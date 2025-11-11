The "Kuwaiti Cartoon Association" honored the famous Kuwaiti media figure Anisa Jaafar, known as "Mama Anisa," in recognition of her distinguished media career that spanned six decades.

Mama Anisa is considered the first Kuwaiti woman to work at Kuwait Television and present programs aimed at children. She is one of the most prominent Kuwaiti media figures, with other titles including "Beloved of the Arabs" and "Mother of Generations," and she was born in 1935.

She received her education from the scholars of the traditional schools who taught the Holy Quran and other sciences, similar to many Kuwaitis at that time, and continued her education at the tribal school where she later became a teacher.

In 1960, "Mama Anisa" moved to Britain on a scholarship to learn English, and after a year, she returned to her country to join the newly established official television, where she was selected by the television officials at that time to present children's programs that left a mark across generations.

She presented many programs on television, including: "Children's Paradise," "With the Children," "Children's Club," "Boys and Girls," "Children and Summer," "Mama Anisa and the Children," "Daira's Kids," and on the radio: "Mama Anisa and the Little Ones," "Mama Anisa and the Youth," "Talking Matters," and "With the Youth."

Her media work was not limited to children's programs and educational shows, some of which she continued to present until recently. She had previously produced television works in the 1970s and 1980s, including "The Strangers" and "The Choice."

Previous literary publications have highlighted the life of "Mama Anisa," and one of the schools in the country was named after her in recognition of her contributions to education and her media career, during which she presented educational programs.