أعلنت الفنانة المصرية مي عزالدين زواجها من شاب من خارج الوسط الفني يُدعى أحمد تيمور، يعمل مدرباً للياقة البدنية، لتفاجئ جمهورها ومتابعيها بهذا الخبر الذي لاقى تفاعلاً واسعاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

مي عزالدين تفاجئ الجمهور بزواجها من خارج الوسط الفني

وشاركت مي جمهورها صوراً لها مرتدية فستاناً بسيطاً خلال عقد قرانها، عبر حسابها الرسمي على «إنستغرام»، وكتبت:«الحمد لله الذي بنعمته تتم الصالحات، أتمنى من الله التوفيق ودعواتكم لنا الصادقة والطيبة بالخير».

وتلقت مي عزالدين فوراً سيلاً من التهاني والتمنيات بحياة زوجية سعيدة من جمهورها وزملائها في الوسط الفني.

ومن جانبه، حرص الفنان أحمد السعدني على تهنئة مي بعقد قرانها عبر منشور على «إنستغرام» كتب فيه: «سمعونا زغروطة، ألف مبروك ربنا يسعدكم ويهنيكم»، وسط تفاعل كبير من الجمهور ومتابعيهما.

وتساءل عدد من جمهور مي عزالدين عن هوية زوجها، ليتبين أن أحمد تيمور خليل يعمل في مجال الصيدلة والعلاج الغذائي، وله حضور نشط على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث يقدم محتوى متخصصاً في الصحة العامة واللياقة والرشاقة، ما جعله من الشخصيات المعروفة في هذا المجال.

