مي عزالدين تفاجئ الجمهور بزواجها من خارج الوسط الفني

The Egyptian artist Mai Ezz El-Din announced her marriage to a young man from outside the artistic community named Ahmed Taimour, who works as a fitness trainer, surprising her audience and followers with this news that received widespread interaction on social media platforms.

Mai shared photos of herself wearing a simple dress during her marriage contract on her official Instagram account, writing: "Thank God for His blessings that lead to goodness. I hope for God's success and your sincere and kind prayers for us."

Mai Ezz El-Din immediately received a flood of congratulations and wishes for a happy married life from her audience and colleagues in the artistic community.

For his part, the artist Ahmed El-Saadany made sure to congratulate Mai on her marriage contract through a post on Instagram, in which he wrote: "Let us hear a cheer, congratulations! May God make you happy and grant you joy," amidst significant interaction from the audience and their followers.

Several of Mai Ezz El-Din's fans questioned the identity of her husband, revealing that Ahmed Taimour Khalil works in the field of pharmacy and nutritional therapy, and has an active presence on social media platforms, where he provides specialized content in public health, fitness, and wellness, making him a well-known figure in this field.