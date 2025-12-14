If you are among those who have decided to travel to London these days, you should be cautious in public places and wear your mask, as Britain has recorded an unprecedented rise in hospital admissions due to a new strain of influenza of the H3N2 subtype, which has become known in the media as "superflu," prompting health officials to renew calls for mask-wearing and tighten preventive measures as the spread of infection has accelerated in recent weeks.

Although the term "superflu" is not an official scientific description, it is used to indicate the severity of the current wave and the high number of cases requiring hospitalization. The H3N2 virus is one of the main viruses causing seasonal influenza; however, health experts have clarified that this strain has evolved in a way that makes it more contagious and more severe, and it is no longer closely matched with the strain used in this year's vaccine, while emphasizing that the vaccine still reduces the risk of serious complications.

According to official health data, hospital admissions due to influenza have increased by more than 55% in just one week, bringing the average number of hospitalized patients to about 2,660 per day, the highest number recorded at this time of year. This rapid increase reflects growing pressure on the British healthcare system.

Experts explained that the symptoms of "superflu" appear suddenly and include: high fever, body aches, severe fatigue, dry cough, sore throat, headache, difficulty sleeping, and loss of appetite. Some cases may also experience gastrointestinal disturbances. Given the virus's ability to survive on surfaces for up to 24 hours, health officials have stressed the importance of regular handwashing, disposing of tissues immediately after use, and wearing a mask when symptoms appear to limit the spread of infection.