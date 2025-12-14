بث عدد من سالكي طريق الساحل السريع شكاوى ومطالبات، عبر «عكاظ»، لتعثر الطريق وعدم إيفاء وزارة النقل بوعودها بإكمال المشروع الساحلي في جازان، في وقته المحدد والجدول الزمني المعتمد، وقالوا: إن المدة طالت لأعوام ووصلت إلى 12 عاماً.

وأكدوا، أن المشروع أضحى من ضمن المشاريع الكبيرة المتوقفة في المنطقة، حسب تعبيرهم، وتساءلوا هل تعثر ليصبح بعيداً عن أمل الانتهاء منه في الوقت القريب، على الرغم من الميزانية التي رصدت له وتعاقب عدد المسؤولين في إدارة النقل بجازان دون إنجازه، وآخر الوعود.. «إكماله في الربع الأول من 2019».

ووقفت «عكاظ»، على المشروع ورصدت أعمال الردم في عدد من مواقعه دون وجود بوادر للانتهاء منه في وقت قريب؛ إذ يقع الطريق على امتداد منطقة جازان من مركز الشقيق شمالاً وصولاً إلى محافظة الطوال جنوباً بطول 165 كلم.

وقال خالد حكمي، إن الطريق الساحلي يعد شرياناً مهماً يربط جازان بمناطق عسير والباحة ومكة المكرمة، والملاحظ أنه تحول إلى مشروع متعثر، وعلى المواطن أن ينتظر اكتمال المشروع ليهنأ بطريق واسع يخدم المسافرين والحجاج والمعتمرين، في ظل ما يشهده الطريق الدولي الحالي من اختناقات مرورية تزداد عاماً بعد آخر. من جانبه، تساءل فيصل ابو عمرين: أين ذهبت الوعود التي أطلقتها وزارة النقل خلال الأعوام الماضية؟