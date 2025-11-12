Congratulations poured in for the Egyptian artist Mai Ezz El Din from stars of the art world and the public across various social media platforms, after she announced her engagement to the young man Ahmed Tamer, who is outside the artistic community.



Art Stars Congratulate Mai Ezz El Din After Her Engagement

Mai Ezz El Din received widespread congratulations from prominent artists, as Tamer Hosny wrote on Instagram: “A million congratulations to my sister and friend of the success journey, may God make you happy, O Lord,” affirming her status as a friend of success in her artistic career, saying: “My sister and friend of the success journey.”

Yasmin Sabri and Iman Al-Assi Send Messages of Congratulations

Yasmin Sabri also expressed her congratulations, saying: “A thousand congratulations, beautiful Mai, you deserve all the love and happiness, may God protect you,” while Iman Al-Assi said: “Congratulations, my dear, may God make you happy, O Lord.”



Mohamed Imam's Message to Mai Ezz El Din

In another context, Mohamed Imam sent a congratulatory message in which he wrote: “A thousand congratulations to my dear sister, the star Mai Ezz El Din,” and Hamada Helal wished happiness for the newlyweds: “My dear sister, a thousand congratulations, may God make you happy and bring joy to your hearts.”

Widespread Reactions to Mai Ezz El Din's Marriage

A large number of stars also interacted with Mai Ezz El Din's congratulations, including Dora, Donia Samir Ghanem, Asser Yassin, Mai Kassab, Ghada Abdel Razek, and Hana Al Zahid, wishing her a married life full of happiness and stability.



Mai Ezz El Din's Marriage

Mai Ezz El Din shared a post with her audience on her Facebook page, announcing her marriage to Ahmed Tamer: “Praise be to God, who completes the righteous with His grace,” and comments poured in to congratulate her on her marriage.

