بعد غياب دام 12 عاماً، تعود الفنانة اللبنانية دارين حدشيتي إلى الساحة الفنية عبرألبوم «مش ناطرة»، الذي تسربت بعض أغانيه أخيراً، على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وفيما توقع الجمهور بأن التسريب مقصود، نفت دارين ذلك تماماً، مؤكدة أنها كانت تخطط لإطلاق الألبوم بشكل ضخم قبل وفاة مدير أعمالها.

وقالت دارين في تصريحات إعلامية: «أكيد زعلت، لأن الألبوم كان جاهز من زمان وكان المفروض يطلع بحملة كبيرة بكل لبنان، بس يمكن الله هيك بده.. يمكن الخير بهالرجعة».

يضم الألبوم 11 أغنية منوعة بين اللبناني والمصري والخليجي، وتعاونت فيه مع أسماء بارزة مثل منير بو عساف في «تاركني لمين»، حياة إسبر في «مش ناطرة»، جان ماري رياشي في «زي كل مرة»، ويعقوب الخبيزي في «صدقتك»، بالإضافة إلى أحمد ماضي وزياد برجي في «بعدو إلي».

وتحدثت دارين عن نيتها التعاون مجدداً مع زياد برجي، قائلة: «زياد سمعني غنية حلوة بس قلتله منا هيت… قلتله حضّر لي شي تاني، وبعدني ناطرة».

أما عن رأيها بالموسيقى الحالية، فكانت صريحة كالعادة: «شو عم نسمع هلأ؟ موسيقى ما عم بفهم منها كلمة ولا لحن! كيف فات اللحن؟ في أغاني حلوة أكيد، بس كتير منها بلا روح.» لكنها أثنت على بعض الفنانين قائلة إن راغب علامة وفضل شاكر قدّما أخيراً أعمالاً أعادت لها الأمل بالموسيقى الجميلة.