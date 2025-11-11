قبلت محكمة مصرية استئناف الفنان أحمد عز على حكم محكمة أسرة مدينة نصر بإلزامه بدفع 80 ألف جنيه كنفقة شهرية لتوأم الفنانة زينة، وخفضت المبلغ إلى 60 ألفاً.

أتى ذلك بعد أن ألزمت محكمة أول درجة عز بدفع 80 ألف جنيه شهرياً، بعد ثبوت حصوله على أجر مرتفع مقابل مشاركته في فيلم «ولاد رزق».

وقدمت زينة مستندات تشير إلى تلقي عز أجوراً ضخمة نظير مشاركته في أعمال فنية، منها فيلم «الممر» ومسلسل «أبو عمر المصري»، لافتة إلى ارتفاع دخله بشكل كبير خلال السنوات الأخيرة.

وبدأ النزاع القضائي بين الطرفين عام 2014، عندما لجأت زينة إلى القضاء لإثبات نسب طفليها التوأم، وهي قضية رفض فيها عز الخضوع لتحليل الحمض النووي (DNA)، قبل صدور حكم نهائي بثبوت النسب.

وفي 2017، حصلت زينة على حكم بالخلع من عز، لكن الخلافات القانونية استمرت حول النفقة والمصروفات الدراسية.