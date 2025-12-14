A number of citizens and users of the Um Al-Dom road leading to Medina have called, through "Okaz," for the establishment of a Red Crescent emergency center, as the road witnesses heavy traffic from those coming from the central and southern regions of the Kingdom heading to Medina or visiting tourist attractions, such as the Tamiya Quarry tourist site.

They confirmed that the road is vital and experiences heavy traffic but lacks any emergency center, which increases the risk of accidents and threatens the lives of the injured.

They mentioned that establishing an emergency center on this vital road would be an urgent humanitarian and life-saving step to protect lives and alleviate the suffering of travelers.

Long Wait

Ali Ghaithan Al-Dhiyabi told "Okaz": "Any road can witness many traffic accidents that claim lives, and any accident here means a long wait that may exceed an hour until the ambulance arrives from the nearest center, which is more than 100 kilometers away."

He added: "We hope that the Red Crescent and the relevant authorities will address our request, as travelers on this road have their lives at risk, and any delay in establishing an emergency center will cost new lives."

Both Nasser Matalq and Owaid Ghaithan stated: "The road is vital and experiences heavy traffic, especially as it passes through many villages and tourist attractions, such as the Tamiya Quarry, which is a well-known tourist destination, and visitors constantly head there. It is illogical for the road to remain without basic emergency services."

Lack of Services

Saier Al-Dhiyabi and Sultan Matalq explained that the road lacks many services, including expansion, maintenance, and guiding signs, and it has many potholes that have caused numerous breakdowns for passing vehicles and road users.

Omar Ali and Sahl Aydh suggested that nearby health centers be temporarily tasked with carrying out the Red Crescent's duties until a permanent emergency center is approved.

They pointed out that the presence of the emergency center is essential, as every minute in which an injured person is saved could mean the difference between life and death.