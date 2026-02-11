قدّم وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل، في منتدى PIF والقطاع الخاص، خلاصة رحلة التحول في القطاع البلدي والإسكان، عندما عرض كيف تتحول الإستراتيجيات والرؤى إلى واقع يومي يلمسه المواطنون في حياتهم اليومية !

يبدأ التحول بتصور شامل لكيفية تطوير المدن وخدماتها، مروراً بتنفيذ مشاريع حقيقية ترتبط بحياة الناس اليومية، كالحدائق العامة، المرافق الحضرية، الأحياء السكنية، والشوارع المهيأة كلها عناصر متكاملة تعكس تحسين جودة الحياة وتضفي طابعاً حضرياً متجدداً على المدن !

تصبح الرؤية تجربة عملية حين تترجم الشراكات بين القطاعين العام والخاص والقطاع الثالث إلى بيئات حضرية متطورة ومستدامة تشمل جميع تفاصيل الحياة اليومية، من أماكن التنزه والتعليم والخدمات البلدية، وصولاً إلى تأثير المشاريع في خلق فرص جديدة وتعزيز المجتمع المحلي !

باختصار.. تتحول المدن إلى فضاءات حية يشعر فيها المواطن بالأمان والراحة عندما يتحقق التوازن بين الخدمات والبيئة، والاستثمار المستدام، فرحلة التحول البلدي والإسكان تصبح نموذجاً ملهماً يجعل المدن مكاناً أفضل للعيش والعمل نتيجة التخطيط الذكي والتنفيذ المتكامل !