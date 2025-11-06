تحول مساء أمس (الأربعاء) في العاصمة الإندونيسية جاكرتا إلى احتفال استثنائي، بعدما أضاءت النجمة اللبنانية نانسي عجرم المسرح بحفل ضخم حضره آلاف المعجبين الذين تفاعلوا معها بحماس ورددوا أغنياتها رغم حاجز اللغة.
وجاءت المفاجأة بمشاركة الفنانة الإندونيسية الشهيرة آيو تينغ تينغ، التي صعدت إلى المسرح وغنت مع نانسي أغنية «ما تجي هنا»، وسط تفاعل جماهيري لافت ودهشة نانسي من إتقان آيو لكلمات الأغنية العربية.
وانتشرت قبل الحفل مقاطع مصوّرة وثّقت لقاء النجمتين خلال التحضيرات، حيث ظهرتا وهما تغنيان مقطعًا من أغنية «يا طبطب» بعفوية ومرح في لحظة أثارت إعجاب المتابعين عبر مواقع التواصل.
اللافت أن آيو تينغ تينغ التي يتابعها أكثر من 57 مليون شخص على إنستغرام، بدت متأثرة إلى حد البكاء خلال لقائها بنانسي، معبرة عن إعجاب امتد لسنوات طويلة.
وقدّمت نانسي خلال الحفل مجموعة من أنجح أغانيها مثل «في حاجات»، و«قول تاني كده»، وسط تفاعل صاخب من الجمهور الذي وصف الحفل بأنه من «أجمل ليالي جاكرتا».
واختتمت نانسي سهرتها برسالة عبر حسابها الرسمي قائلة: «إندونيسيا، لقد حوّلتِ الليلة إلى سحر! يا له من جمهور! بحبكن كتير».
Last night (Wednesday) in the Indonesian capital Jakarta turned into an exceptional celebration, as Lebanese star Nancy Ajram lit up the stage with a massive concert attended by thousands of fans who enthusiastically interacted with her and sang along to her songs despite the language barrier.
The surprise came with the participation of the famous Indonesian artist Ayu Ting Ting, who took to the stage and sang with Nancy the song "Ma Tji Hena," amidst remarkable audience interaction and Nancy's astonishment at Ayu's mastery of the Arabic lyrics.
Before the concert, video clips documenting the meeting of the two stars during preparations circulated, showing them singing a snippet of the song "Ya Tabtab" spontaneously and playfully in a moment that impressed followers on social media.
Notably, Ayu Ting Ting, who has over 57 million followers on Instagram, appeared to be moved to tears during her meeting with Nancy, expressing admiration that has lasted for many years.
Nancy performed a selection of her most successful songs during the concert, such as "Fi Hajjat" and "Qul Tani Kida," amidst loud audience interaction, with attendees describing the concert as one of the "most beautiful nights in Jakarta."
Nancy concluded her evening with a message on her official account saying: "Indonesia, you turned tonight into magic! What an audience! I love you all so much."