قدّم وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل، في منتدى PIF والقطاع الخاص، خلاصة رحلة التحول في القطاع البلدي والإسكان، عندما عرض كيف تتحول الإستراتيجيات والرؤى إلى واقع يومي يلمسه المواطنون في حياتهم اليومية !
يبدأ التحول بتصور شامل لكيفية تطوير المدن وخدماتها، مروراً بتنفيذ مشاريع حقيقية ترتبط بحياة الناس اليومية، كالحدائق العامة، المرافق الحضرية، الأحياء السكنية، والشوارع المهيأة كلها عناصر متكاملة تعكس تحسين جودة الحياة وتضفي طابعاً حضرياً متجدداً على المدن !
تصبح الرؤية تجربة عملية حين تترجم الشراكات بين القطاعين العام والخاص والقطاع الثالث إلى بيئات حضرية متطورة ومستدامة تشمل جميع تفاصيل الحياة اليومية، من أماكن التنزه والتعليم والخدمات البلدية، وصولاً إلى تأثير المشاريع في خلق فرص جديدة وتعزيز المجتمع المحلي !
باختصار.. تتحول المدن إلى فضاءات حية يشعر فيها المواطن بالأمان والراحة عندما يتحقق التوازن بين الخدمات والبيئة، والاستثمار المستدام، فرحلة التحول البلدي والإسكان تصبح نموذجاً ملهماً يجعل المدن مكاناً أفضل للعيش والعمل نتيجة التخطيط الذكي والتنفيذ المتكامل !
The Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majid Al-Huqail, presented a summary of the transformation journey in the municipal and housing sector at the PIF and private sector forum, showcasing how strategies and visions turn into daily realities that citizens experience in their everyday lives!
The transformation begins with a comprehensive vision of how to develop cities and their services, moving through the implementation of real projects that are connected to people's daily lives, such as public parks, urban facilities, residential neighborhoods, and well-prepared streets—all integrated elements that reflect an improvement in quality of life and impart a renewed urban character to cities!
The vision becomes a practical experience when partnerships between the public and private sectors and the third sector are translated into advanced and sustainable urban environments that encompass all details of daily life, from recreational and educational spaces to municipal services, culminating in the impact of projects in creating new opportunities and enhancing the local community!
In short.. cities transform into vibrant spaces where citizens feel safe and comfortable when a balance is achieved between services and the environment, and sustainable investment. Thus, the journey of municipal and housing transformation becomes an inspiring model that makes cities a better place to live and work as a result of smart planning and integrated execution!