تأليف محمد هشام عبية وإخراج تامر نادي.