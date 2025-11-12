«ألغتا متابعة بعضهما».. تفاصيل الخلاف بين دينا الشربيني ومي عمر
12 نوفمبر 2025 - 09:46
|
آخر تحديث 12 نوفمبر 2025 - 09:46
يمنى محمد (القاهرة)
شهدت الساحة الفنية خلافًا غير علني بين الفنانتين المصريتين دينا الشربيني ومي عمر بعد إلغاء كل منهما متابعة الأخرى على إنستغرام، في خطوة فاجأت جمهور النجمتين وأثارت تساؤلات حول طبيعة العلاقة بينهما.
خلاف بين مي عمر ودينا الشربيني
ويعود هذا الخلاف إلى خلفية منشور مؤثر نشرته مي عمر على فيسبوك، وجهت من خلاله رسالة دعم إلى آن الرفاعي، زوجة الفنان كريم محمود عبدالعزيز، في ظل جدل تداول أنباء بأن سبب انفصالهما يعود لشائعات ارتباط كريم بدينا الشربيني.
منشور مي عمر يثير جدلًا واسعاً
وكانت مي عمر وجهت رسالة دعم إلى آن الرفاعي، في ظل الشائعات المتداولة حول قرب انفصالها عن كريم بسبب علاقة مزعومة بين زوجها ودينا الشربيني دون تأكيد بين الطرفين.
وشاركت مي عمر مقطع فيديو عبر «فيس بوك» يظهر كريم وزوجته آن، وعلقت عليه برسالة دعم معتبرة إياها السند والحب الأول وشريكة النجاحات، قائلة: «تستاهلي كل الخير ولسه قدامك حياة أجمل وأحلى».
توقعات الجمهور
كما اعتبر بعض متابعي مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي هذا المنشور رسالة دعم غير مباشرة من مي عمر لآن الرفاعي ضد دينا الشربيني، ما زاد الجدل حول التوتر العلاقة بين النجمتين.
طلاق كريم محمود عبدالعزيز وزوجته
وفي خطوة مفاجأة، أعلن كريم محمود عبدالعزيز، انفصاله رسميًا عن زوجته آن الرفاعي، بعد سنوات من الزواج أنجبا خلالها ابنتيهما، مشيراً إلى أن القرار جاء بعد محاولات طويلة لاستمرار الحياة الزوجية دون جدوى.
The artistic scene witnessed an unofficial dispute between the two Egyptian actresses, Dina El Sherbiny and Mai Omar, after each unfollowed the other on Instagram, a move that surprised the fans of both stars and raised questions about the nature of their relationship.
Dispute Between Mai Omar and Dina El Sherbiny
This dispute stems from the background of an emotional post that Mai Omar shared on Facebook, in which she directed a message of support to Ann El Refai, the wife of actor Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz, amid controversy surrounding rumors that their separation was due to rumors of Karim's relationship with Dina El Sherbiny.
Mai Omar's Post Sparks Widespread Controversy
Mai Omar sent a message of support to Ann El Refai, in light of the circulating rumors about her impending separation from Karim due to an alleged relationship between her husband and Dina El Sherbiny, with no confirmation from either party.
Mai Omar shared a video clip on Facebook showing Karim and his wife Ann, and commented on it with a message of support, considering her a pillar and first love and partner in successes, saying: "You deserve all the good, and you still have a more beautiful and sweeter life ahead."
Public Expectations
Some social media followers considered this post an indirect message of support from Mai Omar to Ann El Refai against Dina El Sherbiny, which increased the controversy surrounding the tension between the two stars.
Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz and His Wife's Divorce
In a surprising move, Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz announced his official separation from his wife Ann El Refai, after years of marriage during which they welcomed their two daughters, indicating that the decision came after long attempts to maintain their marital life without success.