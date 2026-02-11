Today, no voice rises above the news of Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from play — or his strike, if the term is appropriate — and the mechanism of Karim Benzema's transfer. This debate is not new to our league, which has accustomed itself to being divided into two distant directions; one side fully biased, and the other standing on the opposite side, without intersection, without real refutation or returning matters to their origin, and without reading the scene as a whole with a balanced narrative.

Those who defend Ronaldo today and criticize the box are the same ones who yesterday defended him and linked his success to the box. The only thing that has changed is Ronaldo's position, and with it, the angle from which he is viewed has changed.

And those who once saw Benzema as a burden on the union, a player served more by the system than he serves it, are now raising their voices in protest at his departure.

These sharp opinions — in the sports street and even in some media discourse — confirm the reality that objectivity is still often absent, that headlines can change with the turning of pages, and that criticism is often driven by immediate positions more than it is led by calm reading.

I am not concerned with who made mistakes as much as I am with how the sports community is dealing with these two global events.

Are there mistakes? Certainly.

There are decisions and accumulations that contributed to the transfer of the best striker in the world at one time from Jeddah to Riyadh, and their effects appeared in the tension surrounding Ronaldo's participation file, reflecting on the artistic and media scene, to the extent that Jesus missed some press conferences amid the accompanying tension.

But the truth is also that there is no single comprehensive mistake borne by one party. What happened is a series of missteps from here and there; from administrations, from clubs, from work systems, and even from the players themselves.

The correct approach to this phase should be rational, addressing each crisis individually, without placing the entire burden on one party, in an attempt to absolve a club, a player, or a supporting entity.

Our football project is still in its early stages. We are its children, and it will grow under our care, and we will grow with it, and our clubs, dreams, and ambitions will grow with it.

Let us take its hand to safety when it is drowning, and to the shore of safety when it is lost, and let us not be the ones, along with our global stars and foreign press, against it.

Whisper:

When you have five bullets...

Do not create six problems.