As you attempt to comment on an opinion that you found reinforces the saying "disagreement does not spoil friendly relations," you should pause, for you might discover something contrary to what you believe, and then you will reproach yourself. The reproach and blame of oneself are harsher on you than a battle of opinions, where harsh words are exchanged.

This is merely an introduction to a dialogue through which I seek to justify our inability to accept dialogue in its refined language and to navigate our consciousness through a difference that elevates us in front of a virtual world. If you engage with it, it may lead you into a tunnel where you will find no light at the end.

I asked someone who believes he has an influential opinion about the reason for his boldness as he attacks, rather than critiques, decision-makers in the sports system—ministry, federation, and committees—while remaining silent about his club's failures and justifying that failure with conspiracy theories.

He missed the crux of what I was searching for in his answer and went off on a narrative unrelated to my question.

I am not against criticism, but I am against systematic campaigns that target individuals and ignore the work, and against those who think they are bold while they insult the sports official and cower before their favorite club and its players.

The standards of criticism for them are very different when the target is the club. However, when the target is the authority, feel free, and you might find someone calling you brave. But if you want to expose this bravery, go to the players and say, "This one made a mistake, this one is not fit for the national team, and that one was favored," and then you will discover their bravery.

Here, I am neither defending nor attacking; I am simply revealing the other side of those who justify their club's failure with conspiracy theories while feeling comfortable on the other side of the equation.

Strangely, they describe anyone who rejects their approach and confronts them with the truth as a "toady," even though there is nothing that warrants this term commonly used among them.

No one rejects criticism, and no one is above criticism, provided that the criticism is based on foundations and standards. What I see today is a settling of scores that should be addressed...

Flash:

Be noble even in situations that no one sees and that people do not know about... For true nobility is to do good things without anyone knowing about them.