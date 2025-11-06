تحول مساء أمس (الأربعاء) في العاصمة الإندونيسية جاكرتا إلى احتفال استثنائي، بعدما أضاءت النجمة اللبنانية نانسي عجرم المسرح بحفل ضخم حضره آلاف المعجبين الذين تفاعلوا معها بحماس ورددوا أغنياتها رغم حاجز اللغة.

وجاءت المفاجأة بمشاركة الفنانة الإندونيسية الشهيرة آيو تينغ تينغ، التي صعدت إلى المسرح وغنت مع نانسي أغنية «ما تجي هنا»، وسط تفاعل جماهيري لافت ودهشة نانسي من إتقان آيو لكلمات الأغنية العربية.

وانتشرت قبل الحفل مقاطع مصوّرة وثّقت لقاء النجمتين خلال التحضيرات، حيث ظهرتا وهما تغنيان مقطعًا من أغنية «يا طبطب» بعفوية ومرح في لحظة أثارت إعجاب المتابعين عبر مواقع التواصل.

اللافت أن آيو تينغ تينغ التي يتابعها أكثر من 57 مليون شخص على إنستغرام، بدت متأثرة إلى حد البكاء خلال لقائها بنانسي، معبرة عن إعجاب امتد لسنوات طويلة.

وقدّمت نانسي خلال الحفل مجموعة من أنجح أغانيها مثل «في حاجات»، و«قول تاني كده»، وسط تفاعل صاخب من الجمهور الذي وصف الحفل بأنه من «أجمل ليالي جاكرتا».

واختتمت نانسي سهرتها برسالة عبر حسابها الرسمي قائلة: «إندونيسيا، لقد حوّلتِ الليلة إلى سحر! يا له من جمهور! بحبكن كتير».