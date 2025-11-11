كرّمت «جمعية الكاريكاتير الكويتية» الإعلامية الكويتية الشهيرة أنيسة جعفر، المعروفة بـ «ماما أنيسة»، تقديراً لها على مسيرتها الإعلامية المميزة التي امتدت لـ 6 عقود.
وتعد ماما أنيسة أول كويتية تعمل في تلفزيون الكويت وتُقدم برامجَ موجهة للأطفال، وهي من أبرز الإعلاميات الكويتيات، ولها ألقاب أخرى من بينها «حبيبة العرب»، و«أم الأجيال»، ووُلدت عام 1935.
وتلقت تعليمها على يد شيوخ الكتاتيب الذين كانوا يعلمون القرآن الكريم وعلوما أخرى شأنها شأن كثير من الكويتيين آنذاك، وتابعت تعليمها في المدرسة القبلية التي أصبحت فيها معلمة.
وانتقلت «ماما أنيسة» عام 1960 إلى بريطانيا في بعثة دراسية لتعلم اللغة الإنجليزية، وبعد عام عادت إلى بلادها لتلتحق بالتلفزيون الرسمي الذي كان حديث عهد، حيث تم اختيارها من القائمين على التلفزيون آنذاك لتقديم برامج الأطفال التي تركت فيها بصمة على مر الأجيال.
وقدمت العديد من البرامج في التلفزيون، منها: «جنة الأطفال»، «مع الأطفال»، «نادي الأطفال»، «صبيان وبنات»، «الأطفال والصيف»، «ماما أنيسة والأطفال»، «عيال الديرة»، وفي الإذاعة: «ماما أنيسة والصغار»، «ماما أنيسة والشباب»، «للحديث معنى»، و«مع الشباب».
ولم يقتصر عملها الإعلامي على برامج الأطفال والبرامج التربوية التي ظلت مواظبة على تقديم بعضها حتى فترة قريبة، فقد سبق أن أنتجت أعمالًا تلفزيونية في سبعينيات وثمانينيات القرن الماضي، منها «الغرباء» و«الاختيار».
وسلّطت إصدارات أدبية سابقة الضوء على حياة «ماما أنيسة»، كما حملت إحدى مدارس البلاد اسمها تكريمًا لها، كونها عملت بسلك التعليم وقدمت بمسيرتها الإعلامية برامجَ تربوية.
The "Kuwaiti Cartoon Association" honored the famous Kuwaiti media figure Anisa Jaafar, known as "Mama Anisa," in recognition of her distinguished media career that spanned six decades.
Mama Anisa is considered the first Kuwaiti woman to work at Kuwait Television and present programs aimed at children. She is one of the most prominent Kuwaiti media figures, with other titles including "Beloved of the Arabs" and "Mother of Generations," and she was born in 1935.
She received her education from the scholars of the traditional schools who taught the Holy Quran and other sciences, similar to many Kuwaitis at that time, and continued her education at the tribal school where she later became a teacher.
In 1960, "Mama Anisa" moved to Britain on a scholarship to learn English, and after a year, she returned to her country to join the newly established official television, where she was selected by the television officials at that time to present children's programs that left a mark across generations.
She presented many programs on television, including: "Children's Paradise," "With the Children," "Children's Club," "Boys and Girls," "Children and Summer," "Mama Anisa and the Children," "Daira's Kids," and on the radio: "Mama Anisa and the Little Ones," "Mama Anisa and the Youth," "Talking Matters," and "With the Youth."
Her media work was not limited to children's programs and educational shows, some of which she continued to present until recently. She had previously produced television works in the 1970s and 1980s, including "The Strangers" and "The Choice."
Previous literary publications have highlighted the life of "Mama Anisa," and one of the schools in the country was named after her in recognition of her contributions to education and her media career, during which she presented educational programs.