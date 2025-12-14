طالب عدد من المواطنين ومرتادي طريق أم الدوم المؤدي إلى المدينة المنورة، عبر «عكاظ»، بإنشاء مركز إسعافي للهلال الأحمر، حيث يشهد الطريق كثافة من القادمين من وسط وجنوب المملكة ذهاباً إلى المدينة المنورة أو زيارة المعالم السياحية، مثل معلم مقلع طمية السياحي.

وأكدوا، أن الطريق حيوي ويشهد كثافة في الحركة المرورية ولكنه يخلو من أي مركز إسعافي، مما يضاعف خطورة الحوادث ويهدد حياة المصابين.

وذكروا، أن إنشاء المركز الإسعافي على هذا الطريق الحيوي سيكون خطوة إنسانية وإنقاذية عاجلة لحماية الأرواح وتخفيف معاناة المسافرين.

انتظار طويل

وقال علي غيثان الذيابي لـ«عكاظ»: «أي طريق قد يحدث به العديد من الحوادث المرورية ويحصد الأرواح، وأي حادث هنا يعني انتظاراً طويلاً قد يتجاوز الساعة حتى وصول الإسعاف من أقرب مركز، الذي يبعد أكثر من 100 كيلومتر».

وأضاف: «نأمل من الهلال الأحمر والجهات المختصة معالجة مطلبنا، فالمسافرون على هذا الطريق حياتهم في خطر، وأي تأخير في إنشاء مركز إسعافي سيكلف أرواحاً جديدة».

وبين كل من ناصر مطلق، وعويد غيثان بقولهما: «الطريق حيوي ويشهد كثافة خصوصاً مروره بالعديد من القرى والمعالم السياحية، مثل معلم مقلع طمية الذي يعد جهة سياحية معروفة، والزوار يقصدونه باستمرار، ومن غير المنطقي أن يظل الطريق دون خدمات إسعافية أساسية».

نقص خدمات

وأوضح ساير الذيابي، وسلطان مطلق، أن الطريق ينقصه العديد من الخدمات من توسعة وصيانة وإشارات إرشادية، وتكثر به الحفر التي تسببت في العديد من الأعطال لمركبات المارة ومرتادي الطريق.

واقترح عمر علي، وسهل عايض، أن يتم مؤقتاً تكليف المراكز الصحية القريبة بمباشرة مهمات الهلال الأحمر لحين اعتماد مركز إسعافي دائم.

وأشارا إلى أن وجود المركز الإسعافي ضرورة، وكل دقيقة فيها إنقاذ المصاب قد تفرق بين الحياة والموت.