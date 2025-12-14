طالب عدد من المواطنين ومرتادي طريق أم الدوم المؤدي إلى المدينة المنورة، عبر «عكاظ»، بإنشاء مركز إسعافي للهلال الأحمر، حيث يشهد الطريق كثافة من القادمين من وسط وجنوب المملكة ذهاباً إلى المدينة المنورة أو زيارة المعالم السياحية، مثل معلم مقلع طمية السياحي.
وأكدوا، أن الطريق حيوي ويشهد كثافة في الحركة المرورية ولكنه يخلو من أي مركز إسعافي، مما يضاعف خطورة الحوادث ويهدد حياة المصابين.
وذكروا، أن إنشاء المركز الإسعافي على هذا الطريق الحيوي سيكون خطوة إنسانية وإنقاذية عاجلة لحماية الأرواح وتخفيف معاناة المسافرين.
انتظار طويل
وقال علي غيثان الذيابي لـ«عكاظ»: «أي طريق قد يحدث به العديد من الحوادث المرورية ويحصد الأرواح، وأي حادث هنا يعني انتظاراً طويلاً قد يتجاوز الساعة حتى وصول الإسعاف من أقرب مركز، الذي يبعد أكثر من 100 كيلومتر».
وأضاف: «نأمل من الهلال الأحمر والجهات المختصة معالجة مطلبنا، فالمسافرون على هذا الطريق حياتهم في خطر، وأي تأخير في إنشاء مركز إسعافي سيكلف أرواحاً جديدة».
وبين كل من ناصر مطلق، وعويد غيثان بقولهما: «الطريق حيوي ويشهد كثافة خصوصاً مروره بالعديد من القرى والمعالم السياحية، مثل معلم مقلع طمية الذي يعد جهة سياحية معروفة، والزوار يقصدونه باستمرار، ومن غير المنطقي أن يظل الطريق دون خدمات إسعافية أساسية».
نقص خدمات
وأوضح ساير الذيابي، وسلطان مطلق، أن الطريق ينقصه العديد من الخدمات من توسعة وصيانة وإشارات إرشادية، وتكثر به الحفر التي تسببت في العديد من الأعطال لمركبات المارة ومرتادي الطريق.
واقترح عمر علي، وسهل عايض، أن يتم مؤقتاً تكليف المراكز الصحية القريبة بمباشرة مهمات الهلال الأحمر لحين اعتماد مركز إسعافي دائم.
وأشارا إلى أن وجود المركز الإسعافي ضرورة، وكل دقيقة فيها إنقاذ المصاب قد تفرق بين الحياة والموت.
A number of citizens and users of the Um Al-Dom road leading to Medina have called, through "Okaz," for the establishment of a Red Crescent emergency center, as the road witnesses heavy traffic from those coming from the central and southern regions of the Kingdom heading to Medina or visiting tourist attractions, such as the Tamiya Quarry tourist site.
They confirmed that the road is vital and experiences heavy traffic but lacks any emergency center, which increases the risk of accidents and threatens the lives of the injured.
They mentioned that establishing an emergency center on this vital road would be an urgent humanitarian and life-saving step to protect lives and alleviate the suffering of travelers.
Long Wait
Ali Ghaithan Al-Dhiyabi told "Okaz": "Any road can witness many traffic accidents that claim lives, and any accident here means a long wait that may exceed an hour until the ambulance arrives from the nearest center, which is more than 100 kilometers away."
He added: "We hope that the Red Crescent and the relevant authorities will address our request, as travelers on this road have their lives at risk, and any delay in establishing an emergency center will cost new lives."
Both Nasser Matalq and Owaid Ghaithan stated: "The road is vital and experiences heavy traffic, especially as it passes through many villages and tourist attractions, such as the Tamiya Quarry, which is a well-known tourist destination, and visitors constantly head there. It is illogical for the road to remain without basic emergency services."
Lack of Services
Saier Al-Dhiyabi and Sultan Matalq explained that the road lacks many services, including expansion, maintenance, and guiding signs, and it has many potholes that have caused numerous breakdowns for passing vehicles and road users.
Omar Ali and Sahl Aydh suggested that nearby health centers be temporarily tasked with carrying out the Red Crescent's duties until a permanent emergency center is approved.
They pointed out that the presence of the emergency center is essential, as every minute in which an injured person is saved could mean the difference between life and death.