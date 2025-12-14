عشوائية الطريق والشوارع المتهالكة التي تعيق تحركات سكان المحاميد بمحافظة جدة، استدعت المطالبة بسرعة تدخل الجهات ذات العلاقة بتنظيم الشوارع وإعادة الطبقة الأسفلتية التي تسببت في تدمير الشوارع وإثارة الغبار وإتلاف المحلات التجارية.
جولة «عكاظ» في الحي، بدأت من الشارع الرئيسي لأحياء المحاميد الرابط بين طريق بحرة أم السلم وطريق الحرازات، والذي يطلق عليه طريق المحاميد، إذ تسببت الأتربة المثارة من السيارات في الاضرار بالمحلات التجارية على جنبات الشارع.
ويطالب عواض العتيبي بايجاد حلول جذرية تنهي معاناة السكان مع حفريات الشوارع الرئيسية التي تقابلها معاناة اخرى في الشوارع الداخلية التي تفتقد للاسفلت والصيانة اذ باتت مصائدة للسيارات ومواقع للمستنقعات عند هطول الأمطار.ويؤكد ماجد العمري ان الداخل للحي يحكم عليه مسايرة العشوائية على المدخل وفي طول الطريق القديم الرابط بين بحرة وجدة اذ ترابط معدات الآبار والمعدات الثقيلة وسيارات المواشي والتي تعطي القادم صورة غير جيدة عن الحي.
ويطالب سعود الحربي جهات الاختصاص بإعادة النظر في حي يسكنه الاف المواطنين والمقيمين بتوفير الخدمات بدلا من التجاهل.
The randomness of the roads and the dilapidated streets that hinder the movements of the residents of Al-Muhamid in Jeddah Governorate has prompted calls for the swift intervention of the relevant authorities to organize the streets and restore the asphalt layer that has caused the destruction of the roads, stirred up dust, and damaged commercial shops.
A tour by "Okaz" in the neighborhood began from the main street of Al-Muhamid, which connects the Bahra Um Al-Salam road and the Harazat road, known as Al-Muhamid Road. The dust raised by vehicles has harmed the commercial shops along the street.
Awad Al-Otaibi calls for finding radical solutions to end the residents' suffering with the excavations of the main streets, which are met with another suffering in the internal streets that lack asphalt and maintenance, as they have become traps for vehicles and sites for puddles during rainfall. Majid Al-Amri confirms that anyone entering the neighborhood is judged by the randomness at the entrance and along the old road connecting Bahra and Jeddah, where drilling equipment, heavy machinery, and livestock vehicles are stationed, giving newcomers a poor impression of the neighborhood.
Saud Al-Harbi calls on the relevant authorities to reconsider the neighborhood, which is home to thousands of citizens and residents, by providing services instead of neglect.