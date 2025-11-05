نفى نقيب المهن الموسيقية المصرية الفنان مصطفى كامل صحة الأحاديث التي تداولها مطرب المهرجانات مسلم، أخيرا، حول أزمته مع النقابة.

وأوضح في تصريحات إعلامية، أن مسلم أبلغه سابقا بأن بعض العاملين داخل النقابة يطالبونه برشوة مالية، وهو ما رفضه تماما، مشيرا إلى أنه فور تسليم مسلم بطاقة النقابة بدأت الشكاوى تتوالى ضده، مضيفا: «بعد 15 يوما من دخوله النقابة وصلتني 40 شكوى ضده».

وأكد أنه لن يسمح بعودة الأغاني غير اللائقة طوال فترة توليه المنصب، مشيرا إلى تصاعد وتيرة الأزمات نتيجة تزايد الشكاوى.

وكشف مصطفى كامل أن دعوته لمسلم للتحقيق حول الشكاوى كانت تترافق دائما باعتذاراته بسبب مرضه، موضحا أنه في إحدى المرات قال له: «أنت لسه في بداية العمر ليه بتعمل كده؟»، لكنه لم يحصل على رد مقنع بشأن الشكاوى المقدمة.

وأضاف أن النقابة تسعى دائما لإعادة الانضباط والالتزام الفني، مع احتواء الموهوبين، شرط احترام القانون.

وأكد النقيب أن إحدى الشكاوى ضد مسلم جاءت بعد أن توجه الأخير إلى منزله لمناقشة أزمته مع شركات الإنتاج، موضحا أنه نصحه بتسوية الأمور والحصول على مخالصة رسمية، لكنه فوجئ لاحقا بمحامي مسلم أمام منزله يتحدث عن احتجاج أمام النقابة.

وفي السياق، أعلن مطرب المهرجانات الفنان المصري مسلم مغادرة مصر وبيع كل ما يملكه بعد توقفه عن العمل لمدة عام، مؤكدا عدم قدرته على إعالة أسرته أو فرقته الموسيقية.

وقال مسلم، في بث مباشر على حسابه الرسمي بـ«إنستغرام»: اتخذت قرار السفر إلى الخارج بعدما تعرضت للظلم، مشيرا إلى رغبته في بيع كل محتويات شقته بسبب نفاد مدخراته المالية، لافتا إلى عدم قدرته على تحمّل الأعباء المعيشية اليومية، خصوصا بعد توقفه الإجباري عن الغناء منذ عام كامل.

وأضاف مسلم في حديثه: «قررت أسافر وأسيب البلد، وهشوف حد يشتري كل حاجة في شقتي، لأني وصلت لمرحلة صعبة جدا، ومش قادر أصرف على بيتي ولا على الفرقة اللي بتشتغل معايا».

وأوضح أنه كان يحلم بالاستمرار في العمل داخل وطنه دون الحاجة إلى الهجرة، مشيرا إلى أنه أب لطفلين ويواجه صعوبة في توفير احتياجاتهما.

وتابع قائلا: «أنا قاعد بقالي سنة بدون شغل، والفلوس اللي كانت معايا كلها خلصت، والعيب مش في بلدي، العيب في الناس اللي بتمشي الأمور بالواسطة».

وختم حديثه بتوجيه رسالة مؤثرة قائلا: «شكرا لكل حد كان بيتمنى تدميري، أنا خلاص اتدمرت فعلا».

ونظم مسلم، صباح أمس (الثلاثاء)، وقفة احتجاجية أمام مقر نقابة المهن الموسيقية في القاهرة برفقة فرقته، اعتراضا على قرار وقفه عن العمل الصادر من النقيب مصطفى كامل، والذي اعتبره مسلم قرارا تعسفيا ومخالفا للوائح النقابية، مطالبا بإعادة النظر في موقفه والسماح له بالعودة إلى مزاولة نشاطه الفني من جديد.