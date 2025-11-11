An Egyptian court accepted artist Ahmed Ezz's appeal against a ruling by the Nasr City Family Court obliging him to pay 80,000 Egyptian pounds as monthly alimony for the twins of artist Zeina, and reduced the amount to 60,000.

This came after the first-degree court had obligated Ezz to pay 80,000 pounds monthly, following the confirmation of his high earnings from his participation in the film "Welad Rizk."

Zeina presented documents indicating that Ezz received huge salaries for his participation in artistic works, including the film "Al-Mamar" and the series "Abu Omar Al-Masri," noting that his income had significantly increased in recent years.

The legal dispute between the two parties began in 2014, when Zeina resorted to the judiciary to establish the paternity of her twin children, a case in which Ezz refused to undergo a DNA test, before a final ruling confirming paternity was issued.

In 2017, Zeina obtained a ruling for divorce from Ezz, but legal disputes continued regarding alimony and educational expenses.