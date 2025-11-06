أصدرت محكمة جنح الدقي في مصر، اليوم (الخميس)، حكماً بالسجن لمدة عامين على الفنانالمصري محمد رمضان، بتهمة نشر أغنيته الجديدة «رقم واحد يا أنصاص» عبر قناته الرسمية على «يوتيوب» دون الحصول على التصاريح اللازمة من وزارة الثقافة.

القضية، التي تحمل الرقم 9213 لسنة 2025 جنح الدقي، أثارت جدلاً واسعاً بين عشاق الفنان ونقاد الفن، معتبرين الحكم بمثابة «ضربة قاسية» لنجم الغناء والتمثيل الذي يُعرف بأسلوبه الجريء والمثير للجدل.

تعود جذور النزاع في أوائل أغسطس 2025، عندما أطلق رمضان أغنيته الجديدة «رقم واحد يا أنصاص»، والتي حققت ملايين المشاهدات في غضون أيام قليلة على المنصة العالمية «يوتيوب».

الأغنية، التي تتسم بإيقاعها السريع وكلماتها الحادة التي تُشبه الـ«ديس» أو المناوشات اللفظية بين الفنانين، أثارت موجة من الإعجاب من الشباب، لكنها في الوقت نفسه أشعلت غضب الجهات الرقابية.

وفقاً للتحقيقات، اتهم رمضان بـ«إذاعة وعرض مصنف سمعي وبصري دون ترخيص»، حيث لم يحصل على موافقة إدارة الأغاني التابعة لوزارة الثقافة، التي تُشرف على رقابة المحتوى الفني لضمان عدم انتهاكه للأعراف العامة أو التحريض على العنف.

الدعوى القضائية، التي أقامها أحد المحامين، وصفت الأغنية بأنها «غير صالحة للعرض العام» بسبب كلماتها التي تُشير إلى المنافسة العنيفة والإساءة المباشرة، مما دفع النيابة العامة إلى إحالتها مباشرة إلى محكمة الجنح في 6 أكتوبر 2025.