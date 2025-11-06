After a 12-year absence, Lebanese artist Daren Hadchiti returns to the artistic scene with the album "Mesh Natra," some of whose songs have recently leaked on social media.

While the audience speculated that the leak was intentional, Daren completely denied this, confirming that she had planned to launch the album in a grand way before the death of her manager.

Daren said in media statements: "Of course I was upset, because the album was ready a long time ago and was supposed to be released with a big campaign all over Lebanon, but maybe this is what God wants... maybe there is good in this return."

The album includes 11 songs that vary between Lebanese, Egyptian, and Gulf styles, and she collaborated with prominent names such as Munir Bou Assaf in "Tarkeni Lemin," Hayat Asbar in "Mesh Natra," Jean-Marie Riachi in "Zay Kol Marra," and Yaqub Al-Khabizi in "Sadaqtak," in addition to Ahmed Madi and Ziad Bourji in "Ba'do Eli."

Daren spoke about her intention to collaborate again with Ziad Bourji, saying: "Ziad played me a nice song but I told him it's not it... I told him to prepare something else, and I'm still waiting."

As for her opinion on current music, she was candid as always: "What are we listening to now? Music that I can't understand a word or a melody from! How did the melody get in? There are definitely nice songs, but many of them lack soul." However, she praised some artists, saying that Ragheb Alama and Fadel Shaker have recently produced works that restored her hope in beautiful music.