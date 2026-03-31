وأنت تحاول التعليق على رأي وجدت فيه ما يعزز مقولة اختلاف الرأي لا يفسد للود قضية ينبغي أن تتريث فربما قد تجد خلاف ما تعتقد وعندها ستعاتب نفسك، وعتاب النفس ولومها أشد وقعة عليك من معركة رأي ورأي آخر استخدم فيه أقبح العبارات.

هذا مجرد مدخل لحوار أبحث من خلاله عن ما يبرر عدم تقبلنا للحوار بلغته الراقية وتمرير وعينا عبر اختلاف يرتقي بنا أمام عالم افتراضي إذا جاريته قد يأخذك إلى نفق لن تجد في نهايته ضوءاً.

سألت من يعتقد بأنه صاحب رأي مؤثر عن سبب جرأته وهو يهاجم وليس ينتقد أصحاب القرار في المنظومة الرياضية وزارة واتحاداً ولجاناً وصمته على فشل ناديه وتبرير ذلك الفشل بالمؤامرة.

فترك بيت القصيد الذي أبحث عنه من خلال إجابته وذهب إلى سردية لا علاقة لها بسؤالي.

أنا لست ضد النقد، لكنني ضد الحملات الممنهجة والتي تذهب إلى الأشخاص وتترك العمل وضد من يعتقد أنه جريء وهو يسيء إلى المسؤول الرياضي ويجبن أمام ناديه المفضل ولاعب ناديه.

معايير النقد عندهم مختلفة جداً عندما يكون المستهدف النادي، أما والمستهدف المرجعية فخذ راحتك وقد تجد من يصفك بالشجاع، لكن إذا أردت أن تفضح هذه الشجاعة، فاذهب إلى اللاعبين وقل هذا أخطأ وهذا لا يصلح للمنتخب وذاك جاملوه وعندها ستكتشف شجاعتهم.

هنا لا أدافع ولا أهاجم، فقط أكشف الوجه الآخر لمن يبرر فشل ناديه بالمؤامرة ويأخذ راحته في الجانب الآخر من المعادلة.

الغريب أنهم يصفون من يرفض توجههم ويصارحهم بالحقيقة بـ«المطبل»، مع أنه لا يوجد هناك ما يستدعي هذا المصطلح المتعارف عليه بينهم.

لا أحد يرفض النقد، ولا أحد فوق النقد، بشرط أن يكون نقداً بني على أسس ومعايير وما آراه اليوم تصفية حسابات يفترض أن يضع لها......

ومضة:

كن نبيلاً حتى في المواقف التي لا يراها أحد ولا يعلم عنها الناس.. فالنبل الحقيقي أن تفعل الأشياء الجيدة دون أن يعلم عنها أحد.