تنظر محكمة مصرية في 27 نوفمبر الجاري في الشكوى التي تقدم بها المنتج سيد السبكي ضد الفنان سعد الصغير؛ لتعدّيه على حقوق أغنية «أنا الأسد» من دون الحصول على ترخيص أو تصريح أو تنازل لاستخدامها.
وأوضح السبكي بأن الصغير استخدم أغنية «أنا الأسد» من دون ذكر اسم ملحنها أو مؤلفها.
وأُقيمت الدعوى ضد سعد الصغير بعد أيام قليلة من رفض محكمة النقض الطعن الذي قدّمه ضد الحكم بحبسه 6 أشهر بتُهمة حيازة مواد مخدّرة، وذلك خلال وجوده في مطار القاهرة قادما من أمريكا.
An Egyptian court will consider on November 27th the complaint filed by producer Said El-Sabki against artist Saad El-Soghayar for infringing on the rights of the song "I Am the Lion" without obtaining a license, permit, or waiver for its use.
El-Sabki clarified that El-Soghayar used the song "I Am the Lion" without mentioning the name of its composer or lyricist.
The lawsuit was filed against Saad El-Soghayar just a few days after the Court of Cassation rejected his appeal against the ruling sentencing him to 6 months in prison for possession of narcotics while he was at Cairo Airport coming from America.