The head of the Egyptian Musicians' Syndicate, artist Mustafa Kamel, denied the validity of the statements made by festival singer Muslim recently regarding his crisis with the syndicate.

He clarified in media statements that Muslim had previously informed him that some employees within the syndicate were demanding a financial bribe from him, which he completely rejected, pointing out that as soon as he handed Muslim the syndicate card, complaints against him began to pour in, adding: "After 15 days of his joining the syndicate, I received 40 complaints against him."

He confirmed that he would not allow the return of inappropriate songs during his tenure, noting the increasing frequency of crises due to the rise in complaints.

Mustafa Kamel revealed that his invitation to Muslim for an investigation regarding the complaints was always accompanied by his apologies due to his illness, explaining that on one occasion he told him: "You are still at the beginning of your life, why are you doing this?" However, he did not receive a convincing response regarding the submitted complaints.

He added that the syndicate always seeks to restore discipline and artistic commitment while accommodating talented individuals, provided they respect the law.

The head confirmed that one of the complaints against Muslim came after the latter went to his home to discuss his crisis with production companies, explaining that he advised him to settle matters and obtain an official clearance, but he was later surprised to find Muslim's lawyer in front of his house talking about a protest in front of the syndicate.

In this context, festival singer Muslim announced his departure from Egypt and the sale of everything he owns after being out of work for a year, confirming his inability to support his family or his musical group.

Muslim said in a live broadcast on his official Instagram account: "I decided to travel abroad after being wronged," pointing out his desire to sell all the contents of his apartment due to his depleted financial savings, noting his inability to bear the daily living expenses, especially after being forced to stop singing for a whole year.

Muslim added in his talk: "I decided to travel and leave the country, and I will see someone to buy everything in my apartment because I have reached a very difficult stage, and I can't afford to support my home or the band that works with me."

He explained that he dreamed of continuing to work in his homeland without the need to emigrate, noting that he is a father of two children and faces difficulty in providing for their needs.

He continued, saying: "I have been sitting for a year without work, and all the money I had is gone, and the fault is not in my country; the fault is in the people who run things through connections."

He concluded his talk with an emotional message, saying: "Thank you to everyone who wished for my destruction; I have really been destroyed."

Muslim organized a protest yesterday morning (Tuesday) in front of the headquarters of the Musicians' Syndicate in Cairo, accompanied by his band, in objection to the suspension decision issued by head Mustafa Kamel, which Muslim considered an arbitrary decision and contrary to syndicate regulations, demanding a reconsideration of his situation and allowing him to return to practicing his artistic activity again.