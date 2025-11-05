ألغت مصمّمة الأزياء علياء بسيوني، متابعة زوجها الفنان المصري أحمد سعد على انستغرام بعد الفيديو الذي نشره عبر حسابه على التطبيق ذاته،
وظهر فيه بين أربع فنانات يرتدين فساتين الزفاف وعلّق عليه قائلاً: «أنا عملت شرع ربنا... محدّش يتكلم معايا»، وهو ما أثار غيرة زوجته فألغت متابعته لتتجدّد الخلافات بينهما بعد أشهر قليلة من إعلان الثنائي عودتهما الى بعض عقب طلاق رسمي.
وأثارت علياء بسيوني حالة من التكهنات والقلق بين الجمهور، خصوصاً بالنظر إلى ماضي علاقتهما المتقلّبة، ففي وقت سابق، أعلنت علياء انفصالها عن أحمد سعد في (أغسطس) 2024، قبل أن يتم الإعلان عن مصالحة وعودة رسمية لاحقاً من هذا العام.
وينتظر الجمهور الآن أي تصريح رسمي من أحمد سعد أو علياء بسيوني لتوضيح حقيقة الموقف، وما إذا كانت هذه الخطوة مجرد خلاف عابر أم أنها تشير إلى انتهاء العلاقة مجدّداً.
Fashion designer Aliya Basyouni unfollowed her husband, Egyptian artist Ahmed Saad, on Instagram after the video he posted on his account on the same platform.
In the video, he appeared among four female artists wearing wedding dresses and commented, saying: "I did God's law... no one should talk to me," which sparked jealousy in his wife, leading her to unfollow him and reigniting their disputes just a few months after the couple announced their reconciliation following a formal divorce.
Aliya Basyouni has sparked speculation and concern among the public, especially considering the tumultuous history of their relationship. Earlier, Aliya announced her separation from Ahmed Saad in August 2024, before a reconciliation and official return were announced later that year.
The public is now waiting for any official statement from Ahmed Saad or Aliya Basyouni to clarify the reality of the situation, and whether this step is just a passing disagreement or if it indicates the end of their relationship once again.