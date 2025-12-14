A number of users of the coastal highway have expressed complaints and demands through "Okaz," regarding the delays in the road and the Ministry of Transport's failure to fulfill its promises to complete the coastal project in Jazan on time and according to the approved schedule. They stated that the duration has extended for years, reaching up to 12 years.

They confirmed that the project has become one of the major stalled projects in the region, as they put it, and questioned whether it has stalled to the point of being far from the hope of completion in the near future, despite the budget allocated for it and the succession of several officials in the Transport Department in Jazan without achieving it. The latest promise was to "complete it in the first quarter of 2019."

"Okaz" observed the project and noted the filling work at several of its sites without any signs of completion in the near future; the road extends throughout the Jazan region from the Al-Shuqaiq center in the north to the Al-Tawal governorate in the south, covering a length of 165 km.

Khalid Hakmi stated that the coastal road is an important artery connecting Jazan with the regions of Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah. It is noticeable that it has turned into a stalled project, and citizens have to wait for the project's completion to enjoy a wide road that serves travelers, pilgrims, and Umrah performers, especially given the traffic congestion that the current international road experiences, which increases year after year. For his part, Faisal Abu Omrein questioned: Where have the promises made by the Ministry of Transport gone over the past years?