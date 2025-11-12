تنظر محكمة مصرية في 27 نوفمبر الجاري في الشكوى التي تقدم بها المنتج سيد السبكي ضد الفنان سعد الصغير؛ لتعدّيه على حقوق أغنية «أنا الأسد» من دون الحصول على ترخيص أو تصريح أو تنازل لاستخدامها.

وأوضح السبكي بأن الصغير استخدم أغنية «أنا الأسد» من دون ذكر اسم ملحنها أو مؤلفها.

وأُقيمت الدعوى ضد سعد الصغير بعد أيام قليلة من رفض محكمة النقض الطعن الذي قدّمه ضد الحكم بحبسه 6 أشهر بتُهمة حيازة مواد مخدّرة، وذلك خلال وجوده في مطار القاهرة قادما من أمريكا.