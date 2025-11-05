انتقلت الخلافات العائلية بين الفنان التركي إبراهيم تاتليس ونجله أحمد تاتليس إلى ساحة القضاء، بعد سلسلة من التوترات التي طغت على علاقتهما خلال الأشهر الماضية.
وأصدرت المحكمة العائلية الثانية في إزمير قراراً يقضي برفض الدعوى، التي رفعها أحمد تاتليس تجاه والده، والتي طالب فيها بفرض الوصاية على الفنان بدعوى «تدهور حالته العقلية».
وأكدت المحكمة في حكمها أنّ إبراهيم تاتليس يتمتع بكامل قواه العقلية وبالقدرة على إدارة أعماله وشؤونه بنفسه، ولا يحتاج إلى رعاية أو وصاية.
وكانت المحكمة قد منعت أحمد من الاقتراب من والده لمسافة تقل عن 3 كيلو مترات وأمرت بوضع سوار إلكتروني لمراقبته.
نشر أحمد تاتليس تعليقاً عبر حسابه في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، قال فيه: «والدي اتخذ قراراً وأنا أحترمه، لم نلتقِ منذ نحو عام، لا مكالمات ولا رسائل بيننا. أنا أعيش في إسطنبول، وهو في إزمير، ولا يوجد حتى تقارب جسدي بيننا، ومع ذلك صدر هذا القرار، وأنا أحترمه أيضاً».
من جانبهم أصدر محامو الفنان إبراهيم تاتليس، بياناً خطياً نفوا فيه ما تداولته بعض وسائل الإعلام حول «تدهور حالته العقلية»، مؤكدين أنّ «موكّلهم يتمتع بكامل الأهلية القانونية في تصرّفاته، وإنّ أي تشكيك في قدرته أو في طريقة إدارته لأمواله لا يستند إلى أساس من الحقيقة»، مشيرين إلى أنّ المحكمة اتخذت قرار الإبعاد حفاظاً على الحقوق الشخصية للفنان، بعد استخدام ابنه خلال سير الدعوى «عبارات مسيئة ومهينة».
The family disputes between Turkish artist İbrahim Tatlıses and his son Ahmet Tatlıses have moved to the courtroom, following a series of tensions that have overshadowed their relationship in recent months.
The second family court in Izmir issued a ruling rejecting the lawsuit filed by Ahmet Tatlıses against his father, in which he requested to impose guardianship over the artist on the grounds of "deterioration of his mental state."
The court confirmed in its ruling that İbrahim Tatlıses possesses full mental faculties and the ability to manage his own affairs, and does not require care or guardianship.
The court had previously prohibited Ahmet from approaching his father within a distance of less than 3 kilometers and ordered the installation of an electronic bracelet to monitor him.
Ahmet Tatlıses posted a comment on his social media account, stating: "My father made a decision, and I respect it. We haven't seen each other for about a year, no calls or messages between us. I live in Istanbul, and he is in Izmir, and there is not even physical proximity between us, yet this decision was made, and I respect it as well."
For their part, the lawyers of artist İbrahim Tatlıses issued a written statement denying what some media outlets have reported regarding the "deterioration of his mental state," affirming that "their client possesses full legal capacity in his actions, and any doubts about his ability or the way he manages his finances are not based on any truth," pointing out that the court made the decision to keep him away in order to protect the artist's personal rights, after his son used "offensive and humiliating language" during the proceedings.