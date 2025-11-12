انهالت التهاني على الفنانة المصرية مي عز الدين من نجوم الفن والجمهور عبر مختلف مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد إعلانها عقد قرانها على الشاب أحمد تيمور من خارج الوسط الفني.
نجوم الفن يهنئون مي عز الدين على زواجها

تلقت مي عز الدين تهاني واسعة من أبرز الفنانين، حيث كتب تامر حسني عبر «إنستغرام»: «مليون مبروك لأختي وصديقة مشوار النجاح، ربنا يسعدكم يارب»، مؤكدًا مكانتها كصديقة النجاح في مسيرة الفنية، قائلاً: «أختى وصديقة مشوار النجاح».

ياسمين صبري وإيمان العاصي يوجهان رسائل تهنئة

كما أعربت ياسمين صبري عن تهنئتها قائلة: «ألف مبروك يا أجمل مي، تستاهلي كل الحب والسعادة، ربنا يحفظكم»، فيما قالت إيمان العاصي: «مبروك مبروك يا حبيبتي ربنا يسعدك يا رب».
رسالة محمد إمام لمي عز الدين

وفي سياق آخر، وجه محمد إمام رسالة تهنئة كتب فيها: «ألف مبروك لأختي حبيبتي النجمة مي عز الدين»، وتمنى حمادة هلال السعادة للزوجين الجديدين: «أختي الغالية ألف مبروك يارب يسعدكم ويفرح قلبكم».

تفاعل واسع حول زواج مي عز الدين

كما تفاعل عدد كبير من النجوم مع تهاني مي عز الدين، من بينهم درة، دنيا سمير غانم، آسر ياسين، مي كساب، غادة عبد الرازق، وهنا الزاهد، حيث تمنوا لها حياة زوجية مليئة بالسعادة والاستقرار.
زواج مي عز الدين

وشاركت مي عز الدين جمهورها منشورا عبر صفحتها على «فيسبوك»، أعلنت خلاله زواجها من أحمد تيمور: «الحمد لله الذي تتم بنعمته الصالحات»، وانهالت التعليقات عليها لتهنئتها بالزواج.
