The Saudi artist Ilham Ali expressed her great enthusiasm for the second season of the series "Sha'ar Al-A'sha," confirming that she has fallen in love with the new work despite not believing in repeating seasons.

She added in media statements during her participation in the third edition of the Forbes Women's Summit held in Riyadh: "I am very impressed and in love with the second season. I previously said that I am not in favor of the idea of making seasons of works, because I love to challenge myself. If the work succeeds, I like to challenge that success with another work that breaks the mold of the old work. However, I was amazed by the second season, and the script left me no chance to say no, so I am very excited for people's opinions, God willing, during the holy month of Ramadan."

Regarding the changes rumored about the writers and directing crew and the addition of new faces to the series, she clarified: "By the way, these are not big changes; there may be incorrect information being circulated on social media. The crew remains the same. I saw some information that was leaked about the writers changing, but the original writers are still present. Dr. Badriya is here and is definitely supervising the work, but the creative hands in this project have increased, and the guest stars who are happy to be part of the series 'Sha'ar Al-A'sha' have also increased."

As for the star she is excited to work with, Ilham revealed: "Most of the new stars present are my friends, and I love them, but I am particularly excited to reunite with my talented colleague, the artist Hind Mohammed, with whom I formed a duo in the series 'Kharif Al-Qalb.' Today, we meet again through 'Sha'ar Al-A'sha,' so I am very excited for this reunion."