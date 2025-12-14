توصي الأدبيات السلوكية بمراعاة عدد من المبادئ عند التعامل مع جيران المنازل لضمان بيئة متوازنة ومستقرة، إذ يساعد احترام الخصوصية، وتنظيم المهمات، وتوضيح الحدود اليومية على تجنّب المشكلات، والحفاظ على علاقة سكن متفهمة ومتوازنة.
دّد قواعد السكن منذ البداية
احترم خصوصية الآخرين تماماً
مراعاة المواقع المشتركة بعدالة ووضوح
تجنب الضوضاء غير الضرورية
ناقش الخلافات بهدوء وواقعية
The behavioral literature recommends considering a number of principles when dealing with neighbors to ensure a balanced and stable environment, as respecting privacy, organizing tasks, and clarifying daily boundaries help avoid problems and maintain a considerate and balanced living relationship.
Establish housing rules from the beginning
Completely respect the privacy of others
Consider shared spaces fairly and clearly
Avoid unnecessary noise
Discuss disputes calmly and realistically