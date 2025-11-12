«ألغتا متابعة بعضهما».. تفاصيل الخلاف بين دينا الشربيني ومي عمر

The artistic scene witnessed an unofficial dispute between the two Egyptian actresses, Dina El Sherbiny and Mai Omar, after each unfollowed the other on Instagram, a move that surprised the fans of both stars and raised questions about the nature of their relationship.



Dispute Between Mai Omar and Dina El Sherbiny

This dispute stems from the background of an emotional post that Mai Omar shared on Facebook, in which she directed a message of support to Ann El Refai, the wife of actor Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz, amid controversy surrounding rumors that their separation was due to rumors of Karim's relationship with Dina El Sherbiny.

Mai Omar's Post Sparks Widespread Controversy

Mai Omar sent a message of support to Ann El Refai, in light of the circulating rumors about her impending separation from Karim due to an alleged relationship between her husband and Dina El Sherbiny, with no confirmation from either party.

Mai Omar shared a video clip on Facebook showing Karim and his wife Ann, and commented on it with a message of support, considering her a pillar and first love and partner in successes, saying: "You deserve all the good, and you still have a more beautiful and sweeter life ahead."



Public Expectations

Some social media followers considered this post an indirect message of support from Mai Omar to Ann El Refai against Dina El Sherbiny, which increased the controversy surrounding the tension between the two stars.

Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz and His Wife's Divorce

In a surprising move, Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz announced his official separation from his wife Ann El Refai, after years of marriage during which they welcomed their two daughters, indicating that the decision came after long attempts to maintain their marital life without success.

