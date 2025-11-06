تشارك الفنانة التشكيلية السعودية إيمان الحميد، في فعاليات اليوم العالمي للسكري بعملٍ تعبيري جديد بعنوان «ضوء لورود السكري»، يحتفي بالإنسان ويعبّر عن الأمل والوعي في مواجهة التجربة الإنسانية.

العمل منفّذ بتقنية الزيت على كانفس بمقاس ٨٠×٨٠ سم، ويقوم على توازن بصري بين الأزرق والذهبي؛ إذ يرمز الأزرق إلى الصفاء والطمأنينة، فيما يتسلّل الذهبي كضوء داخلي يوحي بالفهم بعد العاصفة. وفي مركز اللوحة تظهر طفلةٌ تتجه نحو الضوء، في مشهدٍ رمزيٍّ يعكس التعلّم من التجربة دون إفراطٍ في السرد.

تقول الحميد: «العمل ليس عن حدثٍ محدد، بل عن حالةٍ إنسانية أثّرت فيّ. أردت أن أُحوّل الصمت إلى لون، والتأمل إلى بناءٍ بصريٍّ متوازنٍ يعبّر عن الفهم لا عن المبالغة». وترى، أن عنوان العمل يحمل أكثر من معنى، موضحةً أن «ضوء لورود السكري» لا يشرح القصة بل يلمّح إليها، محافظًا على خصوصية التجربة.

وتؤكد الحميد، أن مشاركتها تأتي من إيمانها بدور الفن في رفع الوعي الجمعي، قائلةً: «الفن لا يرفع الشعارات، بل يضيء ما هو إنساني في التجربة، ويجعلنا نرى الجمال حتى في المساحات التي تمتحننا».

وتُهدي عملها إلى الأطفال الذين يواجهون الحياة بشجاعة، والأمهات اللواتي يزرعن الأمل بصمت، ولكل روحٍ تؤمن أن النور يأتي دائمًا ولو تأخّر قليلًا.