«ألغتا متابعة بعضهما».. تفاصيل الخلاف بين دينا الشربيني ومي عمر

شهدت الساحة الفنية خلافًا غير علني بين الفنانتين المصريتين دينا الشربيني ومي عمر بعد إلغاء كل منهما متابعة الأخرى على إنستغرام، في خطوة فاجأت جمهور النجمتين وأثارت تساؤلات حول طبيعة العلاقة بينهما.
ويعود هذا الخلاف إلى خلفية منشور مؤثر نشرته مي عمر على فيسبوك، وجهت من خلاله رسالة دعم إلى آن الرفاعي، زوجة الفنان كريم محمود عبدالعزيز، في ظل جدل تداول أنباء بأن سبب انفصالهما يعود لشائعات ارتباط كريم بدينا الشربيني.

منشور مي عمر يثير جدلًا واسعاً

وكانت مي عمر وجهت رسالة دعم إلى آن الرفاعي، في ظل الشائعات المتداولة حول قرب انفصالها عن كريم بسبب علاقة مزعومة بين زوجها ودينا الشربيني دون تأكيد بين الطرفين.

وشاركت مي عمر مقطع فيديو عبر «فيس بوك» يظهر كريم وزوجته آن، وعلقت عليه برسالة دعم معتبرة إياها السند والحب الأول وشريكة النجاحات، قائلة: «تستاهلي كل الخير ولسه قدامك حياة أجمل وأحلى».
توقعات الجمهور

كما اعتبر بعض متابعي مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي هذا المنشور رسالة دعم غير مباشرة من مي عمر لآن الرفاعي ضد دينا الشربيني، ما زاد الجدل حول التوتر العلاقة بين النجمتين.

طلاق كريم محمود عبدالعزيز وزوجته

وفي خطوة مفاجأة، أعلن كريم محمود عبدالعزيز، انفصاله رسميًا عن زوجته آن الرفاعي، بعد سنوات من الزواج أنجبا خلالها ابنتيهما، مشيراً إلى أن القرار جاء بعد محاولات طويلة لاستمرار الحياة الزوجية دون جدوى.
