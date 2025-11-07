The Egyptian artist Intisar revealed in a special statement to "Okaz" her participation in two new dramatic works in the Ramadan race for the year 2026, which are the Kuwaiti series "Years of Darkness" and "Ali Clay," starring the Egyptian artist Ahmed Al-Awadi.

Intisar expressed her happiness about participating in the Kuwaiti series "Years of Darkness," which is a short work consisting of 8 episodes, inspired by the true story of the character Badr Al-Mutairi, who lived an experience filled with injustice and challenges, noting that this was the main reason for her acceptance to participate.

She added that the Kuwaiti artist Hamad Al-Omani portrays the character Badr Al-Mutairi, describing him as an outstanding artist with a refined performance, confirming that she is a fan of his works and that she is optimistic about the success of the series due to the impactful humanitarian messages it carries.

Praise for Ahmed Al-Awadi

She also talked about her participation in the series "Ali Clay" with the artist Ahmed Al-Awadi, noting that this work marks their second collaboration after the series "Darab Nar," pointing out that she plays a different and new role that will be a surprise for her audience.

Intisar concluded her talk by praising the artist Ahmed Al-Awadi, confirming that he is a hardworking artist who is keen on continuously developing himself, saying: "Al-Awadi is a very talented artist, and working with him is enjoyable and fruitful. May God always grant him success because he deserves all the success he achieves in the action field."