Egyptian artist Mohamed Imam announced the start of filming his new series "The King," which is set to be aired during the Ramadan season of 2026, exciting his audience with a behind-the-scenes photo that he shared on his Instagram account.

Details of The King Series

Imam revealed through the photo the name of the character he portrays in the series, which is "Hamza Al-Dabbah," commenting: "We put our trust in God, Hamza Al-Dabbah, The King series."

The work is written by Mohamed Salah Al-Azab and directed by Sherine Adel, and it will be aired on MBC channels during the upcoming Ramadan drama season.

Return After Delay

The series "The King" featuring Mohamed Imam returns to the Ramadan drama season of 2025 after being postponed, as he was preparing for another series titled "Hamza" to compete in the same season, but this work has also been delayed to a later date.

New Film Projects

Meanwhile, Mohamed Imam is currently focused on filming his new movie "Shams Al-Zanati," which is set to be released soon, and its events revolve around an action-thriller framework.