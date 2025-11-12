The Egyptian artist Mohamed Sobhi reassured his audience and fans following the health scare he recently experienced, which led to him being hospitalized for necessary treatment.

Sobhi confirmed in an official statement issued by his media office that his health condition has improved, saying, "I am undergoing some tests for reassurance, and in a few days I will be discharged from the hospital. My family and I are upset about the rumors and false news that some people are writing on social media and some websites that do not verify accuracy, chasing trends and views."

The artist Mohamed Sobhi posted on his official "Facebook" page through the page admin, stating, "It is necessary to convey a message as the admin of the page to you and to all the fans of artist Mohamed Sobhi: He is in good health, thank God. I visited him, and he is fine... He has undergone the necessary tests, and he is expected to return home in a few days, God willing... We ask you not to exaggerate this matter and not to believe any rumors regarding his health condition... Thank you for your continuous prayers for him."