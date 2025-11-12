كشف المخرج المصري عمرو سلامة مستجدات الأزمة القائمة بينه وبين الشركة المنتجة لفيلم «شمس الزناتي2»، مؤكدًا أن القضية أصبحت الآن قيد النظر أمام القضاء والنقابة، وأن رغبته في أن يأخذ الأمر مساره القانوني حتى يفصل فيه بشكل عادل.

توعية لصناع السينما

وقال سلامة في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»، إن سبب حديثه السابق عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي حول الأزمة جاء بدافع التضامن مع عدد من زملائه في الوسط السينمائي الذين يواجهون ظروفًا مشابهة، مشيرًا إلى أن الهدف من ذلك كان توعية صناع السينما للحذر من الوقوع في أزمات مشابهة مستقبلاً.

محمد إمام يتدخل في الأزمة

وأشاد سلامة بموقف الفنان المصري محمد إمام بطل الفيلم، كاشفًا أنه بذل مجهودًا كبيرًا في محاولة حل الأزمة، معبرًا عن امتنانه له قائلًا: «محمد إمام من أكتر الناس اللي حاولت تساعد وتحل الموضوع، وأنا بشكره جدًا على كل مجهوداته».

أمنيات بنجاح الفيلم

وأضاف المخرج حديثه بتفاؤله حول مستقبل فيلم شمس الزناتي2، متمنيًا أن يحقق نجاحًا واسعًا عند عرضه، مضيفًا: «إن شاء الله الفيلم لما ينزل ينجح ويكسر الدنيا، ومحمد إمام يكون مبسوط بيه».

مشروع جديد قيد الكتابة

وعن جديد أعماله الفنية، أشار عمرو سلامة إلى أنه يعمل حاليًا على كتابة فيلم جديد يعتبره من أكثر الأعمال التي يشعر بالسعادة أثناء إنجازها، لافتًا إلى أنه يخطط لتصويره العام القادم.