The randomness of the roads and the dilapidated streets that hinder the movements of the residents of Al-Muhamid in Jeddah Governorate has prompted calls for the swift intervention of the relevant authorities to organize the streets and restore the asphalt layer that has caused the destruction of the roads, stirred up dust, and damaged commercial shops.

A tour by "Okaz" in the neighborhood began from the main street of Al-Muhamid, which connects the Bahra Um Al-Salam road and the Harazat road, known as Al-Muhamid Road. The dust raised by vehicles has harmed the commercial shops along the street.

Awad Al-Otaibi calls for finding radical solutions to end the residents' suffering with the excavations of the main streets, which are met with another suffering in the internal streets that lack asphalt and maintenance, as they have become traps for vehicles and sites for puddles during rainfall. Majid Al-Amri confirms that anyone entering the neighborhood is judged by the randomness at the entrance and along the old road connecting Bahra and Jeddah, where drilling equipment, heavy machinery, and livestock vehicles are stationed, giving newcomers a poor impression of the neighborhood.

Saud Al-Harbi calls on the relevant authorities to reconsider the neighborhood, which is home to thousands of citizens and residents, by providing services instead of neglect.