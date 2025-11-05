عبرت الفنانة السعودية إلهام علي عن حماسها الكبير للجزء الثاني من مسلسل شارع الأعشى، مؤكدة وقوعها في حب العمل الجديد رغم أنها لا تؤمن بتكرار المواسم.

وأضافت في تصريحات إعلامية خلال مشاركتها في قمة فوربس للمرأة بنسختها الثالثة المُقامة في الرياض: «أنا معجبة ومغرمة جداً بالموسم الثاني، أنا سبق وقلت إني ماني مع مدرسة أنه نعمل مواسم من الأعمال، لأني أحب أتحدى نفسي، إذا نجح العمل أحب أتحدى هذا النجاح بعمل آخر أكسر راس العمل القديم، لكن أبهرني الموسم الثاني والورق ما خلّى لي فرصة أن أقول لا، لذلك متحمسة جداً لآراء الناس إن شاء الله في رمضان الكريم».

وعن التغييرات التي ترددت حول كتّاب وطاقم الإخراج وانضمام وجوه جديدة إلى المسلسل، أوضحت: «على فكرة ما هي تغييرات كبيرة، يمكن فيه معلومات مغلوطة يتم تداولها على السوشيال ميديا، الطاقم كما هو، أنا شفت بعض المعلومات اللي سُرّبت عن أن الكتاب تغيروا، لكن هم الكتاب الأساسيين موجودين، دكتورة بدرية موجودة ومشرفة على العمل أكيد، ولكن زادت الأيدي الإبداعية في هذا المشروع، وزادوا ضيوف العمل من النجوم والنجمات اللي مبسوطين بوجودهم وانضمامهم لمسلسل شارع الأعشى».

أما عن النجم أو النجمة التي تتحمس لمشاركتها العمل، كشفت إلهام: «كل النجوم الجدد الموجودين أغلبهم أصدقائي وأحبهم، ولكن أنا متحمسة لزميلتي المبدعة الفنانة هند محمد، اللي شكلت معاها ثنائية في مسلسل (خريف القلب)، فاليوم نرجع ونلتقي من خلال شارع الأعشى، فأنا متحمسة جداً لهذا الالتقاء».