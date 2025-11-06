The Doki Misdemeanor Court in Egypt issued a two-year prison sentence today (Thursday) for Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan, on the charge of publishing his new song "Number One Ya Ansas" on his official YouTube channel without obtaining the necessary permits from the Ministry of Culture.

The case, numbered 9213 for the year 2025 in Doki Misdemeanor Court, sparked widespread controversy among the artist's fans and art critics, considering the ruling to be a "harsh blow" to the singing and acting star known for his bold and controversial style.

The roots of the dispute date back to early August 2025, when Ramadan released his new song "Number One Ya Ansas," which garnered millions of views within just a few days on the global platform YouTube.

The song, characterized by its fast rhythm and sharp lyrics resembling "diss" tracks or verbal skirmishes between artists, generated a wave of admiration from the youth, but at the same time ignited the anger of regulatory authorities.

According to investigations, Ramadan was accused of "broadcasting and displaying an audio-visual work without a license," as he did not obtain approval from the Songs Administration of the Ministry of Culture, which oversees the censorship of artistic content to ensure it does not violate public morals or incite violence.

The lawsuit, filed by a lawyer, described the song as "unsuitable for public display" due to its lyrics that refer to violent competition and direct insults, prompting the public prosecutor to refer it directly to the misdemeanor court on October 6, 2025.