يواصل الزميل نايف العلي، الذي يخضع حالياً لفترة نقاهة علاجية، مسيرته في المجالَين الإعلامي والفني، بعد سنوات من العمل المتنوع بين الصحافة والإنتاج وإدارة الفعاليات.

بدأ العلي، تجربته المهنية من صحيفة «المدينة» محرراً فنياً، تناول من خلالها قضايا المشهد الفني المحلي بدقة، قبل أن ينتقل إلى شبكة «روتانا» ويعمل مسؤولاً عن مجلتها آنذاك، مواصلاً تألقه في مجالات الإنتاج الفني وبرامج النجوم والمعارض والمؤتمرات، ما أتاح له الاطلاع المباشر على جانب آخر من صناعة الترفيه في المملكة.

ومع اتساع نشاطه العملي، اتجه العلي إلى إدارة وتنظيم عدد من الفعاليات والحفلات الفنية الوطنية، وتولّى مهمات تنسيقية وإشرافية تتعلق بالإنتاج الميداني وإدارة الحدث. وجاء ذلك، في إطار تطور واضح في مسار الفعاليات الفنية بالمملكة، التي تشهد توسعاً في التنظيم وجودة المحتوى الفني.

تجربة الزميل العلي، تمثل نموذجاً لممارس إعلامي انتقل من العمل التحريري إلى الإدارة والتنظيم، معتمداً على تراكم الخبرة الميدانية وفهم متطلبات القطاع الفني والإعلامي.

وبرز اسم العلي، ضمن جيل من الإعلاميين الذين رافقوا تحولات المشهد الفني المحلي خلال العقدين الماضيين.

وخلال فترة علاجه الأخيرة، تلقى تواصلاً واسعاً من زملاء المهنة والنجوم والمسؤولين وعدد من العاملين في المجال الفني، في انعكاس لحضور مهني تراكمي مميز امتد عبر مسارات مختلفة في الإعلام والإنتاج والفعاليات.