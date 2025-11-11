Comedy lovers are eagerly awaiting the performance of the play "Tal Omrah" as part of the Riyadh Season 2025 events.

The play brings together artists Nasser Al-Qasabi and Faiz Al-Maliki, and it is written by the author Badriya Al-Bishr. It will be performed at the Bakar Al-Shadi Theater in Boulevard Riyadh City, from November 19 to December 3.

The performance marks the return of artist Faiz Al-Maliki to the stage after years of absence, with the participation of a selection of stars from Saudi drama, in an experience that the audience eagerly anticipates due to its satirical situations that reflect the details of daily life with an authentic Saudi spirit.