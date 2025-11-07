كشفت الفنانة المصرية انتصار في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ» عن مشاركتها في عملين دراميين جديدين ضمن السباق الرمضاني لعام 2026، هما المسلسل الكويتي «أعوام الظلام»، و«علي كلاي» الذي يقوم ببطولته الفنان المصري أحمد العوضي.

وأعربت انتصار عن سعادتها بالمشاركة في المسلسل الكويتي «أعوام الظلام»، وهو عمل قصير من 8 حلقات، مستوحى من قصة حقيقية لشخصية بدر المطيري، الذي عاش تجربة مليئة بالظلم والتحديات، مشيرة إلى أن هذا كان السبب الرئيسي في قبولها للمشاركة.

وأضافت أن الفنان الكويتي حمد العماني يجسد شخصية بدر المطيري، واصفة إياه بأنه فنان متميز وصاحب أداء راق، مؤكدة أنها من المعجبين بأعماله وأنها تتفاءل بنجاح المسلسل لما يحمله من رسائل إنسانية مؤثرة.

إشادة بأحمد العوضي

كما تحدثت عن مشاركتها في مسلسل «علي كلاي» مع الفنان أحمد العوضي، مشيرة إلي أن هذا العمل يشهد التعاون الثاني بينهما بعد مسلسل «ضرب نار»، لافتة إلى أنها تجسد دورا مختلفا وجديدا وسيكون مفاجأة لجمهورها.

واختتمت انتصار حديثها مشيدة بالفنان أحمد العوضي، مؤكدة أنه فنان مجتهد يحرص على تطوير نفسه باستمرار، قائلة: «العوضي فنان موهوب جدًا، والعمل معاه ممتع ومثمر، وربنا يوفقه دائما لأنه يستحق كل النجاح اللي بيحققه في مجال الأكشن».