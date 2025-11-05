Zania Moné has entered history as the first AI-supported singer to top the "Billboard" charts, after achieving high radio play rates that caught the attention of global music makers.

Billboard magazine explained that Moné has managed to appear on multiple charts since the release of her first song in the summer of 2025, and this success led "Hollowood Media" to sign her in a multi-million dollar deal, following intense competition among production companies.

The American poet Telisha Nikki Jones designed Moné using the music generation program "Suno," presenting herself as a contemporary R&B singer with a realistic style and a religious background.

Zania Moné has over 146,000 followers on her Instagram account, reflecting the growing acceptance of virtual artists by the public despite the controversy surrounding them.

Despite praise for her "smooth and deep" voice, her manager Romel Murphy confirmed that the goal of the project is not to replace human artists, but to expand the horizons of artistic creativity.

He said, "Artificial intelligence does not diminish the human experience; rather, it opens new doors for music."

Moné's rise has raised concerns among some traditional artists, such as singer "Khalani," who considered the emergence of a virtual artist achieving millions of views "unfair" compared to human effort.

Billboard confirmed that recent months have seen the emergence of at least 6 AI-supported artists within its various charts, reflecting a gradual shift in the music industry towards greater integration of technology.