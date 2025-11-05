Fashion designer Aliya Basyouni unfollowed her husband, Egyptian artist Ahmed Saad, on Instagram after the video he posted on his account on the same platform.

In the video, he appeared among four female artists wearing wedding dresses and commented, saying: "I did God's law... no one should talk to me," which sparked jealousy in his wife, leading her to unfollow him and reigniting their disputes just a few months after the couple announced their reconciliation following a formal divorce.

Aliya Basyouni has sparked speculation and concern among the public, especially considering the tumultuous history of their relationship. Earlier, Aliya announced her separation from Ahmed Saad in August 2024, before a reconciliation and official return were announced later that year.

The public is now waiting for any official statement from Ahmed Saad or Aliya Basyouni to clarify the reality of the situation, and whether this step is just a passing disagreement or if it indicates the end of their relationship once again.