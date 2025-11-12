طمأن الفنان المصري محمد صبحي، جمهوره ومحبيه؛ إثر الوعكة الصحية التي ألمّت به أخيراً ونقل على إثرها إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج اللازم.

وأكد صبحي في بيان رسمي صادر عن مكتبه الإعلامي، تحسن حالته الصحية، وقال «أجري بعض الفحوصات للاطمئنان وخلال أيام قليلة سأخرج من المستشفي، وأنا وأسرتي مستاؤون من الإشاعات والأخبار الكاذبة التي يكتبها بعض الأشخاص على السوشيال ميديا وبعض المواقع التي لا تتحرى الدقة، وتجري وراء التريند والمشاهدات».

ونشر الفنان محمد صبحي عبر صفحته الرسمية على «فيسبوك» بوست من خلال أدمن الصفحة كتب فيه «وجب توصيل رسالة بصفتي أدمن الصفحة لحضراتكم ولكل جمهور الفنان محمد صبحي: هو بصحة جيدة بفضل الله، وقد قمت بزيارته، وهو بخير.. وقد أجرى الفحوصات اللازمة، ومن المنتظر عودته لمنزله خلال أيام قليلة إن شاء الله.. نرجو عدم التهويل في هذا الأمر وعدم تصديق أي شائعات تخص حالته الصحية.. شكراً لكم ولدعائكم المستمر له».