The Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majid Al-Huqail, presented a summary of the transformation journey in the municipal and housing sector at the PIF and private sector forum, showcasing how strategies and visions turn into daily realities that citizens experience in their everyday lives!

The transformation begins with a comprehensive vision of how to develop cities and their services, moving through the implementation of real projects that are connected to people's daily lives, such as public parks, urban facilities, residential neighborhoods, and well-prepared streets—all integrated elements that reflect an improvement in quality of life and impart a renewed urban character to cities!

The vision becomes a practical experience when partnerships between the public and private sectors and the third sector are translated into advanced and sustainable urban environments that encompass all details of daily life, from recreational and educational spaces to municipal services, culminating in the impact of projects in creating new opportunities and enhancing the local community!

In short.. cities transform into vibrant spaces where citizens feel safe and comfortable when a balance is achieved between services and the environment, and sustainable investment. Thus, the journey of municipal and housing transformation becomes an inspiring model that makes cities a better place to live and work as a result of smart planning and integrated execution!