تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، اتصالاً هاتفياً من رئيس وزراء باكستان محمد شهباز شريف.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين المملكة وباكستان، وسبل تطوير آفاق التعاون المشترك، إضافة إلى مناقشة تطورات الأحداث على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية.