كرّمت «جمعية الكاريكاتير الكويتية» الإعلامية الكويتية الشهيرة أنيسة جعفر، المعروفة بـ «ماما أنيسة»، تقديراً لها على مسيرتها الإعلامية المميزة التي امتدت لـ 6 عقود.

وتعد ماما أنيسة أول كويتية تعمل في تلفزيون الكويت وتُقدم برامجَ موجهة للأطفال، وهي من أبرز الإعلاميات الكويتيات، ولها ألقاب أخرى من بينها «حبيبة العرب»، و«أم الأجيال»، ووُلدت عام 1935.

وتلقت تعليمها على يد شيوخ الكتاتيب الذين كانوا يعلمون القرآن الكريم وعلوما أخرى شأنها شأن كثير من الكويتيين آنذاك، وتابعت تعليمها في المدرسة القبلية التي أصبحت فيها معلمة.

وانتقلت «ماما أنيسة» عام 1960 إلى بريطانيا في بعثة دراسية لتعلم اللغة الإنجليزية، وبعد عام عادت إلى بلادها لتلتحق بالتلفزيون الرسمي الذي كان حديث عهد، حيث تم اختيارها من القائمين على التلفزيون آنذاك لتقديم برامج الأطفال التي تركت فيها بصمة على مر الأجيال.

وقدمت العديد من البرامج في التلفزيون، منها: «جنة الأطفال»، «مع الأطفال»، «نادي الأطفال»، «صبيان وبنات»، «الأطفال والصيف»، «ماما أنيسة والأطفال»، «عيال الديرة»، وفي الإذاعة: «ماما أنيسة والصغار»، «ماما أنيسة والشباب»، «للحديث معنى»، و«مع الشباب».

ولم يقتصر عملها الإعلامي على برامج الأطفال والبرامج التربوية التي ظلت مواظبة على تقديم بعضها حتى فترة قريبة، فقد سبق أن أنتجت أعمالًا تلفزيونية في سبعينيات وثمانينيات القرن الماضي، منها «الغرباء» و«الاختيار».

وسلّطت إصدارات أدبية سابقة الضوء على حياة «ماما أنيسة»، كما حملت إحدى مدارس البلاد اسمها تكريمًا لها، كونها عملت بسلك التعليم وقدمت بمسيرتها الإعلامية برامجَ تربوية.