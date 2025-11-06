The Film Authority will launch tomorrow at the Cultural Palace in the Diplomatic Quarter of Riyadh the final station of the International Film Criticism Conference in its third edition, under the slogan "Cinema... The Art of Place," following a tour that included several cities in the Kingdom from Abha to Qatif, as part of the Authority's efforts to enrich the critical scene and enhance local and global cinematic dialogue.

The conference is considered one of the most prominent cultural initiatives organized by the Film Authority, as it brings together critics, filmmakers, researchers, and academics to discuss modern trends in film criticism and explore the relationship between place and cinema as an influential element in the artistic vision and aesthetic identity of cinematic works.

The conference activities include panel discussions, specialized workshops, and critical film screenings, along with interactive discussions about the impact of place in shaping visual language and the role of criticism in enhancing artistic awareness and developing the Saudi cinematic experience. The conference will also showcase the experiences of Arab and international critics, in an effort to expand the scope of cultural dialogue and deepen mutual understanding among various critical schools.

The Film Authority confirmed that the conference is part of its ongoing efforts to build a comprehensive system that supports the Saudi film industry and enhances its presence locally and internationally, by developing national competencies in the fields of criticism and artistic analysis, and creating open spaces for creative discussion that contribute to the industry's development.

The conference will conclude with the launch of a set of recommendations and new initiatives aimed at developing the local critical scene and supporting research and specialized studies in film criticism, in line with the cultural and artistic transformation that the Kingdom is witnessing under Vision 2030.