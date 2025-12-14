توصي الأدبيات السلوكية بمراعاة عدد من المبادئ عند التعامل مع جيران المنازل لضمان بيئة متوازنة ومستقرة، إذ يساعد احترام الخصوصية، وتنظيم المهمات، وتوضيح الحدود اليومية على تجنّب المشكلات، والحفاظ على علاقة سكن متفهمة ومتوازنة.

دّد قواعد السكن منذ البداية

احترم خصوصية الآخرين تماماً

مراعاة المواقع المشتركة بعدالة ووضوح

تجنب الضوضاء غير الضرورية

ناقش الخلافات بهدوء وواقعية