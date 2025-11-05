دخلت زانيا مونيه التاريخ كأول مغنية مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي تتصدر قوائم «بيلبورد»، بعد أن حققت نسب بث إذاعي مرتفعة جذبت أنظار صانعي الموسيقى العالمية.

وأوضحت مجلة «بيلبورد» أن مونيه تمكنت منذ إصدار أولى أغانيها في صيف 2025 من الظهور على قوائم متعددة، وهذا النجاح دفع شركة «هالوود ميديا» للتعاقد معها في صفقة بملايين الدولارات، عقب منافسة شديدة بين شركات الإنتاج.

وصممت الشاعرة الأمريكية تيليشا نيكي جونز مونيه باستخدام برنامج توليد الموسيقى «سونو»، لتقدم نفسها كمغنية آر أند بي معاصرة بأسلوب واقعي وخلفية دينية.

وتمتلك زانيا مونيه على حسابها في «إنستغرام» أكثر من 146 ألف متابع، ما يعكس تزايد قبول الجمهور للفنانين الافتراضيين رغم الجدل المثار حولهم.

ورغم الإشادة بصوتها «السلس والعميق»، أكد مدير أعمالها روميل مورفي أن الهدف من المشروع ليس استبدال الفنانين البشر، بل توسيع آفاق الإبداع الفني.

وقال: «الذكاء الاصطناعي لا يقلل من التجربة الإنسانية، بل يفتح أبوابا جديدة للموسيقى».

وصعود مونيه أثار قلق بعض الفنانين التقليديين، مثل المغنية «كيهلاني»، التي اعتبرت ظهور فنان افتراضي يحقق ملايين المشاهدات «غير عادل» مقارنة بالمجهود البشري.

وأكدت «بيلبورد» أن الأشهر الأخيرة شهدت ظهور ما لا يقل عن 6 فنانين مدعومين بالذكاء الاصطناعي ضمن قوائمها المختلفة، ما يعكس تحولا تدريجيا في صناعة الموسيقى نحو دمج التكنولوجيا بشكل أكبر.