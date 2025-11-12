فيما أعلنت الفنانة المصرية مي عزالدين عن عقد قرانها من أحمد تيمور، تساءل رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي عن هوية زوجها ومدى علاقته بالمجال الفني.

من هو أحمد تيمور

أحمد تيمور خليل ليس من الوسط الفني، بل هو صيدلي وخبير تغذية معروف على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، ويُعرّف نفسه على حسابه الشخصي بأنه متخصص في التغذية العلاجية واللياقة البدنية، ويشارك متابعيه نصائح عن الصحة والتوازن النفسي والجسدي بأسلوب بسيط ومباشر.

وتيمور من مواليد الإسكندرية، ويُعرف عنه حبه الكبير للسفر واكتشاف الثقافات الجديدة، ودائماً ماينشر صورًا من رحلاته في أوروبا وأمريكا الجنوبية، وغالبًا ما يضيف ملاحظاته حول الأكل الصحي أثناء السفر وتجارب المطاعم العالمية التي يزورها.

شغوف بالرياضة

تخرّج تيمور من كلية الصيدلة، لكنه لم يكتفِ بمسار العمل التقليدي، فاختار أن يدمج تخصصه الطبي بشغفه بالرياضة والتغذية، ليصبح خبيرًا يقدم نصائحه عبر الإنترنت بطريقة عملية وسهلة الفهم.

وحصل على شهادات متخصصة في التدريب الرياضي والتغذية المتقدمة، ما جعله من الوجوه الموثوقة في مجال اللياقة البدنية في مصر خلال السنوات الأخيرة.

الفارق العمري

وُلد تيمور في يناير عام 1993، أي أنه يصغر مي عزالدين التي وُلدت في يناير 1980 بنحو 13 عامًا، ومع ذلك، بدا الانسجام بينهما واضحًا من الصور المنشورة، إذ أشار متابعون إلى أن الهدوء المشترك بينهما هو ما جذب كل طرف للآخر أكثر من أي تفاصيل عمرية.

ويحب أحمد تيمور توثيق لحظاته الخاصة مع المشاهير والفنانين ولديه صوراً تجمعه بنجوم مثل أحمد السقا وشيكو وهيدي كرم وغيرهم.