تصاعدت حدة التوتر في أزمة مغنّي المهرجانات «مسلم» مع نقابة المهن الموسيقية، بعد أن وصل الأمر بفرقة مسلم للاحتجاج أمام مقر النقابة، ما اضطر نقيب المهن الموسيقية الفنان مصطفى كامل لاستدعاء قوات الشرطة.

وفي تحوّل لافت، وخلال مكالمة هاتفية بين مصطفى كامل ومسلم، وضع النقيب شرطاً لا رجعة فيه لرفع قرار المنع، وذلك بعد وقفة احتجاجية لفرقة مسلم أمام مقر النقابة.

وأكد النقيب خلال المكالمة أن الباب ليس مغلقاً أمام عودة مسلم، ولكنه ربط ذلك بشرط وحيد وهو تسليم «مخالصة» رسمية تثبت إنهاء مسلم كل الخلافات والأزمات التعاقدية مع المنتجين الذين تعاقد معهم سابقاً.

وفي رسالة واضحة، قال مصطفى كامل: «خلّص مشاكلك مع الناس اللي أنت متعاقد معاهم، وسلّمني مخالصة يا مسلم وإحنا نحل المشكلة وترجع شغلك»، مؤكداً أنه لن يتراجع عن قرار منعه من العمل إلا بعد استلام هذا المستند الرسمي.

جاء هذا التطور عقب وصول فرقة مسلم إلى مقر النقابة للاحتجاج على قرار منعه من الغناء، والذي كان قد وصفه مسلم بـ«التعسفي». وفي المقابل، استدعى النقيب مصطفى كامل رجال الشرطة لفض التجمهر أمام المبنى، مؤكداً أن النقابة لن تتهاون في حماية عملها وقراراتها.