إن كنت ممن عقدوا العزم على السفر إلى لندن هذه الأيام، عليك أن تتوخى الحذر في الأماكن العامة وترتدي كمامتك، حيث سجّلت بريطانيا ارتفاعاً غير مسبوق في حالات دخول المستشفيات بسبب سلالة جديدة من الإنفلونزا من النمط الفرعي H3N2، التي باتت تُعرف إعلامياً باسم «الإنفلونزا الخارقة»، ما دفع مسؤولي الصحة إلى تجديد الدعوات لارتداء الكمامات وتشديد الإجراءات الوقائية مع تسارع انتشار العدوى خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة.

ورغم أن مصطلح «الإنفلونزا الخارقة» ليس توصيفاً علمياً رسمياً، إلا أنه يُستخدم للدلالة على شدة الموجة الحالية وكثرة الحالات التي تستدعي التنويم. ويُعد فايروس H3N2 أحد الفايروسات الرئيسية المسببة للإنفلونزا الموسمية، غير أن خبراء الصحة أوضحوا، أن هذه السلالة تطورت بطريقة جعلتها أكثر عدوى وأشد تأثيراً، كما أنها لم تعد متطابقة بدرجة كبيرة مع السلالة المستخدمة في لقاح هذا العام، مع التأكيد على أن اللقاح لا يزال يقلل خطر المضاعفات الخطيرة.

وبحسب بيانات صحية رسمية، ارتفعت حالات دخول المستشفيات بسبب الإنفلونزا بأكثر من 55% خلال أسبوع واحد، ليصل متوسط عدد المرضى المنوّمين إلى نحو 2,660 مريضاً يومياً، وهو أعلى رقم يُسجل في هذا التوقيت من العام. ويعكس هذا التصاعد السريع ضغطاً متزايداً على المنظومة الصحية البريطانية.

وأوضح مختصون، أن أعراض «الإنفلونزا الخارقة» تظهر بشكل مفاجئ، وتشمل: ارتفاع الحرارة، آلام الجسم، الإرهاق الشديد، السعال الجاف، التهاب الحلق، الصداع، صعوبة النوم، وفقدان الشهية. وقد يصاحبها اضطراب في الجهاز الهضمي لدى بعض الحالات. ونظراً إلى قدرة الفايروس على البقاء على الأسطح لمدة تصل إلى 24 ساعة، شدد مسؤولو الصحة على غسل اليدين بانتظام، والتخلص من المناديل فور استخدامها، وارتداء الكمامة عند ظهور الأعراض للحد من انتقال العدوى.