Colleague Naif Al-Ali, who is currently undergoing a therapeutic recovery period, continues his journey in both the media and artistic fields, after years of diverse work in journalism, production, and event management.

Al-Ali began his professional experience at the "Al-Madina" newspaper as an art editor, where he accurately addressed issues in the local art scene, before moving to the "Rotana" network, where he worked as the head of its magazine at the time, continuing to shine in the fields of artistic production, star programs, exhibitions, and conferences, which allowed him direct insight into another aspect of the entertainment industry in the Kingdom.

As his professional activities expanded, Al-Ali turned to managing and organizing a number of national artistic events and parties, taking on coordinating and supervisory tasks related to field production and event management. This came as part of a clear evolution in the course of artistic events in the Kingdom, which is witnessing an expansion in organization and the quality of artistic content.

Colleague Al-Ali's experience represents a model of a media practitioner who transitioned from editorial work to management and organization, relying on accumulated field experience and an understanding of the requirements of the artistic and media sectors.

Al-Ali's name has emerged among a generation of media professionals who have accompanied the transformations of the local art scene over the past two decades.

During his recent treatment period, he received extensive communication from colleagues in the profession, stars, officials, and several individuals working in the artistic field, reflecting a distinctive cumulative professional presence that has extended across various paths in media, production, and events.