يترقب عشاق الكوميديا عرض مسرحية «طال عمره» ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض 2025.

وتجمع المسرحية بين الفنانين ناصر القصبي وفايز المالكي، وهي من تأليف الكاتبة بدرية البشر، وسيتم عرضها في مسرح بكر الشدي في بوليفارد رياض سيتي، خلال الفترة من 19 نوفمبر إلى 3 ديسمبر.

ويشهد العرض عودة الفنان فايز المالكي إلى خشبة المسرح بعد غياب لسنوات، بمشاركة نخبة من نجوم الدراما السعودية، في تجربة ينتظرها الجمهور بشغف لما تتضمنه من مواقف ساخرة تعكس تفاصيل الحياة اليومية بروح سعودية أصيلة.