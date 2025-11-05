ألغت مصمّمة الأزياء علياء بسيوني، متابعة زوجها الفنان المصري أحمد سعد على انستغرام بعد الفيديو الذي نشره عبر حسابه على التطبيق ذاته،

وظهر فيه بين أربع فنانات يرتدين فساتين الزفاف وعلّق عليه قائلاً: «أنا عملت شرع ربنا... محدّش يتكلم معايا»، وهو ما أثار غيرة زوجته فألغت متابعته لتتجدّد الخلافات بينهما بعد أشهر قليلة من إعلان الثنائي عودتهما الى بعض عقب طلاق رسمي.

وأثارت علياء بسيوني حالة من التكهنات والقلق بين الجمهور، خصوصاً بالنظر إلى ماضي علاقتهما المتقلّبة، ففي وقت سابق، أعلنت علياء انفصالها عن أحمد سعد في (أغسطس) 2024، قبل أن يتم الإعلان عن مصالحة وعودة رسمية لاحقاً من هذا العام.

وينتظر الجمهور الآن أي تصريح رسمي من أحمد سعد أو علياء بسيوني لتوضيح حقيقة الموقف، وما إذا كانت هذه الخطوة مجرد خلاف عابر أم أنها تشير إلى انتهاء العلاقة مجدّداً.