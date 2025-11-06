The Saudi visual artist Iman Al-Humaid participates in the World Diabetes Day events with a new expressive work titled "Light for the Roses of Diabetes," which celebrates humanity and expresses hope and awareness in facing the human experience.

The work is executed in oil on canvas measuring 80x80 cm, and it is based on a visual balance between blue and gold; the blue symbolizes clarity and tranquility, while the gold seeps in as an inner light suggesting understanding after the storm. At the center of the painting, a girl appears moving towards the light, in a symbolic scene that reflects learning from experience without excessive narration.

Al-Humaid says: "The work is not about a specific event, but about a human condition that has affected me. I wanted to transform silence into color, and contemplation into a balanced visual structure that expresses understanding rather than exaggeration." She believes that the title of the work carries more than one meaning, explaining that "Light for the Roses of Diabetes" does not explain the story but hints at it, maintaining the privacy of the experience.

Al-Humaid emphasizes that her participation stems from her belief in the role of art in raising collective awareness, stating: "Art does not raise slogans, but illuminates what is human in the experience, allowing us to see beauty even in the spaces that test us."

She dedicates her work to the children who face life with courage, to the mothers who silently plant hope, and to every soul that believes that light always comes, even if it is a little late.