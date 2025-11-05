The family disputes between Turkish artist İbrahim Tatlıses and his son Ahmet Tatlıses have moved to the courtroom, following a series of tensions that have overshadowed their relationship in recent months.

The second family court in Izmir issued a ruling rejecting the lawsuit filed by Ahmet Tatlıses against his father, in which he requested to impose guardianship over the artist on the grounds of "deterioration of his mental state."

The court confirmed in its ruling that İbrahim Tatlıses possesses full mental faculties and the ability to manage his own affairs, and does not require care or guardianship.

The court had previously prohibited Ahmet from approaching his father within a distance of less than 3 kilometers and ordered the installation of an electronic bracelet to monitor him.

Ahmet Tatlıses posted a comment on his social media account, stating: "My father made a decision, and I respect it. We haven't seen each other for about a year, no calls or messages between us. I live in Istanbul, and he is in Izmir, and there is not even physical proximity between us, yet this decision was made, and I respect it as well."

For their part, the lawyers of artist İbrahim Tatlıses issued a written statement denying what some media outlets have reported regarding the "deterioration of his mental state," affirming that "their client possesses full legal capacity in his actions, and any doubts about his ability or the way he manages his finances are not based on any truth," pointing out that the court made the decision to keep him away in order to protect the artist's personal rights, after his son used "offensive and humiliating language" during the proceedings.