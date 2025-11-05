انتقلت الخلافات العائلية بين الفنان التركي إبراهيم تاتليس ونجله أحمد تاتليس إلى ساحة القضاء، بعد سلسلة من التوترات التي طغت على علاقتهما خلال الأشهر الماضية.

وأصدرت المحكمة العائلية الثانية في إزمير قراراً يقضي برفض الدعوى، التي رفعها أحمد تاتليس تجاه والده، والتي طالب فيها بفرض الوصاية على الفنان بدعوى «تدهور حالته العقلية».

وأكدت المحكمة في حكمها أنّ إبراهيم تاتليس يتمتع بكامل قواه العقلية وبالقدرة على إدارة أعماله وشؤونه بنفسه، ولا يحتاج إلى رعاية أو وصاية.

وكانت المحكمة قد منعت أحمد من الاقتراب من والده لمسافة تقل عن 3 كيلو مترات وأمرت بوضع سوار إلكتروني لمراقبته.

نشر أحمد تاتليس تعليقاً عبر حسابه في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، قال فيه: «والدي اتخذ قراراً وأنا أحترمه، لم نلتقِ منذ نحو عام، لا مكالمات ولا رسائل بيننا. أنا أعيش في إسطنبول، وهو في إزمير، ولا يوجد حتى تقارب جسدي بيننا، ومع ذلك صدر هذا القرار، وأنا أحترمه أيضاً».

من جانبهم أصدر محامو الفنان إبراهيم تاتليس، بياناً خطياً نفوا فيه ما تداولته بعض وسائل الإعلام حول «تدهور حالته العقلية»، مؤكدين أنّ «موكّلهم يتمتع بكامل الأهلية القانونية في تصرّفاته، وإنّ أي تشكيك في قدرته أو في طريقة إدارته لأمواله لا يستند إلى أساس من الحقيقة»، مشيرين إلى أنّ المحكمة اتخذت قرار الإبعاد حفاظاً على الحقوق الشخصية للفنان، بعد استخدام ابنه خلال سير الدعوى «عبارات مسيئة ومهينة».