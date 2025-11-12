An Egyptian court will consider on November 27th the complaint filed by producer Said El-Sabki against artist Saad El-Soghayar for infringing on the rights of the song "I Am the Lion" without obtaining a license, permit, or waiver for its use.

El-Sabki clarified that El-Soghayar used the song "I Am the Lion" without mentioning the name of its composer or lyricist.

The lawsuit was filed against Saad El-Soghayar just a few days after the Court of Cassation rejected his appeal against the ruling sentencing him to 6 months in prison for possession of narcotics while he was at Cairo Airport coming from America.