قبلت محكمة مصرية استئناف الفنان أحمد عز على حكم محكمة أسرة مدينة نصر بإلزامه بدفع 80 ألف جنيه كنفقة شهرية لتوأم الفنانة زينة، وخفضت المبلغ إلى 60 ألفاً.
أتى ذلك بعد أن ألزمت محكمة أول درجة عز بدفع 80 ألف جنيه شهرياً، بعد ثبوت حصوله على أجر مرتفع مقابل مشاركته في فيلم «ولاد رزق».
وقدمت زينة مستندات تشير إلى تلقي عز أجوراً ضخمة نظير مشاركته في أعمال فنية، منها فيلم «الممر» ومسلسل «أبو عمر المصري»، لافتة إلى ارتفاع دخله بشكل كبير خلال السنوات الأخيرة.
وبدأ النزاع القضائي بين الطرفين عام 2014، عندما لجأت زينة إلى القضاء لإثبات نسب طفليها التوأم، وهي قضية رفض فيها عز الخضوع لتحليل الحمض النووي (DNA)، قبل صدور حكم نهائي بثبوت النسب.
وفي 2017، حصلت زينة على حكم بالخلع من عز، لكن الخلافات القانونية استمرت حول النفقة والمصروفات الدراسية.
An Egyptian court accepted artist Ahmed Ezz's appeal against a ruling by the Nasr City Family Court obliging him to pay 80,000 Egyptian pounds as monthly alimony for the twins of artist Zeina, and reduced the amount to 60,000.
This came after the first-degree court had obligated Ezz to pay 80,000 pounds monthly, following the confirmation of his high earnings from his participation in the film "Welad Rizk."
Zeina presented documents indicating that Ezz received huge salaries for his participation in artistic works, including the film "Al-Mamar" and the series "Abu Omar Al-Masri," noting that his income had significantly increased in recent years.
The legal dispute between the two parties began in 2014, when Zeina resorted to the judiciary to establish the paternity of her twin children, a case in which Ezz refused to undergo a DNA test, before a final ruling confirming paternity was issued.
In 2017, Zeina obtained a ruling for divorce from Ezz, but legal disputes continued regarding alimony and educational expenses.