While the Egyptian artist Mai Ezz El-Din announced her engagement to Ahmed Tamer, social media users wondered about her husband’s identity and his connection to the artistic field.

Who is Ahmed Tamer

Ahmed Tamer Khalil is not from the artistic community; he is a pharmacist and a well-known nutrition expert on social media. He describes himself on his personal account as a specialist in therapeutic nutrition and physical fitness, sharing tips with his followers about health and psychological and physical balance in a simple and direct manner.

Tamer was born in Alexandria and is known for his great love of travel and discovering new cultures. He often posts pictures from his trips to Europe and South America, frequently adding his notes on healthy eating while traveling and the experiences of international restaurants he visits.

Passionate about Sports

Tamer graduated from the Faculty of Pharmacy, but he did not settle for a traditional career path. He chose to combine his medical specialty with his passion for sports and nutrition, becoming an expert who offers his advice online in a practical and easy-to-understand way.

He has obtained specialized certifications in sports training and advanced nutrition, which has made him one of the trusted faces in the fitness field in Egypt in recent years.

Age Difference

Tamer was born in January 1993, meaning he is about 13 years younger than Mai Ezz El-Din, who was born in January 1980. Nevertheless, the harmony between them was evident from the published photos, as followers pointed out that the shared calmness between them is what attracted each party to the other more than any age details.

Ahmed Tamer loves to document his special moments with celebrities and artists, and he has pictures with stars like Ahmed El Sakka, Chico, Hedy Karam, and others.