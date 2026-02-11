لا صوت يعلو اليوم على خبر عدم لعب كريستيانو رونالدو — أو إضرابه إن صح التعبير — وعلى آلية انتقال كريم بنزيما. هذا الجدل ليس جديدًا على دورينا، الذي اعتاد أن ينقسم فيه الطرح إلى اتجاهين متباعدين؛ طرف ينحاز بالكامل، وآخر يقف في الجهة المقابلة، دون التقاء، دون تفنيد حقيقي أو إعادة للأمور إلى أصلها، ودون قراءة المشهد كاملًا برواية متزنة.

من يدافع عن رونالدو اليوم وينتقد الصندوق، هو ذاته من كان بالأمس يدافع عنه ويربط نجاحه بالصندوق. كل ما في الأمر أن موقع رونالدو تغيّر، فتغيّرت معه زاوية النظر إليه.

ومن كان يرى في بنزيما حملًا على الاتحاد، ولاعبًا تخدمه المنظومة أكثر مما يخدمها، أصبح اليوم يرفع صوته احتجاجًا على خروجه.

هذه الآراء الحادة — في الشارع الرياضي وحتى في بعض الطرح الإعلامي — تؤكد حقيقة أن الموضوعية لا تزال غائبة في كثير من الأحيان، وأن العناوين قد تتبدل بتبدل الصفحات، وأن النقد كثيرًا ما تحركه المواقف الآنية أكثر مما تقوده القراءة الهادئة.

لا يعنيني من أخطأ بقدر ما تعنيني طريقة تعامل الشارع الرياضي مع هذين الحدثين العالميين.

هل هناك أخطاء؟ بالتأكيد.

هناك قرارات وتراكمات ساهمت في انتقال أفضل مهاجم في العالم في وقتٍ ما من جدة إلى الرياض، وظهرت آثارها في توتر ملف مشاركة رونالدو، وانعكست على المشهد الفني والإعلامي، حتى وصل الأمر إلى غياب خيسوس عن بعض المؤتمرات الصحفية في ظل حالة الاحتقان المصاحبة.

لكن الحقيقة أيضًا أنه لا يوجد خطأ واحد شامل تتحمله جهة واحدة. ما حدث هو مجموعة هفوات من هنا وهناك؛ من إدارات، ومن أندية، ومن منظومات عمل، بل وحتى من اللاعبين أنفسهم.

والتعامل الصحيح مع هذه المرحلة يجب أن يكون بعقلانية، بحل كل أزمة على حدة، دون تحميل جهة واحدة كامل الثقل، في محاولة لتبرئة ساحة نادٍ أو لاعب أو جهة داعمة.

مشروعنا الكروي لا يزال في بداياته. نحن أبناؤه، وسيكبر في كنفنا، وسنكبر معه، وتكبر أنديتنا وأحلامنا وطموحنا به.

فلنأخذ بيده إلى اليابسة عند الغرق، وإلى بر الأمان عند الضياع، وألا نكون نحن ونجومنا العالميون والصحافة الأجنبية عليه.

همسة:

عندما تمتلك خمس رصاصات...

لا تفتعل ست مشكلات.