The Egyptian director Amr Salama revealed updates on the ongoing crisis between him and the production company of the film "Shams El Zanaty 2," confirming that the case is now under consideration by the judiciary and the syndicate, and that he wishes for the matter to take its legal course for a fair resolution.



Awareness for Filmmakers

Salama stated in a special statement to "Okaz" that his previous comments on social media regarding the crisis were motivated by solidarity with several of his colleagues in the film industry who are facing similar circumstances, noting that the aim was to raise awareness among filmmakers to be cautious of falling into similar crises in the future.

Mohamed Imam Intervenes in the Crisis

Salama praised the position of the Egyptian artist Mohamed Imam, the film's star, revealing that he made significant efforts to try to resolve the crisis, expressing his gratitude by saying, "Mohamed Imam is one of the people who tried the most to help and resolve the issue, and I thank him very much for all his efforts."

Wishes for the Film's Success

The director added his thoughts with optimism about the future of "Shams El Zanaty 2," hoping it achieves great success upon its release, adding: "Inshallah, when the film comes out, it will succeed and break records, and Mohamed Imam will be happy with it."

A New Project in the Works

Regarding his new artistic works, Amr Salama mentioned that he is currently working on writing a new film that he considers one of the projects he feels happiest about completing, noting that he plans to shoot it next year.