أعلن الفنان المصري محمد إمام انطلاق تصوير مسلسله الجديد «الكينج»، المقرر عرضه خلال الموسم الرمضاني لعام 2026، مشوقاً جمهوره بصورة من كواليس العمل نشرها عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام».

تفاصيل مسلسل الكينج

وكشف إمام من خلال الصورة عن اسم الشخصية التي يجسدها في المسلسل، وهي «حمزة الدباح»، معلقاً:«توكلنا على الله، حمزة الدباح، مسلسل الكينج».

ويأتي العمل من تأليف محمد صلاح العزب، وإخراج شيرين عادل، على أن يُعرض عبر قنوات MBC خلال موسم دراما رمضان القادم.

العودة بعد التأجيل

ويعود مسلسل «الكينج» لمحمد إمام إلى موسم دراما رمضان 2025 بعد تأجيله، حيث كان يجهز لمسلسل آخر بعنوان «حمزة» للمنافسة في الموسم نفسه، إلا أن هذا العمل تأجل أيضاً إلى موعد لاحق.

جديد أعماله السينمائية

بينما يعكف، محمد إمام، بالفترة الحالية على تصوير فيلمه الجديد «شمس الزناتي»، والمقرر عرضه قريبا، ويتمحور أحداثه في إطار أكشن تشويقي.