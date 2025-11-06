The tension in the crisis involving festival singer "Muslim" has escalated with the Musicians' Syndicate, after Muslim's band protested outside the syndicate's headquarters, prompting the syndicate's head, artist Mustafa Kamel, to call in the police.

In a notable turn of events, during a phone call between Mustafa Kamel and Muslim, the head set an irrevocable condition for lifting the ban, following a protest by Muslim's band outside the syndicate's headquarters.

During the call, the head confirmed that the door is not closed on Muslim's return, but he linked it to a single condition: the submission of an official "settlement" proving that Muslim has resolved all contractual disputes and issues with the producers he had previously contracted with.

In a clear message, Mustafa Kamel said: "Resolve your issues with the people you are contracted with, and hand me the settlement, Muslim, and we will solve the problem and you can return to work," emphasizing that he would not reverse the decision to ban him from working until this official document is received.

This development came after Muslim's band arrived at the syndicate's headquarters to protest the ban on his singing, which Muslim had described as "arbitrary." In response, head Mustafa Kamel summoned the police to disperse the gathering outside the building, affirming that the syndicate would not relent in protecting its work and decisions.