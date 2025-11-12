12 نوفمبر 2025 - 09:21
|
آخر تحديث 12 نوفمبر 2025 - 09:21
استمع إلى المقال
استمع
--:--
يمنى محمد (القاهرة)
انهالت التهاني على الفنانة المصرية مي عز الدين من نجوم الفن والجمهور عبر مختلف مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد إعلانها عقد قرانها على الشاب أحمد تيمور من خارج الوسط الفني.
نجوم الفن يهنئون مي عز الدين بعد عقد قرانها
تلقت مي عز الدين تهاني واسعة من أبرز الفنانين، حيث كتب تامر حسني عبر «إنستغرام»: «مليون مبروك لأختي وصديقة مشوار النجاح، ربنا يسعدكم يارب»، مؤكدًا مكانتها كصديقة النجاح في مسيرة الفنية، قائلاً: «أختى وصديقة مشوار النجاح».
ياسمين صبري وإيمان العاصي يوجهان رسائل تهنئة
كما أعربت ياسمين صبري عن تهنئتها قائلة: «ألف مبروك يا أجمل مي، تستاهلي كل الحب والسعادة، ربنا يحفظكم»، فيما قالت إيمان العاصي: «مبروك مبروك يا حبيبتي ربنا يسعدك يا رب».
رسالة محمد إمام لمي عز الدين
وفي سياق آخر، وجه محمد إمام رسالة تهنئة كتب فيها: «ألف مبروك لأختي حبيبتي النجمة مي عز الدين»، وتمنى حمادة هلال السعادة للزوجين الجديدين: «أختي الغالية ألف مبروك يارب يسعدكم ويفرح قلبكم».
تفاعل واسع حول زواج مي عز الدين
كما تفاعل عدد كبير من النجوم مع تهاني مي عز الدين، من بينهم درة، دنيا سمير غانم، آسر ياسين، مي كساب، غادة عبد الرازق، وهنا الزاهد، حيث تمنوا لها حياة زوجية مليئة بالسعادة والاستقرار.
زواج مي عز الدين
وشاركت مي عز الدين جمهورها منشورا عبر صفحتها على «فيسبوك»، أعلنت خلاله زواجها من أحمد تيمور: «الحمد لله الذي تتم بنعمته الصالحات»، وانهالت التعليقات عليها لتهنئتها بالزواج.
Congratulations poured in for the Egyptian artist Mai Ezz El Din from stars of the art world and the public across various social media platforms, after she announced her engagement to the young man Ahmed Tamer, who is outside the artistic community.
Art Stars Congratulate Mai Ezz El Din After Her Engagement
Mai Ezz El Din received widespread congratulations from prominent artists, as Tamer Hosny wrote on Instagram: “A million congratulations to my sister and friend of the success journey, may God make you happy, O Lord,” affirming her status as a friend of success in her artistic career, saying: “My sister and friend of the success journey.”
Yasmin Sabri and Iman Al-Assi Send Messages of Congratulations
Yasmin Sabri also expressed her congratulations, saying: “A thousand congratulations, beautiful Mai, you deserve all the love and happiness, may God protect you,” while Iman Al-Assi said: “Congratulations, my dear, may God make you happy, O Lord.”
Mohamed Imam's Message to Mai Ezz El Din
In another context, Mohamed Imam sent a congratulatory message in which he wrote: “A thousand congratulations to my dear sister, the star Mai Ezz El Din,” and Hamada Helal wished happiness for the newlyweds: “My dear sister, a thousand congratulations, may God make you happy and bring joy to your hearts.”
Widespread Reactions to Mai Ezz El Din's Marriage
A large number of stars also interacted with Mai Ezz El Din's congratulations, including Dora, Donia Samir Ghanem, Asser Yassin, Mai Kassab, Ghada Abdel Razek, and Hana Al Zahid, wishing her a married life full of happiness and stability.
Mai Ezz El Din's Marriage
Mai Ezz El Din shared a post with her audience on her Facebook page, announcing her marriage to Ahmed Tamer: “Praise be to God, who completes the righteous with His grace,” and comments poured in to congratulate her on her marriage.