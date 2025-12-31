تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، اتصالاً هاتفياً من رئيس وزراء باكستان محمد شهباز شريف.
وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين المملكة وباكستان، وسبل تطوير آفاق التعاون المشترك، إضافة إلى مناقشة تطورات الأحداث على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية.
His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.
During the call, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Pakistan, ways to develop prospects for joint cooperation, in addition to discussing developments in regional and international events.