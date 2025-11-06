تُطلق هيئة الأفلام في قصر الثقافة بحي السفارات بمدينة الرياض غداً، المحطة الختامية من مؤتمر النقد السينمائي الدولي في نسخته الثالثة، تحت شعار «السينما.. فنّ المكان»، بعد جولة شملت عدداً من مدن المملكة من أبها إلى القطيف، في إطار جهود الهيئة الهادفة إلى إثراء المشهد النقدي وتعزيز الحوار السينمائي المحلي والعالمي.

ويُعد المؤتمر من أبرز المبادرات الثقافية التي تنظمها هيئة الأفلام، إذ يجمع بين النقاد وصُنّاع السينما والباحثين والأكاديميين لمناقشة الاتجاهات الحديثة في النقد السينمائي، واستكشاف علاقة المكان بالسينما بوصفه عنصراً مؤثراً في الرؤية الفنية والهوية الجمالية للأعمال السينمائية.

وتتضمن فعاليات المؤتمر جلسات حوارية وورش عمل متخصصة وعروضاً سينمائية نقدية، إلى جانب نقاشات تفاعلية حول أثر المكان في تشكيل اللغة البصرية، ودور النقد في تعزيز الوعي الفني وتطوير التجربة السينمائية السعودية. كما يستعرض المؤتمر تجارب نقاد عرب وعالميين، في مسعى لتوسيع نطاق الحوار الثقافي وتعميق الفهم المتبادل بين مختلف المدارس النقدية.

وأكدت هيئة الأفلام أن المؤتمر يأتي ضمن جهودها المستمرة لبناء منظومة متكاملة تدعم صناعة السينما السعودية، وتعزز حضورها محليًا ودوليًا، من خلال تطوير الكفاءات الوطنية في مجالات النقد والتحليل الفني، وإيجاد مساحات مفتوحة للنقاش الإبداعي تسهم في تطور الصناعة.

ويُختتم المؤتمر بإطلاق مجموعة من التوصيات والمبادرات الجديدة التي تستهدف تطوير المشهد النقدي المحلي، ودعم الأبحاث والدراسات المتخصصة في النقد السينمائي، بما يواكب التحول الثقافي والفني الذي تشهده المملكة في ظل رؤية 2030.