مي عزالدين تفاجئ الجمهور بزواجها من خارج الوسط الفني
12 نوفمبر 2025 - 05:37
آخر تحديث 12 نوفمبر 2025 - 05:37
يمنى محمد (القاهرة)
أعلنت الفنانة المصرية مي عزالدين زواجها من شاب من خارج الوسط الفني يُدعى أحمد تيمور، يعمل مدرباً للياقة البدنية، لتفاجئ جمهورها ومتابعيها بهذا الخبر الذي لاقى تفاعلاً واسعاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
وشاركت مي جمهورها صوراً لها مرتدية فستاناً بسيطاً خلال عقد قرانها، عبر حسابها الرسمي على «إنستغرام»، وكتبت:«الحمد لله الذي بنعمته تتم الصالحات، أتمنى من الله التوفيق ودعواتكم لنا الصادقة والطيبة بالخير».
وتلقت مي عزالدين فوراً سيلاً من التهاني والتمنيات بحياة زوجية سعيدة من جمهورها وزملائها في الوسط الفني.
ومن جانبه، حرص الفنان أحمد السعدني على تهنئة مي بعقد قرانها عبر منشور على «إنستغرام» كتب فيه: «سمعونا زغروطة، ألف مبروك ربنا يسعدكم ويهنيكم»، وسط تفاعل كبير من الجمهور ومتابعيهما.
وتساءل عدد من جمهور مي عزالدين عن هوية زوجها، ليتبين أن أحمد تيمور خليل يعمل في مجال الصيدلة والعلاج الغذائي، وله حضور نشط على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث يقدم محتوى متخصصاً في الصحة العامة واللياقة والرشاقة، ما جعله من الشخصيات المعروفة في هذا المجال.
The Egyptian artist Mai Ezz El-Din announced her marriage to a young man from outside the artistic community named Ahmed Taimour, who works as a fitness trainer, surprising her audience and followers with this news that received widespread interaction on social media platforms.
Mai shared photos of herself wearing a simple dress during her marriage contract on her official Instagram account, writing: "Thank God for His blessings that lead to goodness. I hope for God's success and your sincere and kind prayers for us."
Mai Ezz El-Din immediately received a flood of congratulations and wishes for a happy married life from her audience and colleagues in the artistic community.
For his part, the artist Ahmed El-Saadany made sure to congratulate Mai on her marriage contract through a post on Instagram, in which he wrote: "Let us hear a cheer, congratulations! May God make you happy and grant you joy," amidst significant interaction from the audience and their followers.
Several of Mai Ezz El-Din's fans questioned the identity of her husband, revealing that Ahmed Taimour Khalil works in the field of pharmacy and nutritional therapy, and has an active presence on social media platforms, where he provides specialized content in public health, fitness, and wellness, making him a well-known figure in this field.